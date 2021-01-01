« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1433376 times)

Offline Raid

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13800 on: Today at 07:01:32 am »
Sadio Mane has been revolutionary at this football club. His signing was the catalyst for the Klopp era taking off.

So many wonderful memories of this man doing his thing. Anyone who saw him at Southampton knew we had a player but when he announced himself on the opening day at Arsenal we knew we were in for a special time.

His combination with Bobby and Mo was absolutely imperious at its very best. An absolute pleasure to watch and he will rightly go down with those two in the pantheon of LFC greats.

If it is to be goodbye then I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to see him do his thing at my football club. A wonderful player, and a top man by all accounts
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13801 on: Today at 07:19:29 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:51:23 am
I might be a Yank but I know just as much about football as anyone here does. Football is a global game. Like I said get out of your little EPL/LFC box and take in some culture from the outside once and awhile. It won't hurt you!  ;D

Hello Bluenose  :wave
Offline damomad

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13802 on: Today at 08:01:42 am »
Going to miss his work rate up front, how he managed to keep the ball even when it looked impossible to. He scored so many big game goals for us over his time and his scoring record is strong. At the same time, I also felt he had another 10 or so goals a season in him, he did have patches where he was wasteful and it hurt us in games. I may be harsh here but it's just because I know of the quality he possesses.

He gave absolutely everything in the red shirt and if he leaves, other than maybe Hendo, he has the biggest trophy haul of any red player since the 80's. A red legend through and through.
Online paulrazor

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13803 on: Today at 08:14:06 am »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 07:01:32 am
Sadio Mane has been revolutionary at this football club. His signing was the catalyst for the Klopp era taking off.

So many wonderful memories of this man doing his thing. Anyone who saw him at Southampton knew we had a player but when he announced himself on the opening day at Arsenal we knew we were in for a special time.

His combination with Bobby and Mo was absolutely imperious at its very best. An absolute pleasure to watch and he will rightly go down with those two in the pantheon of LFC greats.

If it is to be goodbye then I feel blessed to have had the opportunity to see him do his thing at my football club. A wonderful player, and a top man by all accounts
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13804 on: Today at 08:14:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm
Bayern have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles. In the ten previous years the likes of Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Bremen won titles.

Fans of other teams could win titles. That has been made almost impossible because of Bayern's financial dominance. To pretend that isn't happening and say you only look at your team and ignore Bayern is spectacularly missing the point. Compete against Bayern and they just take your best players off you.

How many titles will it take Bayern to win before you admit it is a joke League.

Ten, Twenty or Thirty ?
You've already admitted that the Premier League would be a joke league without us though! This is completely true because in the past 5 seasons, no one outside of Liverpool has got within 12 points of the oil cheats. The man masterminding LFC is the very same man who was the last to stop Bayern winning the Bundesliga. So basically, the English League is lucky that Klopp moved from the German league to stop the EPL becoming like the Bundesliga  ;) I don't watch the Bundesliga nearly as much as I should because whenever I do, the game in question is usually a good one and the refs tend to be less shit too.

In terms of entertainment, I'd wager that the Bundesliga is a better league than the EPL. Let's be honest, how many of us watch games outside Liverpool's? Who is going to waste an afternoon watching Aston Villa vs. Brentford or Burnley vs. Wolves? The EPL has far more money in it than the Bundesliga with teams having far bigger budgets, yet all it does is serve up crap footy for the most part with the odd exception (often involving Liverpool), teams more focused on not being relegated than trying to achieve anything, opposition fans more interested in rivals losing than their team winning, refereeing so bad it is highly suspicious, a constant PR machine telling us how it is the "best league in the world" and in the end, utter predictability.

Since Sky invented football, 7 teams have won the league in the last 30 seasons; one of those was Blackburn in 1995 so that's 6 teams in 27 seasons. Of those us and Leicester have won 1 each, meaning 4 teams have shared 25 titles in that period. One of those sides was a financial juggernaut with a substantial financial advantage over the rest and an outstanding manager; they account for 13 titles overall. Of the remaining three sides, accounting for 14 titles overall, two are financially doped cheats who have won 11. Arsenal are the exception and their last title was in 2004. Apologies to The North Bank, but it will be some time before Arsenal challenge again.

In the last 12 seasons, only Leicester from outside the 'big six' have finished in the top 4, which they achieved as champions, an achievement that completely glosses over the non-competitiveness of the best league in the world.

Which league is the joke league again?  :o

Anyway on topic, very sad to see Sadio leave. He has been a wonderful player for us. Best wishes  :wave
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13805 on: Today at 08:23:03 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:32:49 am
I understand that as LFC fans, you see the EPL as this great entity but the difference between the EPL and the Bundesliga isn't worlds apart like some of you claim. That's an over exaggeration. Frankfurt won the Europa League THIS SEASON and finished with wins over Barcelona, and West Ham (7th in EPL), and Real Betis (5th in La Liga). Where did Frankfurt finish in the Bundesliga? Try 11th.

Just because you know nothing about the league, and because we don't have oil shieks taking over clubs, doesn't mean that German teams don't stand up in competitions with other European clubs from other leagues.

Educate yourself. Just because the English media beats the drum of EPL over everything doesn't mean that it's worlds apart people.
I love the bundesliga but one thing about the prem is that it is far more competitive throughout the league. We also play more games with 20 teams compared to 18 and have more cups. This extra competition can sometimes be at the detriment to facing teams from other leagues were schedules aren't as grueling.

I just wish the likes of Hamburg, Schalke and Stuttgart were more competitive again
Offline WillG.LFC

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13806 on: Today at 08:24:15 am »
As for Mane, one of the most important players for us in the Prem era, won everything there is with us. Dont blame him for wanting a change of scenery. He can go to Bayern and be their main man. Good luck Sadio
Offline Red Cactii

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13807 on: Today at 08:31:39 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:25:19 pm
Highly likely we lose our two best strikers now this summer.  :(

Nah m8, Ibou and Fabinho are going nowhere
Offline McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13808 on: Today at 08:35:51 am »
Can we transfer this bayernsince2009 bellend out please
Online RedSince86

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13809 on: Today at 08:49:14 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:18:16 am
Yes it's getting bigger by the day. But when you're the 4fh biggest sport in a country, you can't say it's "huge"
EPL has taken over over the NHL as the 4th most watched league in the USA, it will be passing MLB for 3rd spot soon enough.

Have you seen the TV deal NBC paid for EPL compared to what Bundesliga gets from ESPN.

NBC paid $2.7 billion for 6 seasons to show EPL.

ESPN paid $200 million for five seasons to show Bundesliga.

Bundesliga international rights dropped 20% in 2020, BeinSports didn't take the option to renew, the Bundesliga international rights person season are around $250 milion a year compared to PL in 22-25 which are $1.7 billion per season.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13810 on: Today at 09:46:08 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:58:03 am
I've come to grips with RL9 leaving. He feels the same way Sadio feels... disrespected. He's given everything to us for 8 seasons, if he doesn't want to be in Munich anymore, let him go. I think Mane is a good replacement, he will actually add pace to the front. I wanted Haaland to come but we'll see how he does at City

The important thing for you at Bayern is that Haaland has gone, so dramatically weakening the second best team in Germany. This seems to happen at the end of every season. Normally Dortmund's best player goes to Bayern - like Lewandowski indeed. It's become a bit of a 'model' for Bayern. Make sure that the number 2 team doesn't challenge you next season by stripping them of their best player.  And so I can see why you're disappointed that this didn't happen with Haaland.  But, like I say, at least he's left your chief competitors.

Except, of course, they aren't competitors. They are also-rans.

It's why Bayern is attractive to players. It means guaranteed winners' medals - and guaranteed medals without having to wreck your body in their gathering. Mane will find the German matches sedate and that'll be a welcome change for him I'm sure. He'll be strolling through games.

The Bundesliga's lack of competitiveness is not a new thing. In my lifetime Bayern Munich have won it practically every year. Only two teams really have challenged their hegemony. Borussia Moenchengladbach in the mid-70s and Dortmund from 2010-12 when the mighty Jurgen was their manager. Other than that it's Bayern, Bayern, Bayern, Bayern, Bayern....They've won 31 Titles since their first in 1969. The next highest is BMG on 5 - but their last one was 1977.

It most be the most top-heavy league in Europe.
Offline redtel

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13811 on: Today at 11:08:07 am »
Great summing up by Yorkie, cant add much.

Except- Villarreal 1 Bayern Munich 0
   
 and.Bayern Munich 1 Villarreal 1

Sadio. Sorry to see him go as hes been fabulous since I first saw him come on as a sub for Soton and score 2 and make one as we lost 2-3.

I wish him all the best in Germany, hell be a star for them.
Online Coolie High

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13812 on: Today at 11:33:50 am »
Some of you need to chill out.
Online Bayern4Life

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13813 on: Today at 11:43:31 am »
Quote from: redtel on Today at 11:08:07 am
Great summing up by Yorkie, cant add much.

Except- Villarreal 1 Bayern Munich 0
   
 and.Bayern Munich 1 Villarreal 1

Sadio. Sorry to see him go as hes been fabulous since I first saw him come on as a sub for Soton and score 2 and make one as we lost 2-3.

I wish him all the best in Germany, hell be a star for them.

Real Madrid 1
LFC 0
Online Bayern4Life

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13814 on: Today at 11:45:10 am »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:14:08 am
You've already admitted that the Premier League would be a joke league without us though! This is completely true because in the past 5 seasons, no one outside of Liverpool has got within 12 points of the oil cheats. The man masterminding LFC is the very same man who was the last to stop Bayern winning the Bundesliga. So basically, the English League is lucky that Klopp moved from the German league to stop the EPL becoming like the Bundesliga  ;) I don't watch the Bundesliga nearly as much as I should because whenever I do, the game in question is usually a good one and the refs tend to be less shit too.

In terms of entertainment, I'd wager that the Bundesliga is a better league than the EPL. Let's be honest, how many of us watch games outside Liverpool's? Who is going to waste an afternoon watching Aston Villa vs. Brentford or Burnley vs. Wolves? The EPL has far more money in it than the Bundesliga with teams having far bigger budgets, yet all it does is serve up crap footy for the most part with the odd exception (often involving Liverpool), teams more focused on not being relegated than trying to achieve anything, opposition fans more interested in rivals losing than their team winning, refereeing so bad it is highly suspicious, a constant PR machine telling us how it is the "best league in the world" and in the end, utter predictability.

Since Sky invented football, 7 teams have won the league in the last 30 seasons; one of those was Blackburn in 1995 so that's 6 teams in 27 seasons. Of those us and Leicester have won 1 each, meaning 4 teams have shared 25 titles in that period. One of those sides was a financial juggernaut with a substantial financial advantage over the rest and an outstanding manager; they account for 13 titles overall. Of the remaining three sides, accounting for 14 titles overall, two are financially doped cheats who have won 11. Arsenal are the exception and their last title was in 2004. Apologies to The North Bank, but it will be some time before Arsenal challenge again.

In the last 12 seasons, only Leicester from outside the 'big six' have finished in the top 4, which they achieved as champions, an achievement that completely glosses over the non-competitiveness of the best league in the world.

Which league is the joke league again?  :o

Anyway on topic, very sad to see Sadio leave. He has been a wonderful player for us. Best wishes  :wave

Hey look! Someone here that isn't totally biased and knows football culture outside of England. Hello good sir!
Online Bayern4Life

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13815 on: Today at 11:48:13 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:49:14 am
EPL has taken over over the NHL as the 4th most watched league in the USA, it will be passing MLB for 3rd spot soon enough.

Have you seen the TV deal NBC paid for EPL compared to what Bundesliga gets from ESPN.

NBC paid $2.7 billion for 6 seasons to show EPL.

ESPN paid $200 million for five seasons to show Bundesliga.

Bundesliga international rights dropped 20% in 2020, BeinSports didn't take the option to renew, the Bundesliga international rights person season are around $250 milion a year compared to PL in 22-25 which are $1.7 billion per season.

You mean an actual English speaking country connects with English clubs, more than one where they have no knowledge of the language? And that's profound to you?
