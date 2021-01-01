Brilliant, all game.



Pressed well even in the first half and was fouled relentlessly without a yellow being handed out. Could've had a goal if Salah had got the ball across to him instead of the under-pressure Jota.



Diaz on the left is the key as Mane is brilliant at finding either wide forward.



He could've had two assists for Diaz and was just about to play Salah through on the counter when hacked down late on.



Brilliant goal to seal the deal, come on Jurgen, stick with Diaz on the left & Sadio through the middle.

