Baffled hes only worth £25-40M. If thats because he has only got 1 year left on his contract we probably need to think about being firmer about extending or selling players 2 years out. As the potential transfer fee drops other clubs can then afford to pay higher wages than us. None of us want him or Mo to go but well now get very little money to replace them with.



It's not the way it works, selling 2 years before the end of the contract means selling in the summer of 2021 with no replacement ready. Would we have got £100m+ which would be the only fee that might turn our heads?We are not a selling club anymore and we would rather keep the players as long as we can. Losing out on transfer fees on our top players is no longer the be all and end all. The calcultions just aren't that simple, remember any fee we receive is reduced by loyalty payments etc.In our case, keeping Mane for an extra season (or two if he does end up staying) has enabled us to get Diaz in whose dribbling and direct play is similar to how Mane previously played.keeping Gini for an extra year and losing him for free was better than losing him and expecting Thiago to hit the ground running which would've been a bigger disaster than taking a £15-20m free.Allowing contracts to run down is a big calcution on both the club and player, I don't blame either for looking out for their own interests.As Charlie said, rather have them leaving in their 30s than mid 20s.