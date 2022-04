The first signing Klopp made who became a World Class player during the last few years. Transformative for us. He maybe doesn’t get the love he should because he’s had Mo doing mad things for the past four seasons but the lad has been one of the best players for this club in my lifetime, certainly top 5.



He’s my favourite player of this current Liverpool generation. I remember that summer Klopp had the analogy about wanting players that would push the train, not jump on the moving one and when Götze baulked at coming to us, Sadio signed up. Since then I reckon a lot of players have seen his trajectory and thought we’re the perfect finishing school for them to become the best in their position. He also epitomises everything a Liverpool player should be: not only talented but a hard worker, selfless and incredibly humble as a man in spite of everything he’s achieved. Hopefully this transition to number 9 will see him finish his career with us and end up really high on our all-time scorers list to further cement that legend status.Still can’t get over how good that pass was to Salah