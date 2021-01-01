« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1360412 times)

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,222
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12760 on: Yesterday at 12:27:06 am »
playing as a 9 really is bringing the best out of him.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,484
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12761 on: Yesterday at 12:35:30 am »
Got hammered by the defenders with fouls all over the place but he didn't even react. He's a beast and playing at such a high level.
Logged

Offline Kadafi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12762 on: Yesterday at 12:41:38 am »
Brilliant, all game.

Pressed well even in the first half and was fouled relentlessly without a yellow being handed out. Could've  had a goal if Salah had got the ball across to him instead of the under-pressure Jota.

Diaz on the left is the key as Mane is brilliant at finding either wide forward.

He could've had two assists for Diaz and was just about to play Salah through on the counter when hacked down late on.

Brilliant goal to seal the deal, come on Jurgen, stick with Diaz on the left & Sadio through the middle.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12763 on: Yesterday at 12:54:44 am »
What a fucking footballer he is. Absolute boss.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12764 on: Yesterday at 01:02:34 am »
He's a serious Ballon d'Or contender.
Logged

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12765 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 am »
One of the best in the world right now at what he does for a team. Brave, hard working, gets stuck in, assists, goals. Just a brilliant player to have. Were looking at a team of superstars and hes standing out week after week.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,298
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12766 on: Yesterday at 01:37:23 am »
Brilliant, as ever.
Lol at the doubters, as ever. ;D
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12767 on: Yesterday at 01:45:47 am »
Brilliant as our No.9. Where is the new contract?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12768 on: Yesterday at 02:40:21 am »
He shouldnt play on the wing again, hes a different breed playing as a false 9n :wave
Logged

Online elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,541
  • Boss Tha
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12769 on: Yesterday at 02:49:07 am »
That grock Albiol kicked him all over the shop first half.
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12770 on: Yesterday at 07:40:34 am »
15 of his last 21 CL goals have been in knockout ties. Big game player.
Logged

Offline Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,555
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12771 on: Yesterday at 07:47:37 am »
Top African goalscorer now in UCL knockout stages. Deserves a new contract
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12772 on: Yesterday at 07:27:58 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 01:45:47 am
Brilliant as our No.9. Where is the new contract?

His agent said they will discuss it after the season is done.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,256
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12773 on: Yesterday at 07:42:22 pm »
Took his goal brilliantly....vaulted the dirty cnut defender like David Hemery and kept his head beautifully to slot home.....and all we got from Judas MacShithouse was ..."we'll have to check the offside....but WHAT was the keeper playinngg at there!?"....

Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,186
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 03:54:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:02:34 am
He's a serious Ballon d'Or contender.

In the Real-City post match, Thierry Henry said the Ballon d'or is down to a two-horse race... Benzema or Mané. At first I assumed he meant Salah, but then he said Mané again.

What do we all think - Sadio in with a shout? I personally think Virgil should be the favourite, but Sadio deserves a look-in.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,067
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 05:58:15 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:54:28 am
In the Real-City post match, Thierry Henry said the Ballon d'or is down to a two-horse race... Benzema or Mané. At first I assumed he meant Salah, but then he said Mané again.

What do we all think - Sadio in with a shout? I personally think Virgil should be the favourite, but Sadio deserves a look-in.
Win the quadruple and Sadio would have won every competition he's ever played in, that's five. Has anyone ever done that? Where is even the question?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,797
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 06:36:02 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:58:15 am
Win the quadruple and Sadio would have won every competition he's ever played in, that's five. Has anyone ever done that? Where is even the question?
He could win potentially win every competition in the year, Senegal winning the World Cup would be unreal scenes though.
He should be nominated not sure he should be the front runner. He been unbelievably good though.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 