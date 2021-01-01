I was perfectly fine lurking and reading about Mane because I was looking for updates. Then I read the "Sadio is taking a step down joining Bayern" nonsense and I couldn't take it. Had to sign up and say something.



I do come in peace, looking forward to Sadio coming, it makes up for losing Thiago to Liverpool



So you Sign up and tell us to educate ourselves because of that comment. When there are literally 100s of posters on here who love german football and find the EPL back slapping sickeningIn this social and chat forum era we find ourselves in, theres no bigger arrogant comments than the fabled educate yourself tropeIve seen that phrase battered to death over the past two years over covid/Ukraine and other assorted nonsenseAnd the comical thing is its pretty much 100% of the time written by someone who either needs educating themselves, wants you to agree with them or has seen a snippet of something and pressed the nuclear optionI would tell you to educate yourself with RAWK but I see you say you are a lurker so you shouldve had the knowledge by now