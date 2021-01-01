« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Online Peabee

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12760 on: Today at 12:27:06 am
playing as a 9 really is bringing the best out of him.
Online Angelius

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12761 on: Today at 12:35:30 am
Got hammered by the defenders with fouls all over the place but he didn't even react. He's a beast and playing at such a high level.
Offline Kadafi

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12762 on: Today at 12:41:38 am
Brilliant, all game.

Pressed well even in the first half and was fouled relentlessly without a yellow being handed out. Could've  had a goal if Salah had got the ball across to him instead of the under-pressure Jota.

Diaz on the left is the key as Mane is brilliant at finding either wide forward.

He could've had two assists for Diaz and was just about to play Salah through on the counter when hacked down late on.

Brilliant goal to seal the deal, come on Jurgen, stick with Diaz on the left & Sadio through the middle.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12763 on: Today at 12:54:44 am
What a fucking footballer he is. Absolute boss.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12764 on: Today at 01:02:34 am
He's a serious Ballon d'Or contender.
Online Johnny Aldridge

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12765 on: Today at 01:26:43 am
One of the best in the world right now at what he does for a team. Brave, hard working, gets stuck in, assists, goals. Just a brilliant player to have. Were looking at a team of superstars and hes standing out week after week.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12766 on: Today at 01:37:23 am
Brilliant, as ever.
Lol at the doubters, as ever. ;D
