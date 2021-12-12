Sadio Mane says he will give a "special" answer over his Liverpool future after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with Mane, 30, who enters the final year of his contract in June.However, Liverpool are hopeful of retaining the Senegal forward who has already won the Africa Cup of Nations, League Cup and FA Cup this term."I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good," said Mane."I am fully focused on Saturday's game, that is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then."I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time. I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that's the most important. I am trying my best to help the team."