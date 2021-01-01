Bayern have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles. In the ten previous years the likes of Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Bremen won titles.



Fans of other teams could win titles. That has been made almost impossible because of Bayern's financial dominance. To pretend that isn't happening and say you only look at your team and ignore Bayern is spectacularly missing the point. Compete against Bayern and they just take your best players off you.



How many titles will it take Bayern to win before you admit it is a joke League.



Ten, Twenty or Thirty ?



You've already admitted that the Premier League would be a joke league without us though! This is completely true because in the past 5 seasons, no one outside of Liverpool has got within 12 points of the oil cheats. The man masterminding LFC is the very same man who was the last to stop Bayern winning the Bundesliga. So basically, the English League is lucky that Klopp moved from the German league to stop the EPL becoming like the BundesligaI don't watch the Bundesliga nearly as much as I should because whenever I do, the game in question is usually a good one and the refs tend to be less shit too.In terms of entertainment, I'd wager that the Bundesliga is a better league than the EPL. Let's be honest, how many of us watch games outside Liverpool's? Who is going to waste an afternoon watching Aston Villa vs. Brentford or Burnley vs. Wolves? The EPL has far more money in it than the Bundesliga with teams having far bigger budgets, yet all it does is serve up crap footy for the most part with the odd exception (often involving Liverpool), teams more focused on not being relegated than trying to achieve anything, opposition fans more interested in rivals losing than their team winning, refereeing so bad it is highly suspicious, a constant PR machine telling us how it is the "best league in the world" and in the end, utter predictability.Since Sky invented football, 7 teams have won the league in the last 30 seasons; one of those was Blackburn in 1995 so that's 6 teams in 27 seasons. Of those us and Leicester have won 1 each, meaning 4 teams have shared 25 titles in that period. One of those sides was a financial juggernaut with a substantial financial advantage over the rest and an outstanding manager; they account for 13 titles overall. Of the remaining three sides, accounting for 14 titles overall, two are financially doped cheats who have won 11. Arsenal are the exception and their last title was in 2004. Apologies to The North Bank, but it will be some time before Arsenal challenge again.In the last 12 seasons, only Leicester from outside the 'big six' have finished in the top 4, which they achieved as champions, an achievement that completely glosses over the non-competitiveness of the best league in the world.Which league is the joke league again?Anyway on topic, very sad to see Sadio leave. He has been a wonderful player for us. Best wishes