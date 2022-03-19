I was watching highlights of our CL semi final against Barca and Mane was our best player, he terrorised that Barca backline and it's a pity her didn't get the goal his efforts merited.



I think that's his entire LFC career in a nutshell. Mane since the moment he came into this team, changed its trajectory. He inserted the pace and directness we were missing, and really helped kick-start the "heavy metal" football that became our trademark.



Obviously he'll be forever linked with Bobby and Salah, and rightfully so. Those 3 might be the best front line we've ever had and it's no disrespect to mention them when talking about Sadio. But it does tend to kind of gloss over how vital he is to the way we play. Sadio is a team player at his very core, he does everything that is asked of him. His work rate both offensively and defensively is remarkable, and his runs into the box are intelligent and tireless. He works for the team and often doesn't get the rewards his hard work deserves, but guaranteed that he is part of whatever good happens on the pitch.



His personality type has always been one the quieter ones and I think he's comfortable being in the background. He's the global superstar that doesn't promote himself because thats not the lifestyle he wants and it's admirable.



I hope he gets an extension to his contract, he's a playing Liverpool legend and may we get to experience more of his magic in a red shirt.