Author Topic: Sadio Mané

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12520 on: April 11, 2022, 08:18:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 11, 2022, 08:03:23 pm
Great person.

His charitable work is heartwarming and you have to dig around to find details as he doesnt hire a PR firm to splash it about everywhere.


Humility of that sort is as noble as nobility gets.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,977
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12521 on: April 11, 2022, 11:58:48 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 11, 2022, 08:16:57 pm
I hope that's not true. If anyone deserves everything he wants, that's 100% Mane. Not only because he's our best forward, but also he's our only forward that I'd definitely hate to play against. We faced him when he played for Southampton, and that didn't end very well for us.
Amen to this. I can't think of anyone currently in our squad who I'd hate to play against as much as Sadio. Bobby, Mo, Diogo, Luis... I don't think any of them are the same level of prolific outside Klopp's guidance and without the service they get here... Whereas Sadio is just a badass warrior regardless of what's around him. Why we would want a player like this to be sold is beyond me.
Logged

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12522 on: April 12, 2022, 01:05:47 am
Quote from: RainbowFlick on April 11, 2022, 07:33:16 pm
I'd love him to stay but it feels like they're setting up for him or Bobby to leave soon. I think Mane is our best option to mould someone into our 9.
No it doesn't. Or rather, there's no reason to think so other than media silence. People act as if the media are all-knowing and the arbiters and conduits for everything.

Sadio is a quiet, private person and no doubt if there are (or were to be) contract negotiations they would be conducted in that same manner - privately - so that the first we hear about it is when it's done.

Ditto Bobby (maybe to a slightly lesser degree). Mo is a much more flamboyant, media-savvy operator, and one with much more focus upon him, which is why things have been more public with him (though even then 90% of the stuff is just speculation).
« Last Edit: April 12, 2022, 01:08:47 am by Ghost Town »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12523 on: April 12, 2022, 03:52:46 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 12, 2022, 01:05:47 am


Ditto Bobby (maybe to a slightly lesser degree). Mo is a much more flamboyant, media-savvy operator, and one with much more focus upon him, which is why things have been more public with him (though even then 90% of the stuff is just speculation).

Mo is more flamboyant in dealing with the media, yes?

Or Mo is more flamboyant than Bobby, in general?

There will be a fairly flagrant amount of evidence with which to dispute the second statement... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,207
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12524 on: April 13, 2022, 01:39:31 am
Quote from: afc turkish on April 12, 2022, 03:52:46 am
Mo is more flamboyant in dealing with the media, yes?

Or Mo is more flamboyant than Bobby, in general?

There will be a fairly flagrant amount of evidence with which to dispute the second statement... :D
Ha! Yes, I agree. I meant the former definitely! i.e he's a very public media figure and uses the media creatively and no doubt is content with his agent to use the media, too.

Bobby seems a bit more reserved with media use and Sadio is almost non-existent by comparison.

I'm not really saying there's a right or wrong way of doing these things, just different ways.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12525 on: April 13, 2022, 01:48:43 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on April 13, 2022, 01:39:31 am
Ha! Yes, I agree. I meant the former definitely! i.e he's a very public media figure and uses the media creatively and no doubt is content with his agent to use the media, too.

Bobby seems a bit more reserved with media use and Sadio is almost non-existent by comparison.

I'm not really saying there's a right or wrong way of doing these things, just different ways.

Was wondering if you'd missed this... :D

Not in any way a slight at Mo, I agree. He's fairly media savvy, whereas Bobby is... Bobby...

Blessed with both, we are...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12526 on: April 13, 2022, 10:33:00 am
Hope he gets rested today and gets brought on towards the end if the match is not going in our favour. Don't want him getting a yellow and missing the semis.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

M4tt

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12527 on: Today at 04:22:11 pm
Get him a new contract!!
Logged

Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,326
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12528 on: Today at 04:23:38 pm
Fired up today.
Logged

Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,444
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12529 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm
Trust him to be the one to score a goal with a tackle, what a machine.

Hope the body language experts were happy with his celebration for the second, man was pumped up ;D
Logged

RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12530 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm
Whats his record when playing as the 9. Might be misremembering but seems like he cant stop scoring when he's through the middle
Logged

PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,123
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12531 on: Today at 04:28:24 pm
Mane scores for fun and this will be crucial for us to end this season..

he is a CF and should always play as one for us.
Logged

Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12532 on: Today at 05:18:26 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:26:39 pm
Whats his record when playing as the 9. Might be misremembering but seems like he cant stop scoring when he's through the middle

7 in 8 games.
Logged

lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,786
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12533 on: Today at 05:24:50 pm
Crazy good today
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12534 on: Today at 05:25:19 pm
What a player. Loves the big occasion too
Logged

Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12535 on: Today at 05:33:17 pm
He was absolutely fantastic today!
Logged

Copenred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12536 on: Today at 05:35:00 pm
Very rare to have absolutely world class players working their asses off for the team.... we are so lucky to have quite a few of them!!!

Great game from Sadio - especially enjoyed the payback to Fernandino
Logged

kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12537 on: Today at 05:35:10 pm
What a goal (from Jason's AV thread)

https://streamgg.com/v/09299zph
Logged

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,530
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12538 on: Today at 05:35:27 pm
Immense performance, what a guy!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12539 on: Today at 05:36:59 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 05:35:10 pm
What a goal (from Jason's AV thread)

https://streamgg.com/v/09299zph
a work of fukking art.
Logged

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,845
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #12540 on: Today at 05:38:44 pm
Works the hardest, scores a bunch, sign him up already!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
