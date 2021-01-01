This idea makes a lot of sense to me. The way we play makes me tired just watching it. So relentless. And Sadio is one of the hardest-working players in an extremely hard-working squad.



Playing for Bayern will be a walk in the park for him.





This. For a lot of their Bundesliga fixtures (and German cup fixtures) Bayern never need to get out of second or even third gear and they still win and comfortably become champions at (or actually sometime before) the end of a season. Hardly ever possible for teams in the Prem and surely not for us trying to chase down City.Which is why I am not sure a player like Lewandowski would easily adapt at the age of 30. He is used to a far, far less intense league in a team that basically walks it each year (unless half their players would be injured or otherwise unable to play for a prolonged period).