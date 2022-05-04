The arguments i had with people when he went off the boil during covid (along with everybody else on the team). 29 and he was done, apparently. not fast anymore.By design we have a team full of good people with good hearts who operate on positive emotion and with the state of the world at that time and the restrictions and most importantly the empty stadiums, all of the joy was out of it. We should take it as a point of pride that we didn't operate well under those conditions. The city mercs gave not a single f. walked it, didn't they, while we lost 6 in a row at home.My point then was that his decline was psychological and temporary not physical and permanent, yet i still to this day read how hes lost a step now and that he needed this move to the middle to reinvent himself. I think he still has everything he ever did and could have produced this in the middle at any point, but we had Bobby and no Diaz so he was far more useful to the team on a wing, and being the guy he his he was happy to contribute.I remember despairingly and disbelievingly watching him get totally pocketed by rob holdingand i can understand why some would question the man at that point, but it is with wry amusement i now see him being touted on the shortlist for big cheese.You can see the point if we go on to win some big stuff and hes already got the African cup as the captain, driving force and top scorer for his team. Mo or Benzema would also be worthy though. rob holding, however, is probably not in the running.