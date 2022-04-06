« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Quote from: xbugawugax on April  6, 2022, 12:06:21 pm
one of the first few who kick started the klopp revolution. and doesnt even look like he is slowing down soon. love to see a highlight of his european goals. The bayern one always makes me smile.

I'm sure it won't be too long before we a see a couple of those 'Mane's 22 European goals' tribute style videos appear online ;D

Meanwhile...


'Sadio Mane's 100 Liverpool goals' (all LFC goals - as of September 2021):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUxfoQbBro" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CXUxfoQbBro</a>



'Sadio Mane - All 23 Goals & Assists in 2021/22 Season So Far' (from 3 weeks ago):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-j6BZQjKgkg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-j6BZQjKgkg</a>

Birthday winner on Sunday.
Quote from: farawayred on April  6, 2022, 06:07:54 am
Yeah, that's been argued with before, and Mane's goal record is a bit against him and that's what people use to measure him with. But to me, his performances were much better than his goal output. He is taking on defenders, moving well off the ball opening up spaces from which other have scored... Just that he hasn't scored much of late. He's due one at the Emptihad.

Yeah, if someone judges him only by goals, he obviously doesn't understand Mane's contribution. You see him attacking in opponent's box, couple seconds later you see him tackling opponents in our own box. Most forwards wouldn't bother and would refuse to do such hard work.
Happy 30th Birthday to Sadio.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:24:55 am
Happy 30th Birthday to Sadio.  ;D
Nappy B-day! A cake and a goal would do. :)
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:06:20 am
Nappy B-day! A cake and a goal would do. :)
Or 2
Happy birthday Sadio lad. Hopefully you get the biggest present of all  :champ
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:24:55 am
Happy 30th Birthday to Sadio.  ;D

The birthday boy becomes an Emperor today. It is written.

Happy birthday, Sadio!  :scarf
