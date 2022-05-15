Its a shite american term thats popped up into our vocabulary here, along with terms like baller. Its bad enough young people saying it, let alone middle aged people.



I blame shite like MOTDx.



Morning KH!I absolutely adore Sadio as a footballer, the only question mark is whether we have gassed him with workrate over the last 4 years.In the ultra ruthless way, he could be one where you go, "we love you but this offer is too good to turn down, for both of us". At near 30 that is.