March 6, 2022, 06:30:33 pm
I couldn't understand why he seemed so reluctant to be pleased about scoring in this game. I've only seen highlights, so I'm not fishing or being cynical, what bothered him? His face was like he had scored an own goal, not won us the match.
March 6, 2022, 06:36:08 pm
March 6, 2022, 06:37:11 pm
Quote from: markedasred on March  6, 2022, 06:30:33 pm
I couldn't understand why he seemed so reluctant to be pleased about scoring in this game. I've only seen highlights, so I'm not fishing or being cynical, what bothered him? His face was like he had scored an own goal, not won us the match.
Hes been looking like that for quite some time now. My suspicion is that the player just doesnt feel as loved as others in the front line. But without getting inside his head one cannot know for sure. I definitely think were a worse team without Sadio Mané, and I hope he doesnt want to leave.
March 6, 2022, 06:38:23 pm
Quote from: markedasred on March  6, 2022, 06:30:33 pm
I couldn't understand why he seemed so reluctant to be pleased about scoring in this game. I've only seen highlights, so I'm not fishing or being cynical, what bothered him? His face was like he had scored an own goal, not won us the match.
What does it matter how he looks? He is his own person and can look how he wants at any given juncture. Despite what the so called body language experts here will try and claim, we can't learn anything from it. To quote Duncan in Macbeth: "There is no art to see the mind's construction in the face"
March 6, 2022, 08:11:35 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on March  6, 2022, 06:38:23 pm
To quote Duncan in Macbeth: "There is no art to see the mind's construction in the face"
but the Hamlet quote also applies: "If a man doth look pissed off, he likely is pissed off, especially when you have seen him smile previously."
March 6, 2022, 08:24:53 pm
Quote from: markedasred on March  6, 2022, 06:30:33 pm
I couldn't understand why he seemed so reluctant to be pleased about scoring in this game. I've only seen highlights, so I'm not fishing or being cynical, what bothered him? His face was like he had scored an own goal, not won us the match.

Might've thought he was offside.
March 6, 2022, 09:58:15 pm
Mane looks pissed cos his BFF Bob is not the pitch to celebrate with him in style nowadays.
Remember those wonderful celebrations they had together?
March 6, 2022, 11:13:20 pm
Looked like Saka nicked his and Bobby's goal celebration today.
March 7, 2022, 05:23:22 pm
With all the talk of Mo getting a new contract or not, do we reckon Sadio will recieve one as well? Keep hearing he's on the decline and everything, but still scored 14 goals this season. Only Salah has scored more in the PL for example.
March 8, 2022, 12:22:21 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on March  7, 2022, 05:23:22 pm
With all the talk of Mo getting a new contract or not, do we reckon Sadio will recieve one as well? Keep hearing he's on the decline and everything, but still scored 14 goals this season. Only Salah has scored more in the PL for example.
He having his best season here stats wise. I would think Salah less likely to decline into his 30s more then Mane considering the Minutes played in early 20s and role within the team.
I would be ok with him signing long term for adding on 2 more years anything more with Salah seems risking considering his replacement is likely already here.
He a Legend and whenever he leaves should get a huge send off.
March 8, 2022, 09:23:30 am
Quote from: RedG13 on March  8, 2022, 12:22:21 am
He having his best season here stats wise. I would think Salah less likely to decline into his 30s more then Mane considering the Minutes played in early 20s and role within the team.
I would be ok with him signing long term for adding on 2 more years anything more with Salah seems risking considering his replacement is likely already here.
He a Legend and whenever he leaves should get a huge send off.

5 goals in 5 games. All the wankfest have been over Diaz deservedly but Mane just quietly does his business.

Think his new role as playing as centre forward is kind of new to him and more as learning on the job but doing it at such high level already. Started on the right when he signed for us. Shifted to the left when salah signed and now playing in the middle with the absence of bobby. Would definitely love for him to stay as a swiss army knife of our forward line of sorts.
March 12, 2022, 02:39:27 pm
Best game Ive seen Sadio have in months, deserved a goal.
Man of the match for me, though obviously Diaz was very good too.
March 12, 2022, 02:48:51 pm
Quote from: SenorGarcia on March 12, 2022, 02:39:27 pm
Best game Ive seen Sadio have in months, deserved a goal.
Man of the match for me, though obviously Diaz was very good too.

Same. He was a beast.
March 12, 2022, 03:05:25 pm
Good game from Sadio, though he should have passed to Diaz/Salah in the first half chance
March 12, 2022, 03:14:37 pm
Solid performance again.
March 12, 2022, 08:10:18 pm
[beast mode] Sadio Mane [/beast mode]
March 12, 2022, 09:23:32 pm
Is it just me that sees a player whose touch has deserted him and one that looks fatigued? This is also the slowest I've seen Sadio look in his time at Liverpool I think. He looks like he needs a rest.
March 12, 2022, 10:51:40 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on March 12, 2022, 09:23:32 pm
Is it just me that sees a player whose touch has deserted him and one that looks fatigued? This is also the slowest I've seen Sadio look in his time at Liverpool I think. He looks like he needs a rest.

I thought he was solid today considering the amount of football he has played recently.
March 12, 2022, 11:14:21 pm
Quote from: Morgana on March  6, 2022, 06:37:11 pm
Hes been looking like that for quite some time now. My suspicion is that the player just doesnt feel as loved as others in the front line. But without getting inside his head one cannot know for sure. I definitely think were a worse team without Sadio Mané, and I hope he doesnt want to leave.

He thought he was offside. Thats the most likely explanation as he had a big grin when it was given by the ref.
March 13, 2022, 12:14:45 am
Very good performance by Mane today.

It seems someone will have to create a YouTube compilation of all his touches, runs, throughballs, holding up of the ball for his quality in the Firmino role to be recognised amongst the wider fanbase.  :-\
Yesterday at 10:15:38 pm
Probably go unheralded but his movement to clear the runway for Thiago to put through Diogo for the opener was incredibly intelligent. May not be grabbing the headlines with goals but hes doing such a brilliant job for us like he always does.
Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Hmmm. I love the lad for his work rate, enthusiasm and attitude - his head never drops. But to be honest, his first touch has deserted him atm.
Yesterday at 11:04:38 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Hmmm. I love the lad for his work rate, enthusiasm and attitude - his head never drops. But to be honest, his first touch has deserted him atm.

Thought he was great again today. Too bad this ref (as well) didn't give him anything..
Yesterday at 11:11:59 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Hmmm. I love the lad for his work rate, enthusiasm and attitude - his head never drops. But to be honest, his first touch has deserted him atm.

And his dribbling. His dribbling numbers have fallen off a cliff the last time I checked.
Yesterday at 11:22:47 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm
Hmmm. I love the lad for his work rate, enthusiasm and attitude - his head never drops. But to be honest, his first touch has deserted him atm.
He first touch was never consistent even though he can pull off some exquisite ones. The big difference is his pace. Defenders used to give him more space because they were wary of him bursting past them.
Yesterday at 11:38:25 pm
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 11:11:59 pm
And his dribbling. His dribbling numbers have fallen off a cliff the last time I checked.

Yeah strange, never see him standing up defenders and just breezing by them anymore. Rarely see him taking on his man nowadays
Today at 12:25:33 am
Had a good game in a position that was unusual for him in the last few years and got abso-fucking-lutely nothing from the fucked ref. I agree with Klopp, that's a disgrace! Him and Salah are not getting anyhting.

Mane is having a good season, but I wanted him to score today because the two frauds - Honest Kane and Penaldo - are on par with him now.
Today at 02:21:35 am
Fantastic once again
Today at 02:27:59 am
Without doubt our most underrated player.
Today at 02:32:22 am
He is brilliant go back and rewatch the first goal, he makes a run as Thiago get the ball that moves white(who correctly goes with him) opening the space for the Thiago pass to Jota
Today at 02:42:46 am
He wears NB boots right? Get rid of that shit.
