« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1431981 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,855
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13760 on: Today at 12:20:09 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:14:38 am
I have always saw the bundesliga as an uncompetitive league. The whole thing revolves around one club.on the rare occasion that  If another team comes up and wins, bayern must take their best players so their dominance can resume.

It clearly is.

The thing is it is getting worse. Last ten years 1 winner Bayern. Previous ten years 4 winners.

As you say Bayern face any competition and they just destroy their opponents by taking their best players.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,107
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13761 on: Today at 12:23:48 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:03:02 pm
how do you know? I support a team who will never win the league in Germany, I honestly am not that arsed about Bayern winning it, I know it will drive BVB and the other bigger teams mad though no doubt, but it isnt a big deal for fans of a lot of teams.

I used to go to games for many many years before before I emigrated Al, please stop being so condescending.

I'm not defending Al and this isn't solely directed at you but I don't really get this. Especially as I think you do live in the US now, right? Why should a team that does the right thing in every department in the end have no shot at anything year over year? What's even the purpose of that club as a sporting endeavor? The point of sports is to try to win, right? What your describing is a social club that also happens to pay a certain subset of members millions of Euros to kick the ball around for a bit for the other members enjoyment.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,089
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13762 on: Today at 12:28:14 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:51:11 pm
Bayern have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles. In the ten previous years the likes of Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Bremen won titles.

Fans of other teams could win titles. That has been made almost impossible because of Bayern's financial dominance. To pretend that isn't happening and say you only look at your team and ignore Bayern is spectacularly missing the point. Compete against Bayern and they just take your best players off you.

How many titles will it take Bayern to win before you admit it is a joke League.

Ten, Twenty or Thirty ?

Missing no point Al, unlike you, I am speaking from the perspective of myself and others I know who follow the league.  There is no pretending, I know who wins the league, it just doesnt bother me that much. I spent this season watching many many games of Freiburgs amazing season, which was massively enjoyable, far more than anything bar LFC in the PL - FOR ME (not you, me).

Just do me a favour, stop with the trolling posts you began with here and just try and discuss like an adult in future ok. I have always been happy to talk about the league in the thread in the general forum with people who dont go down the piss taking and trolling route. They go on ignore.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13763 on: Today at 12:32:47 am »
Reading some comments in here, one would think Bayern are on pair with Burnley ;D

He's going to a proper successful club, a club with history and tradition.

I said before, he's our only attacker that i would hate to play against.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13764 on: Today at 12:32:49 am »
I understand that as LFC fans, you see the EPL as this great entity but the difference between the EPL and the Bundesliga isn't worlds apart like some of you claim. That's an over exaggeration. Frankfurt won the Europa League THIS SEASON and finished with wins over Barcelona, and West Ham (7th in EPL), and Real Betis (5th in La Liga). Where did Frankfurt finish in the Bundesliga? Try 11th.

Just because you know nothing about the league, and because we don't have oil shieks taking over clubs, doesn't mean that German teams don't stand up in competitions with other European clubs from other leagues.

Educate yourself. Just because the English media beats the drum of EPL over everything doesn't mean that it's worlds apart people.
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13765 on: Today at 12:34:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 12:23:48 am
I'm not defending Al and this isn't solely directed at you but I don't really get this. Especially as I think you do live in the US now, right? Why should a team that does the right thing in every department in the end have no shot at anything year over year? What's even the purpose of that club as a sporting endeavor? The point of sports is to try to win, right? What your describing is a social club that also happens to pay a certain subset of members millions of Euros to kick the ball around for a bit for the other members enjoyment.

All those teams with no chance at a title as y'all say, and yet attendance is highest in the world.... it's called extreme football passion.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13766 on: Today at 12:37:29 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:32:49 am
I understand that as LFC fans, you see the EPL as this great entity but the difference between the EPL and the Bundesliga isn't worlds apart like some of you claim. That's an over exaggeration. Frankfurt won the Europa League THIS SEASON and finished with wins over Barcelona, and West Ham (7th in EPL), and Real Betis (5th in La Liga). Where did Frankfurt finish in the Bundesliga? Try 11th.

Just because you know nothing about the league, and because we don't have oil shieks taking over clubs, doesn't mean that German teams don't stand up in competitions with other European clubs from other leagues.

Educate yourself. Just because the English media beats the drum of EPL over everything doesn't mean that it's worlds apart people.

When you were choosing a side to support from the many noble institutions in the Bundesliga, what made you plump for Bayern out of interest?
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,186
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13767 on: Today at 12:38:12 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:32:49 am
I understand that as LFC fans, you see the EPL as this great entity but the difference between the EPL and the Bundesliga isn't worlds apart like some of you claim. That's an over exaggeration. Frankfurt won the Europa League THIS SEASON and finished with wins over Barcelona, and West Ham (7th in EPL), and Real Betis (5th in La Liga). Where did Frankfurt finish in the Bundesliga? Try 11th.

Just because you know nothing about the league, and because we don't have oil shieks taking over clubs, doesn't mean that German teams don't stand up in competitions with other European clubs from other leagues.

Educate yourself. Just because the English media beats the drum of EPL over everything doesn't mean that it's worlds apart people.

Youve come to the wrong place for that argument my friend

Theres no need for the ranting and send ding we educate ourselves. Were educated enough thank you

Theres an entire thread devoted to the bundesliga

I mean Boy, did you pick the wrong people.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13768 on: Today at 12:41:39 am »
Talk about not understanding your audience  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13769 on: Today at 12:41:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:37:29 am
When you were choosing a side to support from the many noble institutions in the Bundesliga, what made you plump for Bayern out of interest?

I'm glad you asked. My Mother is German. My father is American. I've lived in the US my whole life. Football isn't that big here in the States but it's growing daily.

Anyway when I went to University my roommate was from South Africa, and was a huge Arsenal fan. So in 2009 I started watching football for the 1st time, and at the time I was learning German and embracing my Mom's heritage. So I connected with Bayern because they were the only ones on TV in the US in 2009 and I enjoyed watch Bastian Schweinsteiger and Phillip Lahm. So I became a Bayern supporter then, and never looked back.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,855
  • JFT 97
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13770 on: Today at 12:42:19 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:28:14 am
Missing no point Al, unlike you, I am speaking from the perspective of myself and others I know who follow the league.  There is no pretending, I know who wins the league, it just doesnt bother me that much. I spent this season watching many many games of Freiburgs amazing season, which was massively enjoyable, far more than anything bar LFC in the PL - FOR ME (not you, me).

Just do me a favour, stop with the trolling posts you began with here and just try and discuss like an adult in future ok. I have always been happy to talk about the league in the thread in the general forum with people who dont go down the piss taking and trolling route. They go on ignore.

Freiburg had an amazing season. Finishing 6th with 55 points was a great result. Next season, you should be targetting the likes of Union Berlin and Leipzig who finished just above you.

Who should Dortmund target ?

Absolutely no one. They can't target anyone because the team above them is in a completely different League financially. Bayern are targetting Mane one of the best players in the Premier League whilst Dortmund will be looking to fend off bids from mediocre Premier League teams.

You can dream of Freiburg improving whilst Dortmund fans have had that dream taken away. That is why it is a joke League.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13771 on: Today at 12:44:02 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:38:12 am
Youve come to the wrong place for that argument my friend

Theres no need for the ranting and send ding we educate ourselves. Were educated enough thank you

Theres an entire thread devoted to the bundesliga

I mean Boy, did you pick the wrong people.

I was perfectly fine lurking and reading about Mane because I was looking for updates. Then I read the "Sadio is taking a step down joining Bayern" nonsense and I couldn't take it. Had to sign up and say something.

I do come in peace, looking forward to Sadio coming, it makes up for losing Thiago to Liverpool
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13772 on: Today at 12:44:12 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:41:46 am
I'm glad you asked. My Mother is German. My father is American. I've lived in the US my whole life. Football isn't that big here in the States but it's growing daily.

Anyway when I went to University my roommate was from South Africa, and was a huge Arsenal fan. So in 2009 I started watching football for the 1st time, and at the time I was learning German and embracing my Mom's heritage. So I connected with Bayern because they were the only ones on TV in the US in 2009 and I enjoyed watch Bastian Schweinsteiger and Phillip Lahm. So I became a Bayern supporter then, and never looked back.

Fair enough, was a cheap shot on my part to ask. :D
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13773 on: Today at 12:47:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:44:12 am
Fair enough, was a cheap shot on my part to ask. :D

You're good my friend. Believe it or not, I don't hate Liverpool. I like the history, and the fact that the club does things the right way. Had a good friend in University that was a huge Newcastle supporter who was from Lincolnshire. So I've always kept up with them
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13774 on: Today at 12:48:19 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:41:46 am
I'm glad you asked. My Mother is German. My father is American. I've lived in the US my whole life. Football isn't that big here in the States but it's growing daily.

Anyway when I went to University my roommate was from South Africa, and was a huge Arsenal fan. So in 2009 I started watching football for the 1st time, and at the time I was learning German and embracing my Mom's heritage. So I connected with Bayern because they were the only ones on TV in the US in 2009 and I enjoyed watch Bastian Schweinsteiger and Phillip Lahm. So I became a Bayern supporter then, and never looked back.

 
So you're a Yank on a soccer forum,a Liverpool soccer forum (coming out with some silly shit as well) and you're telling us to educate ourselves  :lmao








Stick around though lad,you're bound to learn a lot.


Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,360
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13775 on: Today at 12:51:10 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:47:27 am
You're good my friend. Believe it or not, I don't hate Liverpool. I like the history, and the fact that the club does things the right way. Had a good friend in University that was a huge Newcastle supporter who was from Lincolnshire. So I've always kept up with them

Of course I believe you, were great. No need to hate us.

Not a step down for Sadio, but a chance to play fewer games for more reward and pick up some guaranteed titles. I can see why hes tempted.

Ultimately hes given us 6 fantastic seasons, and always given his all. No hard feelings on my part, hope he does well.
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13776 on: Today at 12:51:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:48:19 am

So you're a Yank on a soccer forum,a Liverpool soccer forum (coming out with some silly shit as well) and you're telling us to educate ourselves  :lmao








Stick around though lad,you're bound to learn a lot.

I might be a Yank but I know just as much about football as anyone here does. Football is a global game. Like I said get out of your little EPL/LFC box and take in some culture from the outside once and awhile. It won't hurt you!  ;D
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13777 on: Today at 12:52:05 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:44:02 am
I was perfectly fine lurking and reading about Mane because I was looking for updates. Then I read the "Sadio is taking a step down joining Bayern" nonsense and I couldn't take it. Had to sign up and say something.

I do come in peace, looking forward to Sadio coming, it makes up for losing Thiago to Liverpool


But he is.

I'd be more worried about losing Lewa if I were you.I'll be over the moon if we manage to arrange a swap.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,904
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13778 on: Today at 12:54:17 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:41:46 am
I'm glad you asked. My Mother is German. My father is American. I've lived in the US my whole life. Football isn't that big here in the States but it's growing daily.




On behalf of my countrymen on these boards...

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13779 on: Today at 12:54:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:51:10 am
Of course I believe you, were great. No need to hate us.

Not a step down for Sadio, but a chance to play fewer games for more reward and pick up some guaranteed titles. I can see why hes tempted.

Ultimately hes given us 6 fantastic seasons, and always given his all. No hard feelings on my part, hope he does well.

I don't think any of that is really the motivator for Sadio, I think he's ready to be respected contractually, and he sees the chance to play with high level players (a lot that speak his main language) a chance to be the leagues new star. A chance to further his football experience by playing in one of Europe's greatest cities, for one of Europe's crown jewels (Liverpool is elite too)
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13780 on: Today at 12:58:03 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:52:05 am

But he is.

I'd be more worried about losing Lewa if I were you.I'll be over the moon if we manage to arrange a swap.

I've come to grips with RL9 leaving. He feels the same way Sadio feels... disrespected. He's given everything to us for 8 seasons, if he doesn't want to be in Munich anymore, let him go. I think Mane is a good replacement, he will actually add pace to the front. I wanted Haaland to come but we'll see how he does at City
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,343
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13781 on: Today at 01:08:52 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:51:23 am
I might be a Yank but I know just as much about football as anyone here does. Football is a global game. Like I said get out of your little EPL/LFC box and take in some culture from the outside once and awhile. It won't hurt you!  ;D

Go back to reddit.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,186
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13782 on: Today at 01:10:34 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:44:02 am
I was perfectly fine lurking and reading about Mane because I was looking for updates. Then I read the "Sadio is taking a step down joining Bayern" nonsense and I couldn't take it. Had to sign up and say something.

I do come in peace, looking forward to Sadio coming, it makes up for losing Thiago to Liverpool

So you Sign up and tell us to educate ourselves because of that comment. When there are literally 100s of posters on here who love german football and find the EPL back slapping sickening 

In this social and chat forum era we find ourselves in, theres no bigger arrogant comments than the fabled educate yourself trope

Ive seen that phrase battered to death over the past two years over covid/Ukraine and other assorted nonsense

And the comical thing is its pretty much 100% of the time written by someone who either needs educating themselves, wants you to agree with them or has seen a snippet of something and pressed the nuclear option

I would tell you to educate yourself with RAWK but I see you say you are a lurker so you shouldve had the knowledge by now
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,429
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13783 on: Today at 01:11:45 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:41:46 am
I'm glad you asked. My Mother is German. My father is American. I've lived in the US my whole life. Football isn't that big here in the States but it's growing daily.

Anyway when I went to University my roommate was from South Africa, and was a huge Arsenal fan. So in 2009 I started watching football for the 1st time, and at the time I was learning German and embracing my Mom's heritage. So I connected with Bayern because they were the only ones on TV in the US in 2009 and I enjoyed watch Bastian Schweinsteiger and Phillip Lahm. So I became a Bayern supporter then, and never looked back.

One note - it's huge in the US. European soccer has been massive going on 20 years now - especially on the coasts, and then every big city.
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13784 on: Today at 01:17:07 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:10:34 am
So you Sign up and tell us to educate ourselves because of that comment. When there are literally 100s of posters on here who love german football and find the EPL back slapping sickening 

In this social and chat forum era we find ourselves in, theres no bigger arrogant comments than the fabled educate yourself trope

Ive seen that phrase battered to death over the past two years over covid/Ukraine and other assorted nonsense

And the comical thing is its pretty much 100% of the time written by someone who either needs educating themselves, wants you to agree with them or has seen a snippet of something and pressed the nuclear option

I would tell you to educate yourself with RAWK but I see you say you are a lurker so you shouldve had the knowledge by now

Yeah I've been lurking for 2 days mate. Just looking for inside information on Sadio. Saw some BS so I called it out.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,186
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13785 on: Today at 01:18:10 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:17:07 am
Yeah I've been lurking for 2 days mate. Just looking for inside information on Sadio. Saw some BS so I called it out.

Yes. You said

I replied
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13786 on: Today at 01:18:16 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:11:45 am
One note - it's huge in the US. European soccer has been massive going on 20 years now - especially on the coasts, and then every big city.

Yes it's getting bigger by the day. But when you're the 4fh biggest sport in a country, you can't say it's "huge"
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,698
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13787 on: Today at 01:21:07 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:51:23 am
I might be a Yank but I know just as much about football as anyone here does.
Football didn't start in 2009
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,429
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13788 on: Today at 01:22:34 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 01:18:16 am
Yes it's getting bigger by the day. But when you're the 4fh biggest sport in a country, you can't say it's "huge"

Of course - the country had 350m people. You can watch every single game from any league. There are multiple specific team bars for almost any well-known team in every city. Apparel is everywhere (sure a lot of glory hunters and bandwagonners - but still). Sellouts for exhibition summer games. etc etc - It's huge.
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13789 on: Today at 01:23:08 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:21:07 am
Football didn't start in 2009


Boy am I glad you cleared that one up. ;D
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,186
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13790 on: Today at 01:25:03 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:21:07 am
Football didn't start in 2009

Depends who you talk to

Sky/United -1993

City 2011

Chelsea 2003

Newcastle 2021

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,904
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13791 on: Today at 01:52:22 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 01:21:07 am
Football didn't start in 2009

Neither was Bayern Munich the only Bundesliga club on tv in my country at that time. That's a total crock of shit...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13792 on: Today at 02:20:26 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 12:41:46 am
I'm glad you asked. My Mother is German. My father is American. I've lived in the US my whole life. Football isn't that big here in the States but it's growing daily.

Anyway when I went to University my roommate was from South Africa, and was a huge Arsenal fan. So in 2009 I started watching football for the 1st time, and at the time I was learning German and embracing my Mom's heritage. So I connected with Bayern because they were the only ones on TV in the US in 2009 and I enjoyed watch Bastian Schweinsteiger and Phillip Lahm. So I became a Bayern supporter then, and never looked back.
I respect your honesty.
Logged

Offline redintweed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13793 on: Today at 02:33:53 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:25:03 am
Depends who you talk to

Sky/United -1993

City 2011

Chelsea 2003

Newcastle 2021

 Best post Ive seen in so long.

As for Sadio, Im not happy hes leaving, but if the reports on his Bayern Wages are to be believed, can you blame him? Losing Mane will be huge for us if we havent got a replacement lined up. Id like to think that Klopp and co have everything sorted though.

Im starting to get a little concerned we might be penny pinching on wages with our best players. But with Klopp signing a new deal, its hard to believe he would have accepted us losing top players over wages before he signed.
Logged
I'd rather play for Liverpool Reserves than Everton.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13794 on: Today at 03:05:22 am »
He's an absolute legend, we love all our players from the Klopp era but I wouldn't be surprised if Sadio was the most loved.
I'm still hoping he'll stay but if he wants a new challenge and a few more quid then fair enough.

Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13795 on: Today at 03:56:51 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:38:12 am
Youve come to the wrong place for that argument my friend

Theres no need for the ranting and send ding we educate ourselves. Were educated enough thank you

Theres an entire thread devoted to the bundesliga

I mean Boy, did you pick the wrong people.

The Bayern fella's tone has been annoying me from the start.

And by the way (addressed to him, not the poster I'm quoting), Bundesliga has high attendances because the tickets are cheaper, not because it's brilliantly competitive. Not that cheap tickets aren't a good thing, but you're trying to pass it off as being for other reasons.,

Premier League has a lot of flaws, no one is really pretending otherwise, but the standard of player and team is simply higher and, even though its mostly down to Liverpools overperformance, it's a more competitive league than Germany over the past decade.

Sadio isn't going to a 'farmer's league' (or any of those other annoying internet phrases), but he is taking an easy way out, where he's guaranteed titles. Not going to begrudge him that, but I'm not going to be worshipping his decision either, when I feel that Bayern winning the league is meaningless.

Also, simply can't abide someone coming on here and moaning about us Liverpool fans while calling a squad a 'roster'. I know some countries (North America basically) use that terminology, but it's nails on a chalkboard to me.
Logged

Offline LiverBirdKop

  • A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • 51,077 Deleted
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13796 on: Today at 03:59:06 am »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 01:08:52 am
Go back to reddit.
Probably got banned too many times there. It's gotta be tough managing all those user names when you've gone from being a united fan, to Chelsea to city and bayern. Bet you his favourite team in Spain is real madrid and he also loves the Yankees, the Dodgers, the celtics, the lakers and the warriors.
Logged

Offline Kundale

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13797 on: Today at 04:38:51 am »
Quote from: King Klopp. on June 28, 2016, 12:03:57 pm


http://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/225674-liverpool-complete-deal-for-sadio-mane



Will wear the #19 shirt. Let's hope he helps deliver #19.

Welcome Sadio !!
#19 delivered. Hard to believe its been six years. Feels like yesterday!!!
Logged

Offline Bayern4Life

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13798 on: Today at 04:41:45 am »
Quote from: LiverBirdKop on Today at 03:59:06 am
Probably got banned too many times there. It's gotta be tough managing all those user names when you've gone from being a united fan, to Chelsea to city and bayern. Bet you his favourite team in Spain is real madrid and he also loves the Yankees, the Dodgers, the celtics, the lakers and the warriors.

Don't follow La Liga. But Atlanta Braves/Charlotte Hornets for me.

And I think I've been more than civil here just having a football conversation. But there are some people here who have a bit of a complex.

I appreciate the discussion with those of you that are actually not mouth breathers. Good luck to Liverpool in the future.
Logged

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13799 on: Today at 04:54:13 am »
Quote from: Bayern4Life on Today at 04:41:45 am
Don't follow La Liga. But Atlanta Braves/Charlotte Hornets for me.

And I think I've been more than civil here just having a football conversation. But there are some people here who have a bit of a complex.

I appreciate the discussion with those of you that are actually not mouth breathers. Good luck to Liverpool in the future.

Thanks, see ya.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Up
« previous next »
 