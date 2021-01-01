Bayern have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles. In the ten previous years the likes of Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and Bremen won titles.



Fans of other teams could win titles. That has been made almost impossible because of Bayern's financial dominance. To pretend that isn't happening and say you only look at your team and ignore Bayern is spectacularly missing the point. Compete against Bayern and they just take your best players off you.



How many titles will it take Bayern to win before you admit it is a joke League.



Ten, Twenty or Thirty ?



Missing no point Al, unlike you, I am speaking from the perspective of myself and others I know who follow the league. There is no pretending, I know who wins the league, it just doesnt bother me that much. I spent this season watching many many games of Freiburgs amazing season, which was massively enjoyable, far more than anything bar LFC in the PL - FOR ME (not you, me).Just do me a favour, stop with the trolling posts you began with here and just try and discuss like an adult in future ok. I have always been happy to talk about the league in the thread in the general forum with people who dont go down the piss taking and trolling route. They go on ignore.