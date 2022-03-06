I couldn't understand why he seemed so reluctant to be pleased about scoring in this game. I've only seen highlights, so I'm not fishing or being cynical, what bothered him? His face was like he had scored an own goal, not won us the match.
To quote Duncan in Macbeth: "There is no art to see the mind's construction in the face"
With all the talk of Mo getting a new contract or not, do we reckon Sadio will recieve one as well? Keep hearing he's on the decline and everything, but still scored 14 goals this season. Only Salah has scored more in the PL for example.
He having his best season here stats wise. I would think Salah less likely to decline into his 30s more then Mane considering the Minutes played in early 20s and role within the team.I would be ok with him signing long term for adding on 2 more years anything more with Salah seems risking considering his replacement is likely already here.He a Legend and whenever he leaves should get a huge send off.
Best game Ive seen Sadio have in months, deserved a goal.Man of the match for me, though obviously Diaz was very good too.
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Is it just me that sees a player whose touch has deserted him and one that looks fatigued? This is also the slowest I've seen Sadio look in his time at Liverpool I think. He looks like he needs a rest.
Hes been looking like that for quite some time now. My suspicion is that the player just doesnt feel as loved as others in the front line. But without getting inside his head one cannot know for sure. I definitely think were a worse team without Sadio Mané, and I hope he doesnt want to leave.
Hmmm. I love the lad for his work rate, enthusiasm and attitude - his head never drops. But to be honest, his first touch has deserted him atm.
I have no idea what Im taking about
And his dribbling. His dribbling numbers have fallen off a cliff the last time I checked.
