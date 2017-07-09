« previous next »
  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 09:46:53 am
Not quite sure where some of these press stories are coming from. The good old English media wouldn't make things up would they? For me Sadio and Jurgen are a match made in heaven. Always felt that they were made for each other and signing Sadio was the start of the Klopp revolution. He totally thrives in our system and Jurgen signing on for an extended spell will surely have had an effect on Sadio's decision. Everything has been quiet up till now, certainly compared to Mo's public utterances, and I believe no news is good news. Will love to see him for another few seasons but if he does leave, and it is a big if, he goes with my best wishes and hopefully as a champion. Those who wrote him off last season will simply shrug their shoulders, but for me he epitomises the modern Liverpool way. Work hard, give your best, stay humble, team is everything.

Most of the Mane-Bayern stories are actually coming from Germany ie Bild. They are just being repeated by the media over here. I actually think he will stay now, although I think Klopp has told them all to not mention contracts, until at least after the final which is understandable.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: M4tt on Today at 09:29:49 am
Of course he's staying, he's just not allowed to say anything per the club's instructions. And he is basically hinting he's staying which is probably a good idea considering the amount of dickheads baying for Salah's blood on Twitter and in his thread on here just because he won't say anything

Both of them can't win; say little and "they're off, I'm going to abuse them" or if they do talk about it "they should be focusing on the Champions League Final instead of being selfish and talking about contracts." Hopefully Sadio scores another against them in a UCL Final, this time on the winning side ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:08 am
It'd be a hell of a plot twist if he doesn't and his big build up is to say he's leaving. Proper heel turn.

MY GOD THAT SON OF A BITCH STONE COLD SADIO MANE HAS DONE A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL!!!
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:15:32 am
MY GOD THAT SON OF A BITCH STONE COLD SADIO MANE HAS DONE A DEAL WITH THE DEVIL!!!

 ;D

I'd be 99% sure he's staying the way he's answered those questions. Hopefully on Saturday he'll be saying, "How could I leave after a night like that"?
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:08 am
It'd be a hell of a plot twist if he doesn't and his big build up is to say he's leaving. Proper heel turn.

"I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. Its special. I will give you all you want to hear then...

...I'm joining Man City!"

Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 06:18:34 am
Theyre gnomic to say the least. I cant read anything into them beyond the literal statement that he will reveal his intentions after the final.

The fact that different newspapers are reporting that its both proof hes staying and proof hes leaving tells me none of them have a clue either.

Disagree - usage of words like 'special' and 'the best answer you want to hear' alongside doing his best for the team lean it far more towards him signing a new deal
Re: Sadio Mané
I think he will just announce what Salah did, which is that he will be staying next season.

This is not necessarily great news as both of them may well run down their contracts and leave on a free next season which will of course help enable the purchasing club to offer them astronomical wages. It could also disrupt squad harmony and performances next season if both of them know they will be off at the end of the season.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:33:08 am
It'd be a hell of a plot twist if he doesn't and his big build up is to say he's leaving. Proper heel turn.

Didnt Guardiola pull something like this when he was at Bayern?

Kept saying for months that hed announce his future when the season was over and then eventually fucked off to City. ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:26:33 am
I think he will just announce what Salah did, which is that he will be staying next season.

This is not necessarily great news as both of them may well run down their contracts and leave on a free next season which will of course help enable the purchasing club to offer them astronomical wages. It could also disrupt squad harmony and performances next season if both of them know they will be off at the end of the season.

We can't afford to lose both/all three for nothing in the same summer.

We've done well getting Diaz in but it seems odd we've allowed three forwards to reach their last year of their contracts. If they all choose to leave on a bosman there's nothing we can do.

We need Mane and/or Mo signed up this summer
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sadio Mané
Worrying times
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:22:11 pm
Worrying times

I think they'll all leave. Probably at half time.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:01:12 pm
Didnt Guardiola pull something like this when he was at Bayern?

Kept saying for months that hed announce his future when the season was over and then eventually fucked off to City. ;D

Mane still has a year left on his contract, so unless the club has agreed to sell him he cant just announce he is leaving. Well he could say he is going next year but that would not make sense, no one as far as I know announces a year ahead they are leaving on a free in 12 months. I think the club would rather keep him another year and risk losing him for nothing next year than sell him.

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:16:39 pm
We can't afford to lose both/all three for nothing in the same summer.

We've done well getting Diaz in but it seems odd we've allowed three forwards to reach their last year of their contracts. If they all choose to leave on a bosman there's nothing we can do.

We need Mane and/or Mo signed up this summer

Theres a lot of shit thrown at the club, the vast majority of it unfairly (especially in reference to transfer dealings).

One thing which even the most hardened of FSG out Twitter virgin would struggle to make a case for is that theyre not been absolutely excellent at handling player values and maximising return vs squad benefit. Theyve dealt with it absolutely perfectly in the past with selling players at the perfect time (Coutinho being the most high profile example) or letting them run their contracts down because their benefit to the team for a season is worth more than the resale value (Can, Wijnaldum).

I highly doubt that us as fans had picked up on the fact that these 3 are approaching the end of their contract we could lose them on a free and the club have not, if they stay without signing a contract it will be because the club are content with the position and have had plenty of time to deal with it.

For what its worth I think theres next to zero chance that both Mane and Salah stay without signing a contract and I think its unlikely that either does. The fact that Mo has said hes here next season and Mare has heavily eluded to the same tells me that the deals are likely en route simply because, although it is the players decision whether they leave this summer or not, I very much doubt the club would completely rule out the prospect of selling either this summer if an extension looks unlikely and for that reason I doubt either player would be announcing anything at this stage. Conversely, if Im wrong on that and they do end up leaving with no contract in place, its clearly with the clubs blessing (as, again, if it wasnt they wouldnt be announcing), and Im relaxed with that position as well.

People need to chill out a bit, all the noises are positive.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:28:35 pm
I think they'll all leave. Probably at half time.
That would be a thread for the ages.

In Manes case surely everyone can just relax, hes got to have signed a new contract given what he said. Hes not the type of person to say that and it be a smokescreen for something else
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:31:55 pm
Theres a lot of shit thrown at the club, the vast majority of it unfairly (especially in reference to transfer dealings).

One thing which even the most hardened of FSG out Twitter virgin would struggle to make a case for us that theyre not absolutely excellent at handling player values and maximising return vs squad benefit. Theyve handled it absolutely perfectly in the past with selling players at the perfect time (Coutinho being the most high profile example) or letting them run their contracts down because their benefit to the team for a season is worth more than the resale value (Can, Wijnaldum).

I highly doubt that us as fans had picked up on the fact that these 3 are approaching the end of their contract we could lose them on a free and the club have not, if they stay without signing a contract it will be because the club are content with the position and have had plenty of time to deal with it.

For what its worth I think theres next to zero chance that both Mane and Salah stay without signing a contract and I think its unlikely that either does. The fact that Mo has said hes here next season and Mare has heavily eluded to the same tells me that the deals are likely en route simply because, although it is the players decision whether they leave this summer or not, I very much doubt the club would completely rule out the prospect of selling either this summer if an extension looks unlikely and for that reason I doubt either player would be announcing anything at this stage. Conversely, if Im wrong on that and they do end up leaving with no contract in place, its clearly with the clubs blessing (as, again, if it wasnt they wouldnt be announcing), and Im relaxed with that position as well.

People need to chill out a bit, all the noises are positive.

I agree. Just saying we can't really let all 3 leave for nothing but it's the players who held the cards once they're into the last 12 months.

Chances are only one will still be here come 23/24 which is fine. What would make sense is to sign ome up, maybe sell one and then the other stays for the last year. Or we sign 2 up and the other leaves for nothing.

I don't think signing all 3 up is wise and neither is letting all 3 leave for nothing in the same summer. The club will have plans in place but we just run the risk. It will be clearer with Mane after tomorrow but he could be the one sold and then Salah signs a deal. If Mane signs then the pressure is off with Mo.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:37:24 pm
I agree. Just saying we can't really let all 3 leave for nothing but it's the players who held the cards once they're into the last 12 months.

Chances are only one will still be here come 23/24 which is fine. What would make sense is to sign ome up, maybe sell one and then the other stays for the last year. Or we sign 2 up and the other leaves for nothing.

I don't think signing all 3 up is wise and neither is letting all 3 leave for nothing in the same summer. The club will have plans in place but we just run the risk. It will be clearer with Mane after tomorrow but he could be the one sold and then Salah signs a deal. If Mane signs then the pressure is off with Mo.

If I had to guess Id say we get Mane and Salah on new deals and either let Bobby run his contract down or try to get him to agree to annual renewals or something, I think thats probably the ideal scenario.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:37:24 pm
I agree. Just saying we can't really let all 3 leave for nothing but it's the players who held the cards once they're into the last 12 months.

Chances are only one will still be here come 23/24 which is fine. What would make sense is to sign ome up, maybe sell one and then the other stays for the last year. Or we sign 2 up and the other leaves for nothing.

I don't think signing all 3 up is wise and neither is letting all 3 leave for nothing in the same summer. The club will have plans in place but we just run the risk. It will be clearer with Mane after tomorrow but he could be the one sold and then Salah signs a deal. If Mane signs then the pressure is off with Mo.

We won't.....but you know you can't just force a player to join someone else, right? Its not like a cattle market. If Mane decided he wanted to run his contract down and leave, we'd have fuck all option but to accept it. Similarly Mo and Bobby. We've seen Messi do it, and we've seen Mbappe do it. So I'm really not quite sure why you think we'd be immune to it if a player decided its what he wanted to do?

It should stagger me that people still think the clubs have the power with players right now. 'We cant just let three leave on a free' makes no sense. We can't just go 'right Sadio, 18 months left on your contract. Don't sign? You're off to Bayern. Mo? Don't sign, I'll get PSG to offer £150 million for you and then you'll have to go there'.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Sadio Mané
I think Mane will end up signing a new deal, despite there being a cigarette paper between him and Salah in my opinion, his profile isn't as high and you don't hear the normal agent shite regarding him, it's probably easier to sort out.  Probably be announced next week sometime.  I think Bobby and Salah will probably see out their contracts, gives us a year to sort replacements and I have no doubt we'll probably improve again.

Ten years ago I would of been worried about this situation, given the way the club is ran these days and the fact we have the best manager in the world I'm perfectly chill.
Re: Sadio Mané
The timing of the comments is just a bit odd isn't it? All year the talk has been of Salah, and Mane has, to his credit, kept quiet and let his football do the talking. So to make such comments this close to a Champions League final just seems so out of character. If he's staying/signed, why not announce it and give everybody a lift? If he's decided he wants to go, just continue to keep your mouth shut until Monday.
Re: Sadio Mané
Whilst we obviously cant force a player to leave if theyre out of contract, Im reasonably confident that wed at least explore the options of trying to sell or both of Sadio or Mo this summer if they were making noises that they werent going to be signing a new contract.

Both strike me as the respectful types and I suspect theyd at least be open to exploring the idea of the club getting some money for them rather than letting them leave on a free (openly at least, even if privately they had every intention of running their contract down).

The fact that one has publicly stated hes staying next season and the other has heavily eluded to it (and will probably say it on Saturday if we win or Sunday/Monday if we lose) suggests to me that the deals are at an advanced stage in both cases as I just think theyd have more respect for the club than to basically publicly announce they were staying whilst the club were still trying to at least assess their options.

Could be totally wrong on that, it also could be that the club are happy with the position either way hence why theyve said it, but just my reading of the situation.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:48:53 pm
Whilst we obviously cant force a player to leave if theyre out of contract, Im reasonably confident that wed at least explore the options of trying to sell or both of Sadio or Mo this summer if they were making noises that they werent going to be signing a new contract.

Both strike me as the respectful types and I suspect theyd at least be open to exploring the idea of the club getting some money for them rather than letting them leave on a free (openly at least, even if privately they had every intention of running their contract down).

The fact that one has publicly stated hes staying next season and the other has heavily eluded to it (and will probably say it on Saturday if we win or Sunday/Monday if we lose) suggests to me that the deals are at an advanced stage in both cases as I just think theyd have more respect for the club than to basically publicly announce they were staying whilst the club were still trying to at least assess their options.

Could be totally wrong on that, it also could be that the club are happy with the position either way hence why theyve said it, but just my reading of the situation.

I'm really not sure we would. If the manager would rather keep them, I think we keep them. People constantly churn out that we need their fees to pay for replacements, but I'm not sure thats really true. We replaced Gini with Thiago essentially, we didn't need a transfer fee there. We signed Diogo and Diaz, we didn't need incoming transfer fees for that. We signed Ibou to essentially replace Lovren, we didn't need a transfer fee for that. There's every chance that we actually feel we can replace them with our normal transfer activity rather than needing to sell them to scrape back any sort of fee we might get.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:43:56 pm
We won't.....but you know you can't just force a player to join someone else, right? Its not like a cattle market. If Mane decided he wanted to run his contract down and leave, we'd have fuck all option but to accept it. Similarly Mo and Bobby. We've seen Messi do it, and we've seen Mbappe do it. So I'm really not quite sure why you think we'd be immune to it if a player decided its what he wanted to do?

It should stagger me that people still think the clubs have the power with players right now. 'We cant just let three leave on a free' makes no sense. We can't just go 'right Sadio, 18 months left on your contract. Don't sign? You're off to Bayern. Mo? Don't sign, I'll get PSG to offer £150 million for you and then you'll have to go there'.

You picked that comment but that was exactly what I said as well. If they all decide to leave for nothing then there's nothing we can do. We run the risk.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:58:40 pm
You picked that comment but that was exactly what I said before it. If they all decide to leave for nothing then there's nothing we can do. We run the risk.

:D

No we don't run the risk. We can't force players to leave.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:58:05 pm
People constantly churn out that we need their fees to pay for replacements, but I'm not sure thats really true... There's every chance that we actually feel we can replace them with our normal transfer activity rather than needing to sell them to scrape back any sort of fee we might get.

Absolutely this. Most transfer chat is over-simplistic guff based on headline transfer fees and "net spend". It's nearly all complete bollocks.
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:58:05 pm
I'm really not sure we would. If the manager would rather keep them, I think we keep them. People constantly churn out that we need their fees to pay for replacements, but I'm not sure thats really true. We replaced Gini with Thiago essentially, we didn't need a transfer fee there. We signed Diogo and Diaz, we didn't need incoming transfer fees for that. We signed Ibou to essentially replace Lovren, we didn't need a transfer fee for that. There's every chance that we actually feel we can replace them with our normal transfer activity rather than needing to sell them to scrape back any sort of fee we might get.

I dont disagree with any of that, I just dont think wed completely rule out selling them (which is effectively what Mo at least has done).

If both were to leave I personally would rather they both stay next season and leave on a free as it means we get an extra season out of them, Im just not sure the club would automatically adopt that approach knowing that were entering into a summer where Madrid, for example, have just lost out on Mbappe:

As I say, I could be wrong, just think its a bit early for definitive statements saying Ill definitely be here unless something had been agreed contractually.
Re: Sadio Mané
Re: Sadio Mané
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 11:13:51 am
Disagree - usage of words like 'special' and 'the best answer you want to hear' alongside doing his best for the team lean it far more towards him signing a new deal

100% correct.

You'd need to be a prize c0ck to say those things when it is your intention to leave. Sadio has never given the impression of being a c0ck.

My take is that he's excited to announce a new deal but has been told to keep it quiet until after the final.   

I can't understand where the negativity is coming from (apart from clickbait rags trying to cash in as usual).
