Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12760 on: May 4, 2022, 12:27:06 am »
playing as a 9 really is bringing the best out of him.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12761 on: May 4, 2022, 12:35:30 am »
Got hammered by the defenders with fouls all over the place but he didn't even react. He's a beast and playing at such a high level.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12762 on: May 4, 2022, 12:41:38 am »
Brilliant, all game.

Pressed well even in the first half and was fouled relentlessly without a yellow being handed out. Could've  had a goal if Salah had got the ball across to him instead of the under-pressure Jota.

Diaz on the left is the key as Mane is brilliant at finding either wide forward.

He could've had two assists for Diaz and was just about to play Salah through on the counter when hacked down late on.

Brilliant goal to seal the deal, come on Jurgen, stick with Diaz on the left & Sadio through the middle.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12763 on: May 4, 2022, 12:54:44 am »
What a fucking footballer he is. Absolute boss.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12764 on: May 4, 2022, 01:02:34 am »
He's a serious Ballon d'Or contender.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12765 on: May 4, 2022, 01:26:43 am »
One of the best in the world right now at what he does for a team. Brave, hard working, gets stuck in, assists, goals. Just a brilliant player to have. Were looking at a team of superstars and hes standing out week after week.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12766 on: May 4, 2022, 01:37:23 am »
Brilliant, as ever.
Lol at the doubters, as ever. ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12767 on: May 4, 2022, 01:45:47 am »
Brilliant as our No.9. Where is the new contract?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12768 on: May 4, 2022, 02:40:21 am »
He shouldnt play on the wing again, hes a different breed playing as a false 9n :wave
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12769 on: May 4, 2022, 02:49:07 am »
That grock Albiol kicked him all over the shop first half.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12770 on: May 4, 2022, 07:40:34 am »
15 of his last 21 CL goals have been in knockout ties. Big game player.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12771 on: May 4, 2022, 07:47:37 am »
Top African goalscorer now in UCL knockout stages. Deserves a new contract
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12772 on: May 4, 2022, 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on May  4, 2022, 01:45:47 am
Brilliant as our No.9. Where is the new contract?

His agent said they will discuss it after the season is done.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12773 on: May 4, 2022, 07:42:22 pm »
Took his goal brilliantly....vaulted the dirty cnut defender like David Hemery and kept his head beautifully to slot home.....and all we got from Judas MacShithouse was ..."we'll have to check the offside....but WHAT was the keeper playinngg at there!?"....

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12774 on: Yesterday at 03:54:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May  4, 2022, 01:02:34 am
He's a serious Ballon d'Or contender.

In the Real-City post match, Thierry Henry said the Ballon d'or is down to a two-horse race... Benzema or Mané. At first I assumed he meant Salah, but then he said Mané again.

What do we all think - Sadio in with a shout? I personally think Virgil should be the favourite, but Sadio deserves a look-in.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12775 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:54:28 am
In the Real-City post match, Thierry Henry said the Ballon d'or is down to a two-horse race... Benzema or Mané. At first I assumed he meant Salah, but then he said Mané again.

What do we all think - Sadio in with a shout? I personally think Virgil should be the favourite, but Sadio deserves a look-in.
Win the quadruple and Sadio would have won every competition he's ever played in, that's five. Has anyone ever done that? Where is even the question?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12776 on: Yesterday at 06:36:02 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:58:15 am
Win the quadruple and Sadio would have won every competition he's ever played in, that's five. Has anyone ever done that? Where is even the question?
He could win potentially win every competition in the year, Senegal winning the World Cup would be unreal scenes though.
He should be nominated not sure he should be the front runner. He been unbelievably good though.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12777 on: Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 06:36:02 am
He could win potentially win every competition in the year, Senegal winning the World Cup would be unreal scenes though.
He should be nominated not sure he should be the front runner. He been unbelievably good though.
Well, it's a wishy-wahsy award nowadays. Mo was 7th best in the world behind some dross... But the award should be given for special achievements and I can't see anything more special than that, to be honest. Mo, for example, scored more goals, gave more assists, but I'd argue that Sadio has been the more influential player since the turn of the year and right into the business end of it.

What a headache to have which one of OUR players deserve the award more... ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12778 on: Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm »
He won't beat Salah to the award, regardless of whether he deserves it or not. IMO that ballon d'Or goes to Salah or Benzema depending on who wins big ears. Mane still being 20/1 so might be worth an outside bet
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12779 on: Yesterday at 04:19:26 pm »
I like it when he pretends hes not elated. :D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12780 on: Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm
Well, it's a wishy-wahsy award nowadays. Mo was 7th best in the world behind some dross... But the award should be given for special achievements and I can't see anything more special than that, to be honest. Mo, for example, scored more goals, gave more assists, but I'd argue that Sadio has been the more influential player since the turn of the year and right into the business end of it.

What a headache to have which one of OUR players deserve the award more... ;D

Its not a headache at all Salah deserves it more, the season doesnt start after February the fact that Salah can have the most goals most assists and still be considered behind Mane or even on par with Mane in any Ballon dor rankings shows who truly the more underrated player is, Salah literally needs to have a one in a lifetime to get the credit he deserves. Salah wouldnt be able to simply have his best form after February and be considered for these awards, the bias to him is shocking and it extends outside our fanbase where it is way more pronounced for whatever reason I dont know.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12781 on: Yesterday at 04:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:17:04 pm
He won't beat Salah to the award, regardless of whether he deserves it or not. IMO that ballon d'Or goes to Salah or Benzema depending on who wins big ears. Mane still being 20/1 so might be worth an outside bet

Will probably be Messi or Lewandowski again. If we win the quadruple and Mane is not the ballon dor winner, then what the is fucking point of that award. Mane has been absolutely sensational this calendar year
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12782 on: Yesterday at 04:50:33 pm »
Glad we didn't listen to the experts last season and sell him in the summer as he was done! Hope to see his beaming smile from now until 28 May. Awesome footballer and brilliant team-mate.

Allez Sadio  :scarf :scarf :champ :scarf :scarf
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12783 on: Yesterday at 04:55:31 pm »
The arguments i had with people when he went off the boil during covid (along with everybody else on the team). 29 and he was done, apparently. not fast anymore.

By design we have a team full of good people with good hearts who operate on positive emotion and with the state of the world at that time and the restrictions and most importantly the empty stadiums, all of the joy was out of it. We should take it as a point of pride that we didn't operate well under those conditions. The city mercs gave not a single f.  walked it, didn't they, while we lost 6 in a row at home.

My point then was that his decline was psychological and temporary not physical and permanent, yet i still to this day read how hes lost a step now and that he needed this move to the middle to reinvent himself. I think he still has everything he ever did and could have produced this in the middle at any point, but we had Bobby and no Diaz so he was far more useful to the team on a wing, and being the guy he his he was happy to contribute.

I remember despairingly and disbelievingly watching him get totally pocketed by rob holding  ;D and i can understand why some would question the man at that point, but it is with wry amusement i now see him being touted on the shortlist for big cheese.

You can see the point if we go on to win some big stuff and hes already got the African cup as the captain, driving force and top scorer for his team. Mo or Benzema would also be worthy though. rob holding, however, is probably not in the running.  ;D
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12784 on: Yesterday at 05:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Yesterday at 04:44:48 pm
Will probably be Messi or Lewandowski again. If we win the quadruple and Mane is not the ballon dor winner, then what the is fucking point of that award. Mane has been absolutely sensational this calendar year

I have no idea what the point of it is given its a team game  but its awarded for the season isnt it not half a season - and its a tough argument to make that hes been our best player this season (let alone the planet) assuming were not just judging the last two months .. does he even break the top3? - Salah, Thaigo, Ali and Virg have been better across the season

But then awards are silly , that said our player of the season is going to be a bun fight
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12785 on: Yesterday at 05:30:41 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:12:37 pm
I have no idea what the point of it is given its a team game  but its awarded for the season isnt it not half a season - and its a tough argument to make that hes been our best player this season (let alone the planet) assuming were not just judging the last two months .. does he even break the top3? - Salah, Thaigo, Ali and Virg have been better across the season

But then awards are silly , that said our player of the season is going to be a bun fight

Exactly Benzema is clear front runner at this point, and Mane has been maybe our 3rd best player this season, Ali and Salah have been the two  standouts for me and then maybe VVD Mane Thiago Trent after.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12786 on: Yesterday at 05:33:22 pm »
IF we win the quadruple then imo I dont know how you can look past a LFC player for Ballon D'Or

If your looking at Trophies plus stats then its Salah if we win the quad (4 trophies plus possibly 50+ g/a - currently on 45 g/a)

If your looking at performances plus trophies/achievements then its Mane if we win the quad (4 trophies with club, plus AFCON, plus WC qualifying plus 20+ goals)

Its pointless debating until the end of the season and see what we won imo. Cause if we win only 1-2 trophies then I think Benzema is the favourite by a mile.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12787 on: Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 05:33:22 pm
IF we win the quadruple then imo I dont know how you can look past a LFC player for Ballon D'Or

If your looking at Trophies plus stats then its Salah if we win the quad (4 trophies plus possibly 50+ g/a - currently on 45 g/a)

If your looking at performances plus trophies/achievements then its Mane if we win the quad (4 trophies with club, plus AFCON, plus WC qualifying plus 20+ goals)

Its pointless debating until the end of the season and see what we won imo. Cause if we win only 1-2 trophies then I think Benzema is the favourite by a mile.

Even if we win the treble that should be enough for Mane to win it
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12788 on: Yesterday at 07:14:06 pm »
Alisson should win it though has no chance.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12789 on: Yesterday at 08:01:02 pm »
Some mad shouts looking back to about last April in this thread.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12790 on: Yesterday at 08:05:37 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm
Even if we win the treble that should be enough for Mane to win it

Depends, CL treble denying Benzema the CL? Then  yea better chance

If we win the domestic treble and Benzema top scorer in the CL as underdogs and win it? Then no chance
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12791 on: Yesterday at 09:04:09 pm »
C'mon, lets get serious.

Matip's gonna walk the balon d'or.

 ;D

Ok maybe not but i think he was our best player this year. Superb start to finish. and then that session after his wife had a baby and he came in to work in high spirits and imposed Rondomination (someone else's awesome term, forget who) on the entire group. Clearly a class above. Untouchable.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12792 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 pm »
Meh. They'll give it to Messi again. No doubt for his sterling work at PSG.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12793 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm »
just adore this man. he more often than not steps up in big games. a big leader.  one of our greatest.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12794 on: Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm
Even if we win the treble that should be enough for Mane to win it

It'll be Messi Neymar or Ronaldo again. That award is meaningless. A lot of these awards are just made up awards to give the players they like the most, not to reward anyone who's actually accomplished incredible things like Sadio.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12795 on: Today at 12:04:06 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 11:38:22 pm
It'll be Messi Neymar or Ronaldo again. That award is meaningless. A lot of these awards are just made up awards to give the players they like the most, not to reward anyone who's actually accomplished incredible things like Sadio.

No it wont thats laughable it would be Benzema most likely, also people act as if Messi hasnt deserved most of his awards apart from last season, hes the greatest player of all time most seasons  hes deserved the award, its not no bit injustice.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12796 on: Today at 03:29:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:01:02 pm
Some mad shouts looking back to about last April in this thread.
The wise sages of RAWK. Such knowledge, such wisdom
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12797 on: Today at 03:33:49 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:12:37 pm
I have no idea what the point of it is given its a team game  but its awarded for the season isnt it not half a season -
It's awarded for the calendar year and until this year it was largely based on goal scoring statistics and trophies won and how well the the club and national teams did. They've said that from this year it will be more based upon individual performances, but ultimatley it's a subjective vote where a tiny, select group of journalists are polled. There's nothing objective about it.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12798 on: Today at 04:05:40 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:33:49 am
It's awarded for the calendar year and until this year it was largely based on goal scoring statistics and trophies won and how well the the club and national teams did. They've said that from this year it will be more based upon individual performances, but ultimatley it's a subjective vote where a tiny, select group of journalists are polled. There's nothing objective about it.

100% This. Just the opinions of a few journalists. The most important thing is what the team achieves.
