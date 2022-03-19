« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1330718 times)

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12440 on: March 19, 2022, 10:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2022, 10:53:00 pm
Have a look back at last season and see how underrated he was by our fans. Or have a look at the understandable fuss over Salah's contract but the silence over Sadio's.

Sadio has been one of the best wide forwards in the game over the last four or five years but Mo gets the headlines.

How? Sadio has finished higher than Mo in Ballon dor votings and gets just as much appreciation from media and rival fans, would say even more from rival fans right until this season.

He is not as good as Mo recently so obviously there is more fuss over Salahs contract, because Salah is easily our best attacker.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12441 on: March 19, 2022, 11:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2022, 10:53:00 pm
Have a look back at last season and see how underrated he was by our fans. Or have a look at the understandable fuss over Salah's contract but the silence over Sadio's.

Sadio has been one of the best wide forwards in the game over the last four or five years but Mo gets the headlines.

By his own admission, Mane had a poor season last time around. He has been consistently excellent for a few years now but Mo has stepped up his game further this year while Sadio seems to be stagnating and in some aspects of his game regressing. It's easy to see why the fuss is around Salah's contract in that context, particularly, given their ages.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12442 on: March 19, 2022, 11:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 19, 2022, 10:59:06 pm
How? Sadio has finished higher than Mo in Ballon dor votings and gets just as much appreciation from media and rival fans, would say even more from rival fans right until this season.

He is not as good as Mo recently so obviously there is more fuss over Salahs contract, because Salah is easily our best attacker.

Sadio and Mo play very different roles though.

Sadio contributes far more defensively, and that defensive work allows Mo far more freedom. Personally, I think both of them are all-time greats.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12443 on: March 20, 2022, 07:54:46 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on March 19, 2022, 10:53:00 pm
Have a look back at last season and see how underrated he was by our fans. Or have a look at the understandable fuss over Salah's contract but the silence over Sadio's.

Sadio has been one of the best wide forwards in the game over the last four or five years but Mo gets the headlines.

You seem to be conflating 2 different things, a new contract concerns the next 4 yrs, not the last 4 yrs.

 Mane is still probably the best wide left in the premier league (not called diaz) IMO, but he seems to have regressed slightly in the last 2 yrs and projecting forward if he regresses further (which is likely) he would be a fairly highly waged squad player, for our standards, you also have to wonder if he or salah would be happy with a milner type squad role.  Difference being Salah would have to regress a lot to become a squad player.  I fully expect salah to be worth a place in the team in 2/3 yrs, I'm less confident about Mane
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12444 on: March 20, 2022, 09:44:54 am »
Compared with the noise around Mo, it's better that there's silence and we're all in the dark on Sadio's (and Bobby's) contract. I know the club are in a good position and won't be giving out a big contract but hopefully he signs for at least another couple of years.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12445 on: March 29, 2022, 09:27:40 pm »
*whisper* Put him on pens

*runs*
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12446 on: March 29, 2022, 10:18:37 pm »
YES SADIO!!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12447 on: March 29, 2022, 10:23:15 pm »
Quote from: markmywords on March 20, 2022, 07:54:46 am
You seem to be conflating 2 different things, a new contract concerns the next 4 yrs, not the last 4 yrs.

 Mane is still probably the best wide left in the premier league (not called diaz) IMO, but he seems to have regressed slightly in the last 2 yrs and projecting forward if he regresses further (which is likely) he would be a fairly highly waged squad player, for our standards, you also have to wonder if he or salah would be happy with a milner type squad role.  Difference being Salah would have to regress a lot to become a squad player.  I fully expect salah to be worth a place in the team in 2/3 yrs, I'm less confident about Mane

Sadio Mané has never been and will never be a "squad player". For me he is at least on par with Salah if not better. He just plays a different role and is content with not having all the headlines (plus the penalties) or the limelight. He sacrifices himself for the team and does far more defensively than Salah in a few games than the latter does in a whole season. That's what makes Sadio a "Klopp player." He has one below par season and no one will allow themselves to forget it, but so did a lot of our first team. I wish we would just stop taking him for granted.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12448 on: March 30, 2022, 12:01:53 am »
Congrats Sadio!
In my opinion, Mane is our  best winger, Salah is our best forward, Firmino is our best  playing the#10 role, and Jota is our best striker.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12449 on: March 30, 2022, 12:10:23 am »
Quote from: Morgana on March 29, 2022, 10:23:15 pm
Sadio Mané has never been and will never be a "squad player". For me he is at least on par with Salah if not better. He just plays a different role and is content with not having all the headlines (plus the penalties) or the limelight. He sacrifices himself for the team and does far more defensively than Salah in a few games than the latter does in a whole season. That's what makes Sadio a "Klopp player." He has one below par season and no one will allow themselves to forget it, but so did a lot of our first team. I wish we would just stop taking him for granted.
Well said, mostly - no need for the dig at Salah, I don't feel, the two are instructed to play different roles in the skewed deployment.

Delighted for Sadio and I hope he and the boys do the nation proud.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12450 on: March 30, 2022, 01:54:10 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on March 30, 2022, 12:01:53 am
Congrats Sadio!
In my opinion, Mane is our  best winger, Salah is our best forward, Firmino is our best  playing the#10 role, and Jota is our best striker.

And in a close contest with several teammates, Jota is also our best snide...
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12451 on: March 30, 2022, 02:38:54 am »
Well in Sadio  :scarf :scarf :scarf :wellin :wellin :wellin
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12452 on: March 30, 2022, 02:50:00 am »
Damn that Manes's good.


Actually ive decided hes my favorite player ever. I'll be scorned but my favorite for decades was Owen. Young Micheal Owen . leave me alone he was the best there was at the time.  ;D 

But, Mane's now outfunned him by a distance. Watching Sadio play is just fun. i love it all. I even love it when he comes back on d. I say "Damn, that manes good" when he does that.

So, having said all that, i though his Pen was pretty shit.  ;D  Hard, but straight down the middle at an easy height.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12453 on: March 30, 2022, 08:22:37 am »
Senegal dominated most of the game, Egypt indebted to keeper El Shenawy who produced a series of stunning saves, denying Cisse and Ismaila Sarr in extra-time...

Overall, hell yeah Mane deserves this!!! I am happy for him. Sending Senegal to the World Cup, must be what a season from him!!!



Mane is the man.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12454 on: March 30, 2022, 09:13:07 am »
Give him 400k a week
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12455 on: March 30, 2022, 09:26:45 am »
Its all a little twisted seeing people slating Mo whilst bigging up Sadio
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12456 on: March 30, 2022, 09:35:38 am »
Our Klopp revolution started by buying this guy. It's crazy that he's still pretty much on top of his game and never really dropped
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12457 on: March 30, 2022, 09:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on March 30, 2022, 12:10:23 am
Well said, mostly - no need for the dig at Salah, I don't feel, the two are instructed to play different roles in the skewed deployment.

Delighted for Sadio and I hope he and the boys do the nation proud.
:scarf
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12458 on: March 31, 2022, 10:36:15 pm »
What's the current thinking on his contract situation?

He will be extremely hard to replace but at the end of his current deal he will be 31 so I can't see him, Mo and Bobby all being offered deals here that they couldn't better elsewhere if they were to leave on a free.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12459 on: Yesterday at 12:19:22 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on March 30, 2022, 09:26:45 am
Its all a little twisted seeing people slating Mo whilst bigging up Sadio
The reverse has happened quite a lot.... I'm not saying that either is right by the way. But Sadio had a dip in form after covid and has been finding his way back, and he was given no time or patience by a lot of LFC fans. People were calling for him to be sold left right and centre. He didn't deserve that. He should have a bit of credit in the bank, just like Salah.

Again, I'm not saying this is right, either... but a lot of the vitriol that those Senegalese fans were raining down on Salah and the other Egypt players is due to the perception that Salah is treated way better at Liverpool than Sadio Mané, who seems to remain underappreciated just by the mere fact that his name is almost never sung by the fans anymore, while the Mo Salah song is ubiquitous, or the fact that nobody is talking about a new contract for Sadio even though he clearly deserves one.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12460 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 am »
There is absolutely no news of a new contract for Mane with 15 months of his existing contract to run. Any worries here?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12461 on: Yesterday at 05:03:14 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:11:03 am
There is absolutely no news of a new contract for Mane with 15 months of his existing contract to run. Any worries here?



Very worried indeed. Mane deserves a new improved contract.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12462 on: Yesterday at 05:19:58 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:11:03 am
There is absolutely no news of a new contract for Mane with 15 months of his existing contract to run. Any worries here?

His agent said they will be discussing it in the summer. If we get to August and he's not signed a new one, then yes, will be very worried. Do wonder if we haven't dealt with Sadio yet as we are trying to sort Mo first or Sadio's agent wants to see what Mo gets before he's prepared to let him sign a new deal.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12463 on: Yesterday at 05:22:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:19:58 pm
or Sadio's agent wants to see what Mo gets before he's prepared to let him sign a new deal.

surely it's up to Mane whether he signs a new deal or not
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12464 on: Yesterday at 05:25:40 pm »
Do Liverpool suffer if 2 of our main goalscorers leave? Or do we have enough with Bobby, Diaz and Jota?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12465 on: Yesterday at 05:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 05:25:40 pm
Do Liverpool suffer if 2 of our main goalscorers leave? Or do we have enough with Bobby, Diaz and Jota?

Any team including Madrids galactico will suffer if 2 players of that quality leaves the club. I hope the day doesnt come.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12466 on: Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm »
Quote from: jckliew on Yesterday at 11:11:03 am
There is absolutely no news of a new contract for Mane with 15 months of his existing contract to run. Any worries here?
Good, otherwise this thread will descend into the same shite that infests the Salah thread. Hopefully it will all get worked out behind the scenes and the first we know of it is the announcement
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12467 on: Yesterday at 06:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 05:25:40 pm
Do Liverpool suffer if 2 of our main goalscorers leave? Or do we have enough with Bobby, Diaz and Jota?

This club has been amazing for both the Mo and Sadio so them leaving is risky for the players too either could make an unsuitable move from Liverpool at 31 and their careers could quickly fizzle out.     
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12468 on: Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm »
I was watching highlights of our CL semi final against Barca and Mane was our best player, he terrorised that Barca backline and it's a pity her didn't get the goal his efforts merited.

I think that's his entire LFC career in a nutshell. Mane since the moment he came into this team, changed its trajectory. He inserted the pace and directness we were missing, and really helped kick-start the "heavy metal" football that became our trademark.

Obviously he'll be forever linked with Bobby and Salah, and rightfully so. Those 3 might be the best front line we've ever had and it's no disrespect to mention them when talking about Sadio. But it does tend to kind of gloss over how vital he is to the way we play. Sadio is a team player at his very core, he does everything that is asked of him. His work rate both offensively and defensively is remarkable, and his runs into the box are intelligent and tireless. He works for the team and often doesn't get the rewards his hard work deserves, but guaranteed that he is part of whatever good happens on the pitch.

His personality type has always been one the quieter ones and I think he's comfortable being in the background. He's the global superstar that doesn't promote himself because thats not the lifestyle he wants and it's admirable.

I hope he gets an extension to his contract, he's a playing Liverpool legend and may we get to experience more of his magic in a red shirt.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12469 on: Today at 04:07:04 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:37:30 pm
Good, otherwise this thread will descend into the same shite that infests the Salah thread. Hopefully it will all get worked out behind the scenes and the first we know of it is the announcement
Is that not forums are for? Someplace to emotionalise our thoughts and feelings to supporting the club?
Else, it becomes a place for announcements and results. And a graveyard.  ;D

Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 07:19:12 pm
I was watching highlights of our CL semi final against Barca and Mane was our best player, he terrorised that Barca backline and it's a pity her didn't get the goal his efforts merited.

I think that's his entire LFC career in a nutshell. Mane since the moment he came into this team, changed its trajectory. He inserted the pace and directness we were missing, and really helped kick-start the "heavy metal" football that became our trademark.

Obviously he'll be forever linked with Bobby and Salah, and rightfully so. Those 3 might be the best front line we've ever had and it's no disrespect to mention them when talking about Sadio. But it does tend to kind of gloss over how vital he is to the way we play. Sadio is a team player at his very core, he does everything that is asked of him. His work rate both offensively and defensively is remarkable, and his runs into the box are intelligent and tireless. He works for the team and often doesn't get the rewards his hard work deserves, but guaranteed that he is part of whatever good happens on the pitch.

His personality type has always been one the quieter ones and I think he's comfortable being in the background. He's the global superstar that doesn't promote himself because thats not the lifestyle he wants and it's admirable.

I hope he gets an extension to his contract, he's a playing Liverpool legend and may we get to experience more of his magic in a red shirt.
The game which stands out is vs Bayern in the quarters. Absolutely terrorised the Bayern backline!  Neuer does bot panic that often. In this game, he was all nerves!
