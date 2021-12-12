« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1384467 times)

Offline phil236849

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12960 on: Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm »
Is Mane still with Mel Reddy?

Bit of a power LFC couple
Offline tray fenny

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12961 on: Yesterday at 04:11:20 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm
Is Mane still with Mel Reddy?

Bit of a power LFC couple
Really? Prolly a woosh this but as in a couple?
Offline Andar

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12962 on: Yesterday at 04:26:32 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 03:49:20 pm
Is Mane still with Mel Reddy?

Bit of a power LFC couple

Had no idea they were a couple. Is this genuinely true?
Offline phil236849

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12963 on: Yesterday at 04:26:49 pm »
Thats what the internet says, but I appreciate that may not comply with strict source requirements 😉
Offline Le Westalero

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12964 on: Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm »
Lads, I'm genuinely fearing that Sadio and Mo are going to leave us.

Yea, I heard about Mo staying for another year. But seeing Sadio leave would be much worse than the likes of Gini or Divock (even he's been a legend).

The thing that makes me a little bit calmer is that Jürgen signed a deal and even if both are leaving and Bobby, we'll have a plan B.
Offline Kitch83

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12965 on: Yesterday at 05:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm
Lads, I'm genuinely fearing that Sadio and Mo are going to leave us.

Yea, I heard about Mo staying for another year. But seeing Sadio leave would be much worse than the likes of Gini or Divock (even he's been a legend).

The thing that makes me a little bit calmer is that Jürgen signed a deal and even if both are leaving and Bobby, we'll have a plan B.

There is literally zero chance we let Mo, Mane and Bobby go in one Summer together!
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12966 on: Yesterday at 05:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm
Lads, I'm genuinely fearing that Sadio and Mo are going to leave us.


I can live with this as long as we don't sign Kane
Offline afc turkish

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12967 on: Yesterday at 05:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 05:26:18 pm
I can live with this as long as we don't sign Kane

...or Abel...
Offline phil236849

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12968 on: Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm »
Remember the big departures of your time watching the Reds.  Mine go back to Souey and at a stretch, Keegan.  If any of the Holy Trinity leave this Summer, it will be on our terms.  And we will replace. And we are good at that.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12969 on: Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61600753

Sadio Mane says he will give a "special" answer over his Liverpool future after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with Mane, 30, who enters the final year of his contract in June.

However, Liverpool are hopeful of retaining the Senegal forward who has already won the Africa Cup of Nations, League Cup and FA Cup this term.

"I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good," said Mane.

"I am fully focused on Saturday's game, that is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then.

"I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time. I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that's the most important. I am trying my best to help the team."
Offline McSquared

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12970 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:38:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61600753

Sadio Mane says he will give a "special" answer over his Liverpool future after Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have both been linked with Mane, 30, who enters the final year of his contract in June.

However, Liverpool are hopeful of retaining the Senegal forward who has already won the Africa Cup of Nations, League Cup and FA Cup this term.

"I think the answer I can give you now is I feel very good," said Mane.

"I am fully focused on Saturday's game, that is the answer I must give before the final. But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then.

"I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time. I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that's the most important. I am trying my best to help the team."

Sounds good. Hope in bangs in a couple vs Real, and then commits his future to us
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12971 on: Today at 12:10:14 am »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm
Sounds good. Hope in bangs in a couple vs Real, and then commits his future to us

He has be the hot favourite for Balon Dor. I dont think there are any players who has won as much as him this season

2x domestic cups
1 AFCON
Player of the tournament
Potentially adding another title by this weekend.

Additionally he took Senegal to the world cup.
Offline PIPA23

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12972 on: Today at 12:15:32 am »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Yesterday at 05:19:28 pm
Lads, I'm genuinely fearing that Sadio and Mo are going to leave us.

Yea, I heard about Mo staying for another year. But seeing Sadio leave would be much worse than the likes of Gini or Divock (even he's been a legend).

if they win us another CL on Saturday, they have my blessings :D

honestly we have the best coach in the world, I am not worried.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12973 on: Today at 12:30:56 am »
Mane's quotes really don't sound like someone who's leaving to me
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12974 on: Today at 12:47:59 am »
Knew him an Mo were staying. Bobby too. The pessimism in that January transfer thread about one or more of them going right after we signed Diaz and effectively Carvalho was mind numbing. The club is on the threshold of possibly its finest ever period and would be fucking nuts to let it happen as me and a few other arl arses such as VBG kept saying.

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 30, 2022, 01:32:36 am

Mo, Sadio and yeah Bobby too are exceptional talents and exceptional people. Nuggets such as them don't come along every 10 minutes like 26 buses. They're rare and precious specimens.

I doubt if they've even reached their peak individually or collectively. Theres loads more to come with all three right into their thirties.

All this talk and faux insightful speculation of not renewing their contracts to bring in replacements is garbage.

How do you find like for like for what they can provide over the next 4 years or so without robbing Man Citys treasure chest or Fort Knox? And where would you find such unique specimens to match those three anyroad? Nah, Jurgen is creating something truly magical here right now and those three are pivotal fulcrums to ensure it remains that way for quite a few years to come.

 Can't get me head around why some folks appear so anxious to replace rather than retain, to bring in new rather than relish and treasure the uniqueness of what we've already got.

Sure they won't last beyond their next contracts but playing wise and financially it makes so much more sense to retain unque talent that can and will still do the job and cleverly supplement it just like Klopp is doing with Diogo, Konate, Tsmikas and Diaz and the academy lads like Cohmine, Curtis and Harvey.
 :)
Offline Pradan

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12975 on: Today at 12:56:06 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 12:47:59 am
Knew him an Mo were staying. Bobby too. The pessimism in that January transfer thread about one or more of them going right after we signed Diaz and effectively Carvalho was mind numbing. The club is on the threshold of possibly its finest ever period and would be fucking nuts to let it happen as me and a few other arl arses such as VBG kept saying.

Do you mean as in staying to play next season? That looks very likely.

Though the chances of Salah and Firmino leaving at the end of next season are pretty high.
Offline harleydanger

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12976 on: Today at 01:44:50 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:10:14 am
He has be the hot favourite for Balon Dor. I dont think there are any players who has won as much as him this season

2x domestic cups
1 AFCON
Player of the tournament
Potentially adding another title by this weekend.

Additionally he took Senegal to the world cup.

Doesnt play in Spain which seems to be the main concern of voting for that award.
Offline Jambo Power

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12977 on: Today at 01:56:20 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 12:30:56 am
Mane's quotes really don't sound like someone who's leaving to me

Ever thought about a career in the Police Force?
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12978 on: Today at 03:53:43 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:10:14 am
He has be the hot favourite for Balon Dor. I dont think there are any players who has won as much as him this season

2x domestic cups
1 AFCON
Player of the tournament
Potentially adding another title by this weekend.

Additionally he took Senegal to the world cup.

The voters probably give the AFCON the same amount of respect that people on here did prior to one of ours winning it. You can pretty much discount it from consideration. If we win big ears Salah will get it before The does
