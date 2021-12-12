« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 342 343 344 345 346 [347]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1434515 times)

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13840 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
If we don't replace him with a player with similar caliber or a high profile player like Lewa who can play the9 role, City are running away with the league and no one is catching up to them. They still scored tons of goals without a proper number 9 and now they added Haaland a world class finisher whilst losing 0 key player.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:48:00 pm by lolowalsh »
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,383
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13841 on: Today at 12:46:12 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:37:50 pm
I really don't care what other fans in the Bundesliga thinks. They hate us because they ain't us. Get better.

So youre getting a bit sniffy about people questioning how you do things sweeping up the best talent in the Bundesliga, and then tell the other clubs to get better?

How are they meant to do that? Get more tests listed companies backing them? Unsettle all your best players?
Logged

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13842 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:38:02 pm
Hilarious  ::)

Oh and coming on here and telling Liverpool fans to educate themselves.  Seriously?

We are probably one of the most educated fan bases in world football.

Lmfao what a ridiculous statement.  What's the metric to measuring an entire fanbases intelligence? Like c'mon man do better than that
Logged

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13843 on: Today at 12:52:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 12:38:24 pm
In my experience, Bayern is loved all over the place in Germany. Neutrals love them, and even fans from other teams defend them and respect them. They're something like a second national team.

Hey someone with some actual experience, not just a Sky Sporrs zombie! How refreshing!
Logged

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13844 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:46:12 pm
So youre getting a bit sniffy about people questioning how you do things sweeping up the best talent in the Bundesliga, and then tell the other clubs to get better?

How are they meant to do that? Get more tests listed companies backing them? Unsettle all your best players?

Once again, it's up to those clubs to figure that out. Bayern will be Bayern. A European giant, and will continue to battle for CL titles like the one we got 2 years ago
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,532
  • IFWT
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13845 on: Today at 12:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:50:24 pm
Lmfao what a ridiculous statement.  What's the metric to measuring an entire fanbases intelligence? Like c'mon man do better than that

First off I'm not a man.  Read our history.  Come to our city.  It's a port and as a people we have always tended to look out rather than look in.  We have been travelling all over Europe for decades in our quest for European trophies and have  embraced the places we travel to. 

Liverpool is different.  There is a reason we say Scouse not English.  We are unique.

We are an educated fanbase in footballing terms, yes.

I have been following Liverpool football Club since the 1970s. 

Seriously you are making your argument against the wrong fanbase.

As a very recent example, our football education, stopped the events last Saturday from being a lot more serious than it already was.  Without the knowledge gained from our fans travelling all over Europe and beyond I am convinced there would have been fatalities last Saturday.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,094
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13846 on: Today at 01:00:00 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:38:02 pm
Hilarious  ::)

Oh and coming on here and telling Liverpool fans to educate themselves.  Seriously?

We are probably one of the most educated fan bases in world football.

He is right in that SOME fans (not just LFC ones) could do with educating themselves on others leagues IF they are going to discuss them, some of the shite in here is just rather pathetic and more suited to Twitter, but then the way he has gone about it is also more suited to Twitter as he's gone about it very very poorly,

Not sure where Bayern4Life is from, but he doent actually sound like a Bayern fan, who usually are nowhere near as arrogant and presumptuous as youd maybe expect! Bayerns hard core are actually fantastic - similar to LFC fans brought up on the culture of the city and club. If you ever have a minute and are interested in fan culture, google Bayern Schickeria to get an idea of what good work they do and the stand they take against their own club for their sponsorship deals with human rights abusers as well as many other things.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,532
  • IFWT
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13847 on: Today at 01:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:00:00 pm
He is right in that SOME fans (not just LFC ones) could do with educating themselves on others leagues IF they are going to discuss them, some of the shite in here is just rather pathetic and more suited to Twitter, but then the way he has gone about it is also more suited to Twitter as he's gone about it very very poorly,

Not sure where Bayern4Life is from, but he doent actually sound like a Bayern fan, who usually are nowhere near as arrogant and presumptuous as youd maybe expect! Bayerns hard core are actually fantastic - similar to LFC fans brought up on the culture of the city and club. If you ever have a minute and are interested in fan culture, google Bayern Schickeria to get an idea of what good work they do and the stand they take against their own club for their sponsorship deals with human rights abusers as well as many other things.

Not disagreeing that there are some bad shouts in this thread, and I agree with  your take on the average Bayern fan.  But he shouldn't be making sweeping statements about our fanbase on the bad shouts of a few, and yes we should not make the same assumptions about Bayern fans based on his comments either.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,290
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13848 on: Today at 01:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:59:16 pm
First off I'm not a man.  Read our history.  Come to our city.  It's a port and as a people we have always tended to look out rather than look in.  We have been travelling all over Europe for decades in our quest for European trophies and have  embraced the places we travel to. 

Liverpool is different.  There is a reason we say Scouse not English.  We are unique.

We are an educated fanbase in footballing terms, yes.

I have been following Liverpool football Club since the 1970s. 

Seriously you are making your argument against the wrong fanbase.

As a very recent example, our football education, stopped the events last Saturday from being a lot more serious than it already was.  Without the knowledge gained from our fans travelling all over Europe and beyond I am convinced there would have been fatalities last Saturday.

RAWK 1
Bellwhiff 0
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13849 on: Today at 01:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:00:00 pm
He is right in that SOME fans (not just LFC ones) could do with educating themselves on others leagues IF they are going to discuss them, some of the shite in here is just rather pathetic and more suited to Twitter, but then the way he has gone about it is also more suited to Twitter as he's gone about it very very poorly,

Not sure where Bayern4Life is from, but he doent actually sound like a Bayern fan, who usually are nowhere near as arrogant and presumptuous as youd maybe expect! Bayerns hard core are actually fantastic - similar to LFC fans brought up on the culture of the city and club. If you ever have a minute and are interested in fan culture, google Bayern Schickeria to get an idea of what good work they do and the stand they take against their own club for their sponsorship deals with human rights abusers as well as many other things.

I'm really not being arrogant, all I've done is be defensive. I've even complemented LFC numerous times since being here.

But it's the ones who say Bayern is a step down, or the Bundesliga is a farmers league, that are getting snippy remarks
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,094
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13850 on: Today at 01:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:04:02 pm
Not disagreeing that there are some bad shouts in this thread, and I agree with  your take on the average Bayern fan.  But he shouldn't be making sweeping statements about our fanbase on the bad shouts of a few, and yes we should not make the same assumptions about Bayern fans based on his comments either.

No you are right, its not been a good way to enter the fray as it where on a LFC forum. And doesnt give a good example of how fans of German football usually are.

I mean, I have no love for Bayern - AT ALL, but their actual proper hard core fans I find cool, because they have similar principles to Liverpool actually. Not in the sense of the city they are from - cos they do come from the richest part of Germany, but just that they are not affraid to speak out - even if its needed agains their own club. That I can admire.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,532
  • IFWT
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13851 on: Today at 01:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:06:08 pm
I'm really not being arrogant, all I've done is be defensive. I've even complemented LFC numerous times since being here.

But it's the ones who say Bayern is a step down, or the Bundesliga is a farmers league, that are getting snippy remarks

Well maybe don't be so sweeping with them cos the vast majority of us don;t think Bayern is a step down or in a farmers' league.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13852 on: Today at 01:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:59:16 pm
First off I'm not a man.  Read our history.  Come to our city.  It's a port and as a people we have always tended to look out rather than look in.  We have been travelling all over Europe for decades in our quest for European trophies and have  embraced the places we travel to. 

Liverpool is different.  There is a reason we say Scouse not English.  We are unique.

We are an educated fanbase in footballing terms, yes.

I have been following Liverpool football Club since the 1970s. 

Seriously you are making your argument against the wrong fanbase.

As a very recent example, our football education, stopped the events last Saturday from being a lot more serious than it already was.  Without the knowledge gained from our fans travelling all over Europe and beyond I am convinced there would have been fatalities last Saturday.

My apologies ma'am, didn't pay attention to the screen name there.

And I think what happened at the CL final was a disaster, and you're right, it could have easily been a lot worse. I just think that the powers to be in France need to address the travesty instead of sweeping it under the rug.

It's an embarrassment.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,628
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13853 on: Today at 01:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:44:02 am
I do come in peace

Do you? 24 hours and you've insulted many many people already right from the get go. Claiming to have been civil yet calling people mouth breathers in the same post.

Quote from: Bayern4Life on Yesterday at 08:20:35 pm
you don't know anything about world football culture outside of Anfield.

Newsflash: the footballing world doesn't revolve around the EPL.
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Yesterday at 09:01:03 pm
Life outside of Anfield exists mate
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm
you don't know what football outside of England looks like mate.
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Yesterday at 10:05:01 pm
OK EPL fanboy 🙄
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:32:49 am
I understand that as LFC fans, you see the EPL as this great entity ...

Just because you know nothing about the league...

Educate yourself...
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:41:46 am
So in 2009 I started watching football for the 1st time
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:51:23 am
I know just as much about football as anyone here does
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:23:08 am


Boy am I glad you cleared that one up. ;D
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:41:45 am
And I think I've been more than civil here just having a football conversation. But there are some people here who have a bit of a complex.

I appreciate the discussion with those of you that are actually not mouth breathers.
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 11:45:10 am
Hey look! Someone here that isn't totally biased and knows football culture outside of England. Hello good sir!
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:52:53 pm
Hey someone with some actual experience, not just a Sky Sporrs zombie! How refreshing!
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
  • Meh sd f
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13854 on: Today at 01:10:47 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:55:20 pm
Once again, it's up to those clubs to figure that out. Bayern will be Bayern. A European giant, and will continue to battle for CL titles like the one we got 2 years ago
Yes, and Bundesliga will remain completely non-competitive until maybe you get your own oil club (not that the German establishement would allow that).

I think it's incredibly boring. One of the key reasons I love football is that it's (sometimes) unpredictable and truly exciting. That's why we still talk about the Barcelona comeback, not about beating Spurs in a pretty one sided final.

Over the years I've learned that many people like things to be as predictable as a Hollywood romcom. They like to root for an unbeatable team or a hero with magic powers. For me, it kills the sport.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,960
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13855 on: Today at 01:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:25 pm
United, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool have all won the League in the last decade.

Leicester won it the one year when every other top team was going through it's own challenges, let's not pretend they won it because this league is open and competitive. It's not been competitive for years with the exception of the biggest clubs.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,094
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13856 on: Today at 01:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:06:08 pm
I'm really not being arrogant, all I've done is be defensive. I've even complemented LFC numerous times since being here.

But it's the ones who say Bayern is a step down, or the Bundesliga is a farmers league, that are getting snippy remarks

Rise above it. It wont change, people who dont follow the league will always take the childish twitter route out of famers league or whatever and are doing it here to get a rise from you. People who dont follow Buli, I just say its their loss, as they miss out on an entertaining league and far more engaging and proper bonds between clubs and fans than we sadly see in this league these days, it isnt pefect, but there is a lot good about it.  But not all of us follow the same leagues or teams, it what makes a forum! 

Other teams fans are welcome on RAWK, but not if it comes to exchanging childish barbs.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13857 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:09:37 pm
Do you? 24 hours and you've insulted many many people already right from the get go. Claiming to have been civil yet calling people mouth breathers in the same post.

Yeah in America we call that clapping back. You clap on me, I'm gonna stand up and clap back. I notice you didn't quote any of the insults that provoked those comments either
Logged

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13858 on: Today at 01:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:12:30 pm
Rise above it. It wont change, people who dont follow the league will always take the childish twitter route out of famers league or whatever and are doing it here to get a rise from you. People who dont follow Buli, I just say its their loss, as they miss out on an entertaining league and far more engaging and proper bonds between clubs and fans than we sadly see in this league these days, it isnt pefect, but there is a lot good about it.  But not all of us follow the same leagues or teams, it what makes a forum! 

Other teams fans are welcome on RAWK, but not if it comes to exchanging childish barbs.

I totally agree with you. Outside of my OP yesterday that was a bit flamboyant everything I said has been reactionary and defensive.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,094
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13859 on: Today at 01:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:13:42 pm
Yeah in America we call that clapping back. You clap on me, I'm gonna stand up and clap back. I notice you didn't quote any of the insults that provoked those comments either

Well that explains a lot  ;D   

Sounds like you actually need to educate yourself a bit better about the culture and fans of the team you actually support.

You came into another teams forum, maybe get a feel for the place first rather than going in two footed. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13860 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 01:10:47 pm
Yes, and Bundesliga will remain completely non-competitive until maybe you get your own oil club (not that the German establishement would allow that).

I think it's incredibly boring. One of the key reasons I love football is that it's (sometimes) unpredictable and truly exciting. That's why we still talk about the Barcelona comeback, not about beating Spurs in a pretty one sided final.

Over the years I've learned that many people like things to be as predictable as a Hollywood romcom. They like to root for an unbeatable team or a hero with magic powers. For me, it kills the sport.

You dont think that Holstein Kiel knocking Bayern out of the Pokal was "unpredictable"?

It's not like Bayern has a walk in the park week in week out.
Logged

Online Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13861 on: Today at 01:18:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:16:24 pm
Well that explains a lot  ;D   

Sounds like you actually need to educate yourself a bit better about the culture and fans of the team you actually support.

You came into another teams forum, maybe get a feel for the place first rather than going in two footed.

Like I said, the one bloke said that Bayern was a step down, he wasn't corrected by anyone here, and I just couldn't take it I had to say something.

Like surely Liverpool fans don't think their club is a notch higher than Bayern, surely not.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13862 on: Today at 01:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 11:43:31 am
Real Madrid 1
LFC 0

For such a troll, I'm surprised you've lasted this long
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,862
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13863 on: Today at 01:20:44 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:11:46 pm
Leicester won it the one year when every other top team was going through it's own challenges, let's not pretend they won it because this league is open and competitive. It's not been competitive for years with the exception of the biggest clubs.

Bayern can have a poor season, sack their manager mid season and still walk the League. That is the problem with German Football.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 342 343 344 345 346 [347]   Go Up
« previous next »
 