« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1301477 times)

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,192
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12280 on: Today at 12:30:17 am »
Is Mane's performance up upon the arrival of Luis?   ;)
Just pointing out that Luis is drawing defenders away from man marking Mane and making space for Mane to run in to?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?
Pages: 1 ... 303 304 305 306 307 [308]   Go Up
« previous next »
 