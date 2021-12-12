« previous next »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13920 on: Yesterday at 08:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:37:09 pm
My experience is that everyone hates Bayern in Germany. When Dortmund won the league, everyone was over the moon, except the for bavarians.
Not German, but I have lived there for several years. My experience was different - Bayern was quite admired by the people I met. Much less hated than I would have thought. But it's a big country and I wouldn't claim I made a scientific study on the topic. Lived quite far away from any BL1 teams.

RB Leipzig on the other hand, were universally hated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13921 on: Yesterday at 09:14:33 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 12:38:24 pm
In my experience, Bayern is loved all over the place in Germany. Neutrals love them, and even fans from other teams defend them and respect them. They're something like a second national team.
Hahahaha. German here.... Bayern universally loved... a second national team... seriously, this is a joke, right? You could say that they are grudgingly respected by many, maybe. However, the fact that they routinely (or at least try to) hoover up the best players wherever they can get them from other German clubs and that they make the league title race - and often the DFB Pokal, too - mostly boring certainly does not endear them to a lot of football supporters. Basically everyone I personally know who supports Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt or various second Bundesliga clubs, none of them likes let alone loves Bayern.

Yes, Leipzig are universally hated. At least Bayern are a legitimate club with history. But they are far, far from being universally loved in Germany.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm by lamad »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13922 on: Yesterday at 09:22:42 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 08:11:18 pm
Except for Schalke 04 fans, you're absolutely correct Sir Rick

Is right my guy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13923 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm »
Who gives a flying fuck about Bayern? Honestly talk about nonsense arguments.

If we gave Mane the money he wants, he wouldnt leave. The fact we wont is the reason why he is going.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13924 on: Yesterday at 10:20:32 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm
Who gives a flying fuck about Bayern? Honestly talk about nonsense arguments.

If we gave Mane the money he wants, he wouldnt leave. The fact we wont is the reason why he is going.
Frankly, I think the last few pages have been brilliant. Hopefully Sadio has read them, and seen the state of some of their 'fans' and is frantically messaging Jurgen saying that he wants to stay after all.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13925 on: Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:24:16 pm
And the poster is known for paying off Keepers,Jockeys & fighters.

He can only go the bookies if he's wearing one of these



I can't help it if bookies are going to bend over and spread their cheeks for me. They're parasites, and I'm doing the world a favour  :D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13926 on: Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:14:33 pm
Hahahaha. German here.... Bayern universally loved... a second national team... seriously, this is a joke, right? You could say that they are grudgingly respected by many, maybe. However, the fact that they routinely (or at least try to) hoover up the best players wherever they can get them from other German clubs and that they make the league title race - and often the DFB Pokal, too - mostly boring certainly does not endear them to a lot of football supporters. Basically everyone I personally know who supports Dortmund, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt or various second Bundesliga clubs, none of them likes let alone loves Bayern.

Yes, Leipzig are universally hated. At least Bayern are a legitimate club with history. But they are far, far from being universally loved in Germany.

If it came down to Bayern and Leipzig going toe to toe for the league title, who would the neutral Germans want to win?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13927 on: Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
If it came down to Bayern and Leipzig going toe to toe for the league title, who would the neutral Germans want to win?

Not a football fan on earth (bar their own) would want Leipzig to win a raffle let alone a title. It was shit enough seeing them win the cup this season.  Bayern can win another 20 if it stops that shitshow winning it.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13928 on: Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Yesterday at 01:18:05 pm
Like I said, the one bloke said that Bayern was a step down, he wasn't corrected by anyone here, and I just couldn't take it I had to say something.

Like surely Liverpool fans don't think their club is a notch higher than Bayern, surely not.

Id argue anyone other than Real Madrid is a step down. Bayerns biggest problem in where they rank amongst the elite clubs is the league theyre playing in for me. Its the same issue the likes of Celtic and Rangers have albeit at a different level, theyre huge clubs but held back by the lack of competitiveness in their league. You dont have to agree with me, in fact its clear you dont however thats my honest feeling.

Thats a bit off topic anyway, if Mane goes Ill wish him well except if he plays against us. Hes been a great servant but in my opinion its the right time for him to leave, hes been great for the past few months but the 18 months before that he was miles away from the standards hed set himself. 50m would be a great deal for us if we get that much although I suspect well meet at closer to 40m which would still be a good deal. He isnt worth the money hes asking for at his age for me.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13929 on: Yesterday at 11:08:40 pm »
One name that I have seen mentioned in numerous media articles is Darwin Núñez as a replacement for Mane. But I way I understand it is that PSG and Real Madrid are after him as well and I doubt we would get into a bidding war.  Ousmane Dembélé is another player linked with us as Mane's replacement but his injury record is not great for someone only 25 years old.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13930 on: Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:40:12 pm
Not a football fan on earth (bar their own) would want Leipzig to win a raffle let alone a title. It was shit enough seeing them win the cup this season.  Bayern can win another 20 if it stops that shitshow winning it.

Are you German? I know you love the Bundesliga, but I'd like to know from a German.
If you are, what do you think is the difference between a neutral German fan and a neutral English fan in the sense that they would rather see Bayern win it whereas the English would rather see City win it?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13931 on: Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
Are you German? I know you love the Bundesliga, but I'd like to know from a German.
If you are, what do you think is the difference between a neutral German fan and a neutral English fan in the sense that they would rather see Bayern win it whereas the English would rather see City win it?


Rather Bayern.
But only because Leipzig and Hoffenheim are rich man toys and nobody wants them in the Bundesliga.

Except those 2, every other team 100%.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13932 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:09:04 pm
Are you German? I know you love the Bundesliga, but I'd like to know from a German.
If you are, what do you think is the difference between a neutral German fan and a neutral English fan in the sense that they would rather see Bayern win it whereas the English would rather see City win it?

Im not no!

From the outside looking in, I would say its a lot to do with the deep rooted sense of pride and attachments to how their clubs are owned, that this is more important to them than anything else, that bond supersedes everything - Leipzig simply does not fit their ethos because its a gimmick. So seeing teams like Leipzig (and Hoffenheim to an extent too) come into the leagues as they have is seen as a threat to that, and wont support it even if it means their rival winning.

Its a very good question though Barney, I know why I would say Id rather Man City win than Man Utd - because what they win is meaningless.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13933 on: Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 10:56:11 pm
Id argue anyone other than Real Madrid is a step down. Bayerns biggest problem in where they rank amongst the elite clubs is the league theyre playing in for me. Its the same issue the likes of Celtic and Rangers have albeit at a different level, theyre huge clubs but held back by the lack of competitiveness in their league. You dont have to agree with me, in fact its clear you dont however thats my honest feeling.

Thats a bit off topic anyway, if Mane goes Ill wish him well except if he plays against us. Hes been a great servant but in my opinion its the right time for him to leave, hes been great for the past few months but the 18 months before that he was miles away from the standards hed set himself. 50m would be a great deal for us if we get that much although I suspect well meet at closer to 40m which would still be a good deal. He isnt worth the money hes asking for at his age for me.

Celtic are nowhere near as big as they think they are. Their fans are largely delusional and a lot of them are entitled bellends because they won a European Cup 50 years ago. For me, comparing them to Bayern is well wide of the mark.
Bayern are a huge club regardless of how uncompetitive the league is.
I think Mane going to them is a shame, as he's just picking up medals by default and it weakens us, but it's not necessarily a step down in terms of the stature of the club.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13934 on: Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:09 pm
If it came down to Bayern and Leipzig going toe to toe for the league title, who would the neutral Germans want to win?
This is a trick question. 'Neutral' Germans would not give a shit about Red Bull Leipzig being a bought plastic club any more than they would give a thought about the almighty Bayern being disliked by most genuine supporters of other clubs. So 'neutrals' could go either way (edit: thinking about it, I actually know 'neutrals' - who fancy football mostly during World Cups or the odd cup game - and one of them would be pro Leipzig, the other pro Bayern).
Really, all of you who want to push the idea that Bayern is a well loved club in Germany need to understand that this is wishful thinking. Of course Bayern has many supporters, in their own country as well as worldwide. But they are also one of the most disliked, often even despised, clubs in Germany for many, many, many more.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:22:40 pm by lamad »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13935 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:17:08 pm
Celtic are nowhere near as big as they think they are. Their fans are largely delusional and a lot of them are entitled bellends because they won a European Cup 50 years ago. For me, comparing them to Bayern is well wide of the mark.


Youve misunderstood my point. I wasnt comparing them to Bayern in terms of size, Bayern are clearly a much bigger club. I was comparing their situation to Bayerns. Theyre both clubs that have dominated their leagues to such an extent that no one really takes their league achievements seriously anymore. If you cant take a clubs league achievements seriously then its difficult to consider them at the same level as those clubs doing well in better leagues.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13936 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:11:54 pm

Rather Bayern.
But only because Leipzig and Hoffenheim are rich man toys and nobody wants them in the Bundesliga.

Except those 2, every other team 100%.
Actually Leipzig and Hoffenheim are not exactly the same. The Hoffenheim rich guy is from that region and in his youth has played for the club. Red Bull Leipzig is a sportsmarketing tool, nothing else. Not quite on the bad level of sportswashing at City or PSG, but nothing to do with any sort of tradition either.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13937 on: Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm »
Quote from: sminp on Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm
Youve misunderstood my point. I wasnt comparing them to Bayern in terms of size, Bayern are clearly a much bigger club. I was comparing their situation to Bayerns. Theyre both clubs that have dominated their leagues to such an extent that no one really takes their league achievements seriously anymore. If you cant take a clubs league achievements seriously then its difficult to consider them at the same level as those clubs doing well in better leagues.

Sorry. A load of cans will do that  :D

But yes, Bayern can't be taken seriously by their league achievements, but in their defence they've remained competitive in Europe despite the monotony of the Bundesliga.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13938 on: Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:32:53 pm
Sorry. A load of cans will do that  :D

But yes, Bayern can't be taken seriously by their league achievements, but in their defence they've remained competitive in Europe despite the monotony of the Bundesliga.
Yes, they are a factor in Europe. However, they don't have quite our ratio when it comes to finals. There have been discussions in Germany more than once when in recent years they went out of Europe in the spring (quarters, semis) that them already having wrapped up the league at that point might be counter productive, because the lack of tension and competitiveness in the league might have worked against their performance in Europe.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13939 on: Yesterday at 11:41:29 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:39:35 pm
Yes, they are a factor in Europe. However, they don't have quite our ratio when it comes to finals. There have been discussions in Germany more than once when in recent years they went out of Europe in the spring (quarters, semis) that them already having wrapped up the league at that point might be counter productive, because the lack of tension and competitiveness in the league might have worked against their performance in Europe.

Does anyone have our ratio when it comes to reaching finals? It's fucking ridiculous  :D
I looked it up the other night, but can't remember exactly. Something like 5 finals from 12 entries since we first qualified for the 'Champions League' in 2001
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13940 on: Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm
Actually Leipzig and Hoffenheim are not exactly the same. The Hoffenheim rich guy is from that region and in his youth has played for the club. Red Bull Leipzig is a sportsmarketing tool, nothing else. Not quite on the bad level of sportswashing at City or PSG, but nothing to do with any sort of tradition either.

You're right that they're not the same but Mr. Hopp (owner of Hoffenheim) gets insulted a lot.

Hoffenheim is located near or in Sinsheim, that's rather a village than a city.

It's not the fairytale some might assume, they're also seen as a artificial construct than a successful, legit club.

Since traditional clubs like Nürnberg, Hamburg or Kaiserslautern been relegated some view Hoffenheim (Mr Hopp(SAP)), Leipzig (Red Bull), Leverkusen (Bayer Pharma) or Wolfsburg (Volkswagen) as financial marketing construct. That's where the hate comes from.

Leipzig and Hoffenheim are the latest members, so they're getting a lot of hate.

Freiburg played the cup final against Leipzig and did not agree to do half-half scarves because they do not promote how Leipzig literally bought their success.



P.S: sorry for the off topic in the Mané thread.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:41 pm by Le Westalero »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13941 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
You're right that they're not the same but Mr. Hopp (owner of Hoffenheim) gets insulted a lot.

Hoffenheim is located near or in Sinsheim, that's rather a village than a city.

It's not the fairytale some might assume, they're also seen as a artificial construct than a successful, legit club.

Since traditional clubs like Nürnberg, Hamburg or Kaiserslautern been relegated some view Hoffenheim (Mr Hopp(SAP)), Leipzig (Red Bull), Leverkusen (Bayer Pharma) or Wolfsburg (Volkswagen) as financial marketing construct. That's where the hate comes from.

Leipzig and Hoffenheim are the latest members, so they're getting a lot of hate.

Freiburg played the cup final against Leipzig and did not agree to do half-half scarves because they do not promote how Leipzig literally bought their success.



P.S: sorry for the off topic in the Mané thread.

Wasn't there a pretty big protest against him a few seasons back?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13942 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm
Wasn't there a pretty big protest against him a few seasons back?

Do you mean the Bayern fans in the away end with banners where Hopp was called some things?

If so, yes.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13943 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm
Do you mean the Bayern fans in the away end with banners where Hopp was called some things?

If so, yes.

I think Hoffenheim were playing someone and the game basically ended 15 or 20 mins early. Protests in the stands which led to the players just passing the ball to each other for the remainder of the game.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13944 on: Yesterday at 11:55:56 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 11:43:54 pm
You're right that they're not the same but Mr. Hopp (owner of Hoffenheim) gets insulted a lot.

Hoffenheim is located near or in Sinsheim, that's rather a village than a city.

It's not the fairytale some might assume, they're also seen as a artificial construct than a successful, legit club.

Since traditional clubs like Nürnberg, Hamburg or Kaiserslautern been relegated some view Hoffenheim (Mr Hopp(SAP)), Leipzig (Red Bull), Leverkusen (Bayer Pharma) or Wolfsburg (Volkswagen) as financial marketing construct. That's where the hate comes from.

Leipzig and Hoffenheim are the latest members, so they're getting a lot of hate.

Freiburg played the cup final against Leipzig and did not agree to do half-half scarves because they do not promote how Leipzig literally bought their success.

P.S: sorry for the off topic in the Mané thread.
To an extent I can understand the dislike for Hoffenheim (which is fine by me / to clarify: the dislike is fine by me), but not the utter hatred they get from some. As said, Hopp has a reasonable link to the club at least. And at least Volkswagen sponsors their own home town team Wolfsburg. Red Bull just went and bought a cheap licence. But yeah, neither of those you mentioned are overly loved. It must be said though that Nürnberg, Hamburg and Kaiserslautern have suffered from pretty dismal club management at times, so can't blame others for their relegation.
Also sorry for being off topic, will stop now. I think it shows we care for Mané. I was so hoping he would stay and while you could make the argument that I might be able see him play every week in the Bundesliga soon, at the same time I will loath to see him at Bayern.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:17 am by lamad »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13945 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
I think Hoffenheim were playing someone and the game basically ended 15 or 20 mins early. Protests in the stands which led to the players just passing the ball to each other for the remainder of the game.

Correct, that was the Hoffenheim - Bayern game.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:46 am by Le Westalero »
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13946 on: Today at 12:03:22 am »
ooof this thread is boring.
