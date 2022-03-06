He having his best season here stats wise. I would think Salah less likely to decline into his 30s more then Mane considering the Minutes played in early 20s and role within the team.

I would be ok with him signing long term for adding on 2 more years anything more with Salah seems risking considering his replacement is likely already here.

He a Legend and whenever he leaves should get a huge send off.



5 goals in 5 games. All the wankfest have been over Diaz deservedly but Mane just quietly does his business.Think his new role as playing as centre forward is kind of new to him and more as learning on the job but doing it at such high level already. Started on the right when he signed for us. Shifted to the left when salah signed and now playing in the middle with the absence of bobby. Would definitely love for him to stay as a swiss army knife of our forward line of sorts.