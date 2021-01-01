« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1301592 times)

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,195
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12280 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Is Mane's performance up upon the arrival of Luis?   ;)
Just pointing out that Luis is drawing defenders away from man marking Mane and making space for Mane to run in to?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,041
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12281 on: Today at 02:02:05 am »
what cant this guy do?

started with us on the right wing, sacrified his original position for the betterment of the team to be playing on the left wing and now the rather difficult to master bobby role.

think maybe it was only leeds but then maybe the coaches have seen something in mane's game and in training that could exploit the leeds defensive set up. Maybe we could see mane being a bit more central and withdrawn if bobby is out.

The versatility of our attacking front 6 of mane, salah, jota, bobby, divock and diaz is supremely frightening.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Up
« previous next »
 