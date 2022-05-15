« previous next »
Fucking dickhead nearly caused me an anxiety attack! All will be forgiven Sadio once you score in the CL final ;D
Quote from: johnybarnes on May 14, 2022, 10:33:42 pm
Klopp is at fault ;)

https://twitter.com/MiguelDelaney/status/1525570764870758402

Klopp says he advised Mane to go the different way with Mendy.

"First time in my life I realise to shut up."

Stated the bloomin obvious :P :P... not best penalty in the world but it worked out for us in the end. One of our best players!!!
Don't think I've seen him this happy in a long time. :)
Some of his link up play, particularly to Diaz was outstanding yesterday
Sadio being Sadio.  The first person to Mendy to give him a hug a word of commiseration.

https://youtu.be/TUq5K59xPEk
Quote from: kloppismydad on May 15, 2022, 08:03:02 am
Fucking dickhead nearly caused me an anxiety attack! All will be forgiven Sadio once you score a hatrick in the CL final ;D
Ballon d'Or ;D
Quote from: Kekule on May 15, 2022, 12:04:37 pm
Sadio being Sadio.  The first person to Mendy to give him a hug a word of commiseration.

https://youtu.be/TUq5K59xPEk


What a legend :)

Was desperate for him to score the winning penalty as his performance was top class yesterday but alas, it wasn't to be.
Quote from: Kekule on May 15, 2022, 12:04:37 pm
Sadio being Sadio.  The first person to Mendy to give him a hug a word of commiseration.

https://youtu.be/TUq5K59xPEk

really nice to see
Quote from: Hazell on May 15, 2022, 12:11:24 pm
What a legend :)

Was desperate for him to score the winning penalty as his performance was top class yesterday but alas, it wasn't to be.

I love it when our left backs score the winner though ;D
Has he won four penalty shootouts this season!?
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 15, 2022, 01:43:55 pm
Has he won four penalty shootouts this season!?

Yes. Afcon, WC qualifier v Egypt, League and FA Cups
Fought like lion all game, was brilliant to see him so happy in the celebrations.

There's also a clip of Klopp embracing him after the final whistle & giving him one of his signature one-to-one talks which was quite endearing.
Quote from: Kadafi on May 16, 2022, 06:17:41 am
Fought like lion all game, was brilliant to see him so happy in the celebrations.

There's also a clip of Klopp embracing him after the final whistle & giving him one of his signature one-to-one talks which was quite endearing.

Yep, first thing i noticed in all the celebrations was how central to it all Mane was. Previously even with the CL, when it got to the dressing room he was nowhere to be seen
He had a fair shout for Man of the Match. Playing at centre forward he is a permanent out-ball for both our full backs and number 6. Chelsea's centre backs weren't even bothering to follow him to the ball after 20 minutes. There was no point. He was too quick to reach it and had time to turn.

He'll be a real problem for Real Madrid if he plays anything like he did on Saturday.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 16, 2022, 09:17:34 am
He had a fair shout for Man of the Match. Playing at centre forward he is a permanent out-ball for both our full backs and number 6. Chelsea's centre backs weren't even bothering to follow him to the ball after 20 minutes. There was no point. He was too quick to reach it and had time to turn.

He'll be a real problem for Real Madrid if he plays anything like he did on Saturday.

Weve been far too good for Militao before and sure we can be again. Whos their other centre back these days?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 16, 2022, 09:19:36 am
Weve been far too good for Militao before and sure we can be again. Whos their other centre back these days?

Alaba if fit. Nacho if not.
Quote from: .adam on May 16, 2022, 09:24:59 am
Alaba if fit. Nacho if not.

What a horrible time they're in for.

They could try and hurt him of course, like they did with Salah in Kyiv. But their dirtiest player is playing somewhere else now and, besides, you're more likely to seriously damage yourself if you get into a physical duel with Sadio Mane.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 16, 2022, 09:37:31 am
What a horrible time they're in for.

They could try and hurt him of course, like they did with Salah in Kyiv. But their dirtiest player is playing somewhere else now and, besides, you're more likely to seriously damage yourself if you get into a physical duel with Sadio Mane.
I watched it with fans of different teams on saturday and we were all saying the same thing. He would be absolutely horrible to defend against and if you managed to get close to him you'd bounce off him and not bother trying again.
Quote from: .adam on May 16, 2022, 09:24:59 am
Alaba if fit. Nacho if not.

Im Nacho who plays there if Alaba isnt fit either.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 16, 2022, 09:17:34 am
He had a fair shout for Man of the Match.

100%. Between him, Trent, Diaz and Ali for me.  I think Diaz got it because his 'highlights' reel from the game had everything but a goal, but Mane's work allowed Diaz to look as good as he did sort of thing.
Quote from: Sharado on May 16, 2022, 09:44:40 am
100%. Between him, Trent, Diaz and Ali for me.  I think Diaz got it because his 'highlights' reel from the game had everything but a goal, but Mane's work allowed Diaz to look as good as he did sort of thing.

Yes, I'd go with those four too. Plus Thiago. But that almost goes without saying.

But Sadio at 9 is very, very scary. And I say that as someone who has always believed that Firmino should be first on the team sheet.
That run in the second half (?) where he picked the ball up deep, turned out of trouble about 6 times from 3 different pressers, and accelerated away to win a foul was ridiculous.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 16, 2022, 09:42:53 am
Im Nacho who plays there if Alaba isnt fit either.

Lalo the place with that one...
He deserves a new contract and to be rotated a little bit more, over the next 3 years. Around 30 golden games a term from him would do it, and he is nailed on for Big Finals;
as he tends to score in them, the reliability monster that he is!
New song doing rounds on Twitter is a belter (cant add link from this laptop)

to the tune of Forever in blue jeans

'Mane scores,
skins defenders leaves them on the floor,
vital part of Jurgens mighty team,
he is a dream,
Sadio Mane'
As Klopp said, he's a machine. Ridiculous how often he delivers in big games. Ultimately didn't matter today but he's going to be a nightmare for Madrid.
The very epitome of a mentality monster.
He is undeniably our most clutch player in recent years. To me at least.
Get him a decent song ffs
Quote from: Kansti on Today at 04:30:03 am
He is undeniably our most clutch player in recent years. To me at least.

What do you mean by "clutch player"? (Genuinely)
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:21:31 am
What do you mean by "clutch player"? (Genuinely)

Its a shite american term thats popped up into our vocabulary here, along with terms like baller. Its bad enough young people saying it, let alone middle aged people.

I blame shite like MOTDx.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 06:23:44 am
Its a shite american term thats popped up into our vocabulary here, along with terms like baller. Its bad enough young people saying it, let alone middle aged people.

I blame shite like MOTDx.

:)

Morning KH!

I absolutely adore Sadio as a footballer, the only question mark is whether we have gassed him with workrate over the last 4 years.

In the ultra ruthless way, he could be one where you go, "we love you but this offer is too good to turn down, for both of us". At near 30 that is.
We shouldnt let him go. I dont care about the loss of a transfer fee, same goes with Firmino. Hold onto all the main players for next season and if that means we lose Salah, Mane and Firmino on a free then so be it. We have a title to win.
Why should we let Manè go? Sounds like crazy talk to me.
