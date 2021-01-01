Brilliant as our No.9. Where is the new contract?
He's a serious Ballon d'Or contender.
In the Real-City post match, Thierry Henry said the Ballon d'or is down to a two-horse race... Benzema or Mané. At first I assumed he meant Salah, but then he said Mané again.What do we all think - Sadio in with a shout? I personally think Virgil should be the favourite, but Sadio deserves a look-in.
Win the quadruple and Sadio would have won every competition he's ever played in, that's five. Has anyone ever done that? Where is even the question?
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]