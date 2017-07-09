We can't afford to lose both/all three for nothing in the same summer.



We've done well getting Diaz in but it seems odd we've allowed three forwards to reach their last year of their contracts. If they all choose to leave on a bosman there's nothing we can do.



We need Mane and/or Mo signed up this summer



Theres a lot of shit thrown at the club, the vast majority of it unfairly (especially in reference to transfer dealings).One thing which even the most hardened of FSG out Twitter virgin would struggle to make a case for is that theyre not been absolutely excellent at handling player values and maximising return vs squad benefit. Theyve dealt with it absolutely perfectly in the past with selling players at the perfect time (Coutinho being the most high profile example) or letting them run their contracts down because their benefit to the team for a season is worth more than the resale value (Can, Wijnaldum).I highly doubt that us as fans had picked up on the fact that these 3 are approaching the end of their contract we could lose them on a free and the club have not, if they stay without signing a contract it will be because the club are content with the position and have had plenty of time to deal with it.For what its worth I think theres next to zero chance that both Mane and Salah stay without signing a contract and I think its unlikely that either does. The fact that Mo has said hes here next season and Mare has heavily eluded to the same tells me that the deals are likely en route simply because, although it is the players decision whether they leave this summer or not, I very much doubt the club would completely rule out the prospect of selling either this summer if an extension looks unlikely and for that reason I doubt either player would be announcing anything at this stage. Conversely, if Im wrong on that and they do end up leaving with no contract in place, its clearly with the clubs blessing (as, again, if it wasnt they wouldnt be announcing), and Im relaxed with that position as well.People need to chill out a bit, all the noises are positive.