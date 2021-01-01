I do take - buying 5th tier club and building it from bottom to the top as starting from the scratch.



It's not that easy. Earlier when they bought it, Leipzig had for years been in financial difficulties.



It's not easy, if you do it the "normal" way. It's pretty easy when you have a plastic drink company pumping money into the club so that the club has a budget that is by far bigger than everyone elses and often spend more money on transfers than the rest of the league combined. And that's without even taking into account that they basically have a feeder system with Red Bull Salzburg and another club in Austria, where players from the academy (or academies from all around the world) can slowly rise through the ranks and step up a level from club to club. Leipzig is as plastic as they come, except it's not oil money but energy drink money...