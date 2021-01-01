Can't get my head around why he would actually WANT to leave at this stage.
He's part of a team that's had tremendous success over the last few yeas, with the strong possibility that it will continue for a few more seasons. He's got a great manager who I'm sure he gets on with as well, so there's no personality conflict to take into account.
I can understand wanting a change, but there's usually a reason that makes it happen. Can't just be money can it?
Why did Thiago leave Bayern Munich when they were just crown European Champions?
Players (and their families) want to experience different things. Whether that's lifestyle, different footballing culture and style, new country, compensation etc.. More likely to want to do that when they've won everything.
If Mane goes I don't view it as anything other than a player feeling he's achieved everything possible at the club and wanting to try something different as he commits to his last big contract.