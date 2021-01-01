I understand that as LFC fans, you see the EPL as this great entity but the difference between the EPL and the Bundesliga isn't worlds apart like some of you claim. That's an over exaggeration. Frankfurt won the Europa League THIS SEASON and finished with wins over Barcelona, and West Ham (7th in EPL), and Real Betis (5th in La Liga). Where did Frankfurt finish in the Bundesliga? Try 11th.
Just because you know nothing about the league, and because we don't have oil shieks taking over clubs, doesn't mean that German teams don't stand up in competitions with other European clubs from other leagues.
Educate yourself. Just because the English media beats the drum of EPL over everything doesn't mean that it's worlds apart people.