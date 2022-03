I couldn't understand why he seemed so reluctant to be pleased about scoring in this game. I've only seen highlights, so I'm not fishing or being cynical, what bothered him? His face was like he had scored an own goal, not won us the match.



What does it matter how he looks? He is his own person and can look how he wants at any given juncture. Despite what the so called body language experts here will try and claim, we can't learn anything from it. To quote Duncan in Macbeth: "There is no art to see the mind's construction in the face"