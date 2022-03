He’s just not great as the 9. He’s such a good attacker, so aware and sharp, that he’s still a goal threat - but in almost every other way the position doesn’t suit him. His first touch has never been amazing which affects hold up play and his passing/link up play has always been really erratic



Thought he tired his best to make it work today - and obv scored a great poachers goal, but hopefully he goes back to playing wide forward from here on out.

Really surprised we haven’t used Salah there with our two 9s out - he’s much better suited to it and Manes played a ton in his career off the right… can only assume Salah doesn’t want to play there