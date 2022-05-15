We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club. After every second place finish we failed to capitalise
Klopp is at fault https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1525570764870758402Klopp says he advised Mane to go the different way with Mendy."First time in my life I realise to shut up."
Fucking dickhead nearly caused me an anxiety attack! All will be forgiven Sadio once you score a hatrick in the CL final
Sadio being Sadio. The first person to Mendy to give him a hug a word of commiseration.https://youtu.be/TUq5K59xPEk
What a legend Was desperate for him to score the winning penalty as his performance was top class yesterday but alas, it wasn't to be.
Has he won four penalty shootouts this season!?
Fought like lion all game, was brilliant to see him so happy in the celebrations.There's also a clip of Klopp embracing him after the final whistle & giving him one of his signature one-to-one talks which was quite endearing.
He had a fair shout for Man of the Match. Playing at centre forward he is a permanent out-ball for both our full backs and number 6. Chelsea's centre backs weren't even bothering to follow him to the ball after 20 minutes. There was no point. He was too quick to reach it and had time to turn. He'll be a real problem for Real Madrid if he plays anything like he did on Saturday.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Weve been far too good for Militao before and sure we can be again. Whos their other centre back these days?
Alaba if fit. Nacho if not.
What a horrible time they're in for. They could try and hurt him of course, like they did with Salah in Kyiv. But their dirtiest player is playing somewhere else now and, besides, you're more likely to seriously damage yourself if you get into a physical duel with Sadio Mane.
He had a fair shout for Man of the Match.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
100%. Between him, Trent, Diaz and Ali for me. I think Diaz got it because his 'highlights' reel from the game had everything but a goal, but Mane's work allowed Diaz to look as good as he did sort of thing.
Im Nacho who plays there if Alaba isnt fit either.
He is undeniably our most clutch player in recent years. To me at least.
What do you mean by "clutch player"? (Genuinely)
Its a shite american term thats popped up into our vocabulary here, along with terms like baller. Its bad enough young people saying it, let alone middle aged people.I blame shite like MOTDx.
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.32]