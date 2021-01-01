Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Sadio Mané
Author
Topic: Sadio Mané
Peabee
SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,194
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12760 on:
Today
at 12:27:06 am »
playing as a 9 really is bringing the best out of him.
Angelius
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,482
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12761 on:
Today
at 12:35:30 am »
Got hammered by the defenders with fouls all over the place but he didn't even react. He's a beast and playing at such a high level.
Kadafi
Main Stander
Posts: 51
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12762 on:
Today
at 12:41:38 am »
Brilliant, all game.
Pressed well even in the first half and was fouled relentlessly without a yellow being handed out. Could've had a goal if Salah had got the ball across to him instead of the under-pressure Jota.
Diaz on the left is the key as Mane is brilliant at finding either wide forward.
He could've had two assists for Diaz and was just about to play Salah through on the counter when hacked down late on.
Brilliant goal to seal the deal, come on Jurgen, stick with Diaz on the left & Sadio through the middle.
Kopenhagen
Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,915
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12763 on:
Today
at 12:54:44 am »
What a fucking footballer he is. Absolute boss.
MonsLibpool
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,101
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12764 on:
Today
at 01:02:34 am »
He's a serious Ballon d'Or contender.
Johnny Aldridge
Main Stander
Posts: 201
Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12765 on:
Today
at 01:26:43 am »
One of the best in the world right now at what he does for a team. Brave, hard working, gets stuck in, assists, goals. Just a brilliant player to have. Were looking at a team of superstars and hes standing out week after week.
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,293
mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12766 on:
Today
at 01:37:23 am »
Brilliant, as ever.
Lol at the doubters, as ever.
jckliew
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,378
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12767 on:
Today
at 01:45:47 am »
Brilliant as our No.9. Where is the new contract?
stevieG786
Prefers bottom.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,688
AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12768 on:
Today
at 02:40:21 am »
He shouldnt play on the wing again, hes a different breed playing as a false 9n
elbow
grease
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,540
Boss Tha
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12769 on:
Today
at 02:49:07 am »
That grock Albiol kicked him all over the shop first half.
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 25,815
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12770 on:
Today
at 07:40:34 am »
15 of his last 21 CL goals have been in knockout ties. Big game player.
Caston
Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,555
Re: Sadio Mané
«
Reply #12771 on:
Today
at 07:47:37 am »
Top African goalscorer now in UCL knockout stages. Deserves a new contract
