Not a football fan on earth (bar their own) would want Leipzig to win a raffle let alone a title. It was shit enough seeing them win the cup this season. Bayern can win another 20 if it stops that shitshow winning it.
The irony is that both teams are propped up by big business. The difference is one is old money and the other is new.
Bayern's commercial revenues at 350m Euros are 3.5 times their matchday income 90m-100m Euros pre covid. Which is fine until you realise how much of that commercial sponsorship actually comes from companies that own a stake in Bayern.
They are financially doped up to the eyeballs and if Mane ends up there it will be the owners/sponsors paying for it.