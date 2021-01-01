« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1420847 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13600 on: Yesterday at 03:46:34 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:20:19 am
Translation: Senior Anfield sources are aiming for £50-60 million of transfer income as Sadio wants to leave after 6 years great service.


Which is what Barca have offered for Lewa.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13601 on: Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Yesterday at 02:16:07 pm
Can't get my head around why he would actually WANT to leave at this stage.

He's part of a team that's had tremendous success over the last few yeas, with the strong possibility that it will continue for a few more seasons. He's got a great manager who I'm sure he gets on with as well, so there's no personality conflict to take into account.

I can understand wanting a change, but there's usually a reason that makes it happen. Can't just be money can it?

It might be pressure. It's an intense club playing in an intense league. Bayern Munich isn't. You can throttle down and play at half pace and still be virtually guaranteed to pick up a winner's medal at the end of the season. After 6 years at Anfield that option might seem attractive.
Offline Jookie

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13602 on: Yesterday at 03:57:25 pm »
Quote from: Gaz123456 on Yesterday at 02:16:07 pm
Can't get my head around why he would actually WANT to leave at this stage.

He's part of a team that's had tremendous success over the last few yeas, with the strong possibility that it will continue for a few more seasons. He's got a great manager who I'm sure he gets on with as well, so there's no personality conflict to take into account.

I can understand wanting a change, but there's usually a reason that makes it happen. Can't just be money can it?

Why did Thiago leave Bayern Munich when they were just crown European Champions?

Players (and their families) want to experience different things. Whether that's lifestyle, different footballing culture and style, new country, compensation etc.. More likely to want to do that when they've won everything.

If Mane goes I don't view it as anything other than a player feeling he's achieved everything possible at the club and wanting to try something different as he commits to his last big contract.
Offline decosabute

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13603 on: Yesterday at 03:59:00 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:40:06 am
Its bollocks, it means we want closer to £50 million for him than anyone (see: Bayern) has so far offered.

Not sure it's 'bollocks', but I do think we'd be willing to let him go for the right price, mostly because Klopp doesn't like keeping players against their will. It'll have to be a lot more than (closer to double) the laughable £25m being bandied about though. Otherwise we'll just keep him.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13604 on: Yesterday at 04:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 10:27:04 am
This, every day of every week.

The biggest signing we've made is Klopp till 2026, I'll save my anxiety for that inevitable departure.


 :thumbup
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13605 on: Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Yesterday at 03:09:32 pm
What are we going to do now Rush has gone to juve? Who is going to score the goals ?


I cried & then I cried again when he returned.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13606 on: Yesterday at 05:34:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:06:03 pm

I cried & then I cried again when he returned.

You'll be in floods when you find out they've replaced Torres with a guy from the Dutch league ;D
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Sadio Mané
 :champ
Online farawayred

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13608 on: Yesterday at 05:43:57 pm »
A gif of his backheel goal please!
Offline RobbieRedman

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13609 on: Yesterday at 05:49:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:43:57 pm
A gif of his backheel goal please!
its there in the middle somewhere  ;D
Offline Songs to Sing

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13610 on: Yesterday at 05:51:47 pm »
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Yesterday at 05:40:45 pm
























 :champ

Ffs I hate when such a lovable player leaves 😓😓. So many memories
Offline smutchin

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13611 on: Yesterday at 05:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm
It might be pressure. It's an intense club playing in an intense league. Bayern Munich isn't. You can throttle down and play at half pace and still be virtually guaranteed to pick up a winner's medal at the end of the season. After 6 years at Anfield that option might seem attractive.

This idea makes a lot of sense to me. The way we play makes me tired just watching it. So relentless. And Sadio is one of the hardest-working players in an extremely hard-working squad.

Playing for Bayern will be a walk in the park for him.

Offline rawcusk8

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13612 on: Yesterday at 05:56:28 pm »
Hope he stays, as doubtful as that is, Bayern will need to offer more than what they have so far. Honestly speaking I would rather he stayed another year and left for free as opposed to getting £30m for him.
Offline jepovic

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13613 on: Yesterday at 05:59:37 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:54:45 pm
This idea makes a lot of sense to me. The way we play makes me tired just watching it. So relentless. And Sadio is one of the hardest-working players in an extremely hard-working squad.

Playing for Bayern will be a walk in the park for him.
Bayern have a good track record with managing ageing players well. Bit too soon for that I think, but still
He could extend his national team career quite a bit like that.
Offline lamad

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13614 on: Yesterday at 06:08:04 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:54:45 pm
This idea makes a lot of sense to me. The way we play makes me tired just watching it. So relentless. And Sadio is one of the hardest-working players in an extremely hard-working squad.

Playing for Bayern will be a walk in the park for him.

This. For a lot of their Bundesliga fixtures (and German cup fixtures) Bayern never need to get out of second or even third gear and they still win and comfortably become champions at (or actually sometime before) the end of a season. Hardly ever possible for teams in the Prem and surely not for us trying to chase down City.

Which is why I am not sure a player like Lewandowski would easily adapt at the age of 30. He is used to a far, far less intense league in a team that basically walks it each year (unless half their players would be injured or otherwise unable to play for a prolonged period).
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13615 on: Yesterday at 06:24:13 pm »
Sorry.

Still dont believe it.

Everyone reported what the other guys reported, which was the same as before the final except the Spanish rag claimed he spoke with his teammates in the dressing room to say goodbye without any attribution source or proof, but the claim alone was taken as good enough to be moving on to the next level, hes as good as gone.

Mixed in with all the bs are the actual facts bayern have not tabled a bid not has he yet asked the club to leave nor has he clarified his earlier comments yet nor has anyone on the team corroborated the "he said he was leaving" story.

Maybe its true but this reporting is tap in merchants tapping in balls that have already crossed the goal line but one of them came back from an offside position to do it, VARs having a look but its tierney in charge so likely the reporting will stand because there is no clear and obvious lie that can be proven atm.

Online Heritage

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13616 on: Today at 04:28:44 am »
No ifs ands or buts about it, I will be absolutely gutted, GUTTED if Sadio leaves. I don't even want to think about it to be honest.
Online harleydanger

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #13617 on: Today at 04:40:11 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:24:13 pm
Sorry.

Still dont believe it.

Everyone reported what the other guys reported, which was the same as before the final except the Spanish rag claimed he spoke with his teammates in the dressing room to say goodbye without any attribution source or proof, but the claim alone was taken as good enough to be moving on to the next level, hes as good as gone.

Mixed in with all the bs are the actual facts bayern have not tabled a bid not has he yet asked the club to leave nor has he clarified his earlier comments yet nor has anyone on the team corroborated the "he said he was leaving" story.

Maybe its true but this reporting is tap in merchants tapping in balls that have already crossed the goal line but one of them came back from an offside position to do it, VARs having a look but its tierney in charge so likely the reporting will stand because there is no clear and obvious lie that can be proven atm.



I'm with you, classic Bayern tap up MO at the moment
