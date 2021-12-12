Actually Leipzig and Hoffenheim are not exactly the same. The Hoffenheim rich guy is from that region and in his youth has played for the club. Red Bull Leipzig is a sportsmarketing tool, nothing else. Not quite on the bad level of sportswashing at City or PSG, but nothing to do with any sort of tradition either.
You're right that they're not the same but Mr. Hopp (owner of Hoffenheim) gets insulted a lot.
Hoffenheim is located near or in Sinsheim, that's rather a village than a city.
It's not the fairytale some might assume, they're also seen as a artificial construct than a successful, legit club.
Since traditional clubs like Nürnberg, Hamburg or Kaiserslautern been relegated some view Hoffenheim (Mr Hopp(SAP)), Leipzig (Red Bull), Leverkusen (Bayer Pharma) or Wolfsburg (Volkswagen) as financial marketing construct. That's where the hate comes from.
Leipzig and Hoffenheim are the latest members, so they're getting a lot of hate.
Freiburg played the cup final against Leipzig and did not agree to do half-half scarves because they do not promote how Leipzig literally bought their success.
P.S: sorry for the off topic in the Mané thread.