It isn't really a surprise. Mane's on £100,000 a week and he'd have spend the last few months reading media reports sayiing we're negotiating with Salah over a contract in the £300-450,000 range. I doubt very much the club have offered him anywhere near that and he's been outperforming Salah since (and including) AFCON. At Bayern he's looking at being the main attacker in one of the best teams in Europe, with a salary reflecting that status. I don't even blame him for being excited about the move, though obviously he should have put it far more tactfully given the timing of the interview.



People hate hearing things from this perspective but I'd be amazed if it doesn't factor in, this feels like Wijnaldum all over again.Sadio has been one of our most consistent performers for the duration of our upward trend and he's watched players come in after him that don't contribute as much earn more than him.He hasn't complained, he hasn't been publicly disruptive, he's just got on with it. Like Wijnaldum, he's been the model player for 6 years but that doesn't appear to have worked in his favour.He's an excellent pro and a club legend who's contribution over the past 6 years can't be under estimated. He'd have to do something pretty bad to make me think any less of him.