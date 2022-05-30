« previous next »
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 30, 2022, 09:20:19 am
Translation: Senior Anfield sources are aiming for £50-60 million of transfer income as Sadio wants to leave after 6 years great service.


Which is what Barca have offered for Lewa.
Quote from: Gaz123456 on May 30, 2022, 02:16:07 pm
Can't get my head around why he would actually WANT to leave at this stage.

He's part of a team that's had tremendous success over the last few yeas, with the strong possibility that it will continue for a few more seasons. He's got a great manager who I'm sure he gets on with as well, so there's no personality conflict to take into account.

I can understand wanting a change, but there's usually a reason that makes it happen. Can't just be money can it?

It might be pressure. It's an intense club playing in an intense league. Bayern Munich isn't. You can throttle down and play at half pace and still be virtually guaranteed to pick up a winner's medal at the end of the season. After 6 years at Anfield that option might seem attractive.
Quote from: Gaz123456 on May 30, 2022, 02:16:07 pm
Can't get my head around why he would actually WANT to leave at this stage.

He's part of a team that's had tremendous success over the last few yeas, with the strong possibility that it will continue for a few more seasons. He's got a great manager who I'm sure he gets on with as well, so there's no personality conflict to take into account.

I can understand wanting a change, but there's usually a reason that makes it happen. Can't just be money can it?

Why did Thiago leave Bayern Munich when they were just crown European Champions?

Players (and their families) want to experience different things. Whether that's lifestyle, different footballing culture and style, new country, compensation etc.. More likely to want to do that when they've won everything.

If Mane goes I don't view it as anything other than a player feeling he's achieved everything possible at the club and wanting to try something different as he commits to his last big contract.
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 30, 2022, 11:40:06 am
Its bollocks, it means we want closer to £50 million for him than anyone (see: Bayern) has so far offered.

Not sure it's 'bollocks', but I do think we'd be willing to let him go for the right price, mostly because Klopp doesn't like keeping players against their will. It'll have to be a lot more than (closer to double) the laughable £25m being bandied about though. Otherwise we'll just keep him.
Quote from: Persephone on May 30, 2022, 10:27:04 am
This, every day of every week.

The biggest signing we've made is Klopp till 2026, I'll save my anxiety for that inevitable departure.


 :thumbup
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on May 30, 2022, 03:09:32 pm
What are we going to do now Rush has gone to juve? Who is going to score the goals ?


I cried & then I cried again when he returned.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 30, 2022, 04:06:03 pm

I cried & then I cried again when he returned.

You'll be in floods when you find out they've replaced Torres with a guy from the Dutch league ;D
 :champ
A gif of his backheel goal please!
Quote from: farawayred on May 30, 2022, 05:43:57 pm
A gif of his backheel goal please!
its there in the middle somewhere  ;D
Quote from: RobbieRedman on May 30, 2022, 05:40:45 pm
























 :champ

Ffs I hate when such a lovable player leaves 😓😓. So many memories
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 30, 2022, 03:49:33 pm
It might be pressure. It's an intense club playing in an intense league. Bayern Munich isn't. You can throttle down and play at half pace and still be virtually guaranteed to pick up a winner's medal at the end of the season. After 6 years at Anfield that option might seem attractive.

This idea makes a lot of sense to me. The way we play makes me tired just watching it. So relentless. And Sadio is one of the hardest-working players in an extremely hard-working squad.

Playing for Bayern will be a walk in the park for him.

Hope he stays, as doubtful as that is, Bayern will need to offer more than what they have so far. Honestly speaking I would rather he stayed another year and left for free as opposed to getting £30m for him.
Quote from: smutchin on May 30, 2022, 05:54:45 pm
This idea makes a lot of sense to me. The way we play makes me tired just watching it. So relentless. And Sadio is one of the hardest-working players in an extremely hard-working squad.

Playing for Bayern will be a walk in the park for him.
Bayern have a good track record with managing ageing players well. Bit too soon for that I think, but still
He could extend his national team career quite a bit like that.
Quote from: smutchin on May 30, 2022, 05:54:45 pm
This idea makes a lot of sense to me. The way we play makes me tired just watching it. So relentless. And Sadio is one of the hardest-working players in an extremely hard-working squad.

Playing for Bayern will be a walk in the park for him.

This. For a lot of their Bundesliga fixtures (and German cup fixtures) Bayern never need to get out of second or even third gear and they still win and comfortably become champions at (or actually sometime before) the end of a season. Hardly ever possible for teams in the Prem and surely not for us trying to chase down City.

Which is why I am not sure a player like Lewandowski would easily adapt at the age of 30. He is used to a far, far less intense league in a team that basically walks it each year (unless half their players would be injured or otherwise unable to play for a prolonged period).
Sorry.

Still dont believe it.

Everyone reported what the other guys reported, which was the same as before the final except the Spanish rag claimed he spoke with his teammates in the dressing room to say goodbye without any attribution source or proof, but the claim alone was taken as good enough to be moving on to the next level, hes as good as gone.

Mixed in with all the bs are the actual facts bayern have not tabled a bid not has he yet asked the club to leave nor has he clarified his earlier comments yet nor has anyone on the team corroborated the "he said he was leaving" story.

Maybe its true but this reporting is tap in merchants tapping in balls that have already crossed the goal line but one of them came back from an offside position to do it, VARs having a look but its tierney in charge so likely the reporting will stand because there is no clear and obvious lie that can be proven atm.

No ifs ands or buts about it, I will be absolutely gutted, GUTTED if Sadio leaves. I don't even want to think about it to be honest.
Quote from: Bobinhood on May 30, 2022, 06:24:13 pm
Sorry.

Still dont believe it.

Everyone reported what the other guys reported, which was the same as before the final except the Spanish rag claimed he spoke with his teammates in the dressing room to say goodbye without any attribution source or proof, but the claim alone was taken as good enough to be moving on to the next level, hes as good as gone.

Mixed in with all the bs are the actual facts bayern have not tabled a bid not has he yet asked the club to leave nor has he clarified his earlier comments yet nor has anyone on the team corroborated the "he said he was leaving" story.

Maybe its true but this reporting is tap in merchants tapping in balls that have already crossed the goal line but one of them came back from an offside position to do it, VARs having a look but its tierney in charge so likely the reporting will stand because there is no clear and obvious lie that can be proven atm.



I'm with you, classic Bayern tap up MO at the moment
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 04:28:44 am
No ifs ands or buts about it, I will be absolutely gutted, GUTTED if Sadio leaves. I don't even want to think about it to be honest.

Same here. Wonderful player and an incredible human being.
Slap an extra ten million on the price for Bayern for leaking the story a week before the CL final. Pricks.
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 06:38:14 am
Same here. Wonderful player and an incredible human being.

Brendan, that you?
Quote from: Heritage on Yesterday at 04:28:44 am
No ifs ands or buts about it, I will be absolutely gutted, GUTTED if Sadio leaves. I don't even want to think about it to be honest.

This is where I am, no player is irreplaceable but regardless, I dont want Mane to leave
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:50:29 am
This is where I am, no player is irreplaceable but regardless, I dont want Mane to leave

I am the same. He has a lot to his game. He is strong on the ball. Tracks back and can score goals. He is a great all round attacker. And is rarely injured. Overall you want to try and keep your consistent players and lose the "deadwood". God knows how many years Mane has left but he was one of our better players the last half of this season.
Huge loss if he's leaving. But the price tag being quoted is a joke. Anything less than 50M would be a failure from our board. Bayern trying to low ball us while trying to do the same with Barcelona for Lewandowski stinks of hypocrisy.
If he stays, I think he definitely needs a song that is up there with Mo and Bobby's.
If we can get the money we paid for Diaz I think you'd have to look at it as a pretty good outcome. Diaz not at his level yet but still young and we have to replace at some point.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 08:49:24 am
Brendan, that you?
Nah, he's an imposter!!

I am here!

I think Sadio is not only a wonderful human being, and a beautiful, beautiful man. He also has a lot of character on and off the pitch.
Reminds me of a young Kolo Toure..
Quote from: BigRedFeetBed on Yesterday at 09:51:53 am
If he stays, I think he definitely needs a song that is up there with Mo and Bobby's.


He has one,two if you include Merry Christmas
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 01:40:42 pm
Nah, he's an imposter!!

I am here!

I think Sadio is not only a wonderful human being, and a beautiful, beautiful man. He also has a lot of character on and off the pitch.
Reminds me of a young Kolo Toure..

Agreed

Is he a wonderful technician though?
Quote from: Usman1987 on Yesterday at 01:45:30 pm
Agreed

Is he a wonderful technician though?
Ohhhh yeeeahh! Sorry forgot that!

He's been great fixing the wee boiler down at the training ground, he has.
Wonderful, wonderful human being.
Quote from: RobbieRedman on May 30, 2022, 05:40:45 pm

 :champ
thats one of the best posts ever

thank you
Players come and go, I learnt this lesson when I thought the world would end when Kevin Keegan left in '77.
After Torres left I refused to get attached to any player again, even when Suarez and Coutinho left there was a level of numbness to it but Sadio  :'( :'( :'( will be genuinely heartbroken if he leaves.
I'll be gutted if he really leaves. Having said that, I don't think over the last 2 seasons he's got benefit of doubt when he was recovering from the Covid aftermath and things weren't going well. He doesn't get one tenth of the adulation that Salah gets, even though, for me, he's just as integral to the functioning of the team, if not more. And it's just not right that James Milner, who hardly features for Liverpool, gets paid twice as much as someone like Sadio. (We should have restructured his deal years ago). I am sure Sadio will want to leave with good grace, but if he's ever felt a little under-loved, under-paid by the club and under-appreciated by fans, I wouldn't blame him one bit.

Again, I hope he has a change of heart and stays. 
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:08:42 am
I'll be gutted if he really leaves. Having said that, I don't think over the last 2 seasons he's got benefit of doubt when he was recovering from the Covid aftermath and things weren't going well. He doesn't get one tenth of the adulation that Salah gets, even though, for me, he's just as integral to the functioning of the team, if not more. And it's just not right that James Milner, who hardly features for Liverpool, gets paid twice as much as someone like Sadio. (We should have restructured his deal years ago). I am sure Sadio will want to leave with good grace, but if he's ever felt a little under-loved, under-paid by the club and under-appreciated by fans, I wouldn't blame him one bit.

Again, I hope he has a change of heart and stays. 

Is he really paid 1/2 as much as Milly??? That's totally ridiculous... and hard to believe.
