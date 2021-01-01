« previous next »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:13:30 pm
People are so gullible it defies belief.



In what regard ?

The timing is weird and the quotes are contradictory so people will speculate.
Mane is under contract, it's us who decide whether to sell or not.
Would you swap Gnabry for Mane?
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:11:08 am
Would you swap Gnabry for Mane?
Never
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:11:08 am
Would you swap Gnabry for Mane?

Swap as a choice? No

Swap because Mane is determined to leave? Possibly

Personally do not think Mane will leave to be honest. After Firmino quotes as well I am confident all 3 stay, whether all 3 get new contracts is another question. But I think 2 of 3 get new contracts and one leaves on a free next summer.
Out of the 3 Mane is the one I definitely wouldn't want to lose. He has absolutely redefined himself as a 9 and could go on to play that role very well for a few years even with a drop off in pace. And even in terms of salaries, it wouldn't disrupt our pay structure. I really hope he stays and renews his contract. I can see Bobby renewing as well in a Milner style deal for 2 years or so. Mo will probably end up leaving on a free next year.
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:11:08 am
Would you swap Gnabry for Mane?

Yup (not happening but as a hypothetical, absolutely)
Some people would swap Mane for a piece of wood. That's the reason why i think we might lose him, he doesn't feel appreciated in here, although he has been one of the best attackers in this league for years.

Gnabry? Are you having a fucking laugh?!
To be honest, I'd rather keep Mane than Salah if only one of them is to stay. They have very different and complementary values to the team, and I want then both to stay. Salah scores more and assists more, but Mane also won us many very important points. I'm just developing a foul taste in my mouth from all that speculation around Salah's contract, and I'd rather we don't have to deal with it during a season. Not putting the blame on the Club, or Salah, or his agent; I don't know the situation. But it's a major distraction, whether people want to admit it or not. Hopefully, everything will be resolved after this game one way or the other.

I want Mane to stay.
