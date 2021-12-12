Like I said, the one bloke said that Bayern was a step down, he wasn't corrected by anyone here, and I just couldn't take it I had to say something.



Like surely Liverpool fans don't think their club is a notch higher than Bayern, surely not.



Id argue anyone other than Real Madrid is a step down. Bayerns biggest problem in where they rank amongst the elite clubs is the league theyre playing in for me. Its the same issue the likes of Celtic and Rangers have albeit at a different level, theyre huge clubs but held back by the lack of competitiveness in their league. You dont have to agree with me, in fact its clear you dont however thats my honest feeling.Thats a bit off topic anyway, if Mane goes Ill wish him well except if he plays against us. Hes been a great servant but in my opinion its the right time for him to leave, hes been great for the past few months but the 18 months before that he was miles away from the standards hed set himself. 50m would be a great deal for us if we get that much although I suspect well meet at closer to 40m which would still be a good deal. He isnt worth the money hes asking for at his age for me.