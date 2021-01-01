« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1440590 times)

Online NarutoReds

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13960 on: Today at 02:47:18 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:44:58 am
They Brought a 5th tier club with the goal of being top Flight team within a decade
I do take - buying 5th tier club and building it from bottom to the top as starting from the scratch.

It's not that easy. Earlier when they bought it, Leipzig had for years been in financial difficulties.
Offline farawayred

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13961 on: Today at 05:24:26 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:15:30 am
Yes, but they took over an existing club and rebranded it rather than created a brand new club from nothing.
True. Very much like Rangers being relegated for finantial reasons and then reborn after investment. But I think the genius was the RB abbreviation. I don't think that existed before.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13962 on: Today at 05:25:28 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:47:18 am
I do take - buying 5th tier club and building it from bottom to the top as starting from the scratch.

It's not that easy. Earlier when they bought it, Leipzig had for years been in financial difficulties.
The stadium was a key component though. It's not like they would start from a 1000-seater.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13963 on: Today at 08:50:53 am »


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

 

For me Barnes was more like the equivalent of Messi. Not disrespecting Mane as he has been great for us but John Barnes was in a class of his own. Didn't quite have the longevity of Mane though. If we had been in Europe then I think Barnes would have been a Ballon d'or winner. Football was different then - probably not the same levels of fitness to now but that Liverpool team was something else.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13964 on: Today at 09:50:11 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
Not a football fan on earth (bar their own) would want Leipzig to win a raffle let alone a title. It was shit enough seeing them win the cup this season.  Bayern can win another 20 if it stops that shitshow winning it.

The irony is that both teams are propped up by big business. The difference is one is old money and the other is new.

Bayern's commercial revenues at 350m Euros are 3.5 times their matchday income 90m-100m Euros pre covid. Which is fine until you realise how much of that commercial sponsorship actually comes from companies that own a stake in Bayern.

They are financially doped up to the eyeballs and if Mane ends up there it will be the owners/sponsors paying for it.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13965 on: Today at 10:57:44 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:27:43 am

Article about BVB fans and Hopp here:
https://www.dw.com/en/why-do-so-many-fans-hate-dietmar-hopp/a-52608910


Dietmar Hop you say? More evidence hat Mane is going to a Farmers' League.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13966 on: Today at 11:45:47 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:47:18 am
I do take - buying 5th tier club and building it from bottom to the top as starting from the scratch.

It's not that easy. Earlier when they bought it, Leipzig had for years been in financial difficulties.

It's not easy, if you do it the "normal" way. It's pretty easy when you have a plastic drink company pumping money into the club so that the club has a budget that is by far bigger than everyone elses and often spend more money on transfers than the rest of the league combined. And that's without even taking into account that they basically have a feeder system with Red Bull Salzburg and another club in Austria, where players from the academy (or academies from all around the world) can slowly rise through the ranks and step up a level from club to club. Leipzig is as plastic as they come, except it's not oil money but energy drink money...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13967 on: Today at 12:00:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

Sometimes I find it crazy that we're seeing all time greats before our eyes, and almost an insult to those from years gone by that their guaranteed place in the all time XI is up for grabs
 

No chance. Bloke was unplayable week in and out and the game wasnt sanitised like it is now

1987-90 Barnes was the best player in the world. If wed been in Europe we would have 8 european cups now
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13968 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:00:35 pm
No chance. Bloke was unplayable week in and out and the game wasnt sanitised like it is now

1987-90 Barnes was the best player in the world. If wed been in Europe we would have 8 european cups now

Agree with that. Barnes had everything that Sadio has got - pace, strength, power in both boots, tactical awareness - but had a great first touch as well. Mane's first touch has always been unreliable. I think it explains why Barnes could also 'feather' the ball. That's what touch players can do. His passing range was therefore wider than Sadio's too.

Obviously Mane looked after his body better than John ever did.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13969 on: Today at 12:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

Sometimes I find it crazy that we're seeing all time greats before our eyes, and almost an insult to those from years gone by that their guaranteed place in the all time XI is up for grabs

Mane is a great footballer and athlete but for sure John Barnes is on another level.  Barnes was a magician with the ball at his feet. 
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13970 on: Today at 12:21:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:22:24 am
Anyway. Mane.

I'm not old enough to remember John Barnes in his pomp. All I've got is memories of watching VHS tapes, the fact we share a surname and the word of my elders that do remember.

They say Mane is just as good as Barnes was.

Sometimes I find it crazy that we're seeing all time greats before our eyes, and almost an insult to those from years gone by that their guaranteed place in the all time XI is up for grabs
 

Quote from: Fruity on Today at 08:50:53 am

For me Barnes was more like the equivalent of Messi. Not disrespecting Mane as he has been great for us but John Barnes was in a class of his own. Didn't quite have the longevity of Mane though. If we had been in Europe then I think Barnes would have been a Ballon d'or winner. Football was different then - probably not the same levels of fitness to now but that Liverpool team was something else.

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:00:35 pm
No chance. Bloke was unplayable week in and out and the game wasnt sanitised like it is now

1987-90 Barnes was the best player in the world. If wed been in Europe we would have 8 european cups now

Mane's easily the player I've seen in that position for us but I never saw Barnes play on the left when he was a his peak. He's the one player I wish I'd seen at his best. That some of you are so confident he was easily better than Mane is something given how amazing Mane's been for us.
