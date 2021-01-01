Does anyone else find it a bit strange that Mane out performed Salah for a couple of seasons, eg equal goals in open play but worked harder defensively and scored the bigger more important goals (not discounting a couple of other seasons when Salah has been out of this world) but as a crowd we constantly sing the Salah song but barely anything for Mane?



Genuinely not wanting stoke up a controversial discussion, especially at this time because these players are 2 genuine modern day Liverpool greats, but I've always found it uncomfortable in games where Mane has been comparatively outstanding yet we are singing the Salah song so disproportionately in comparison.



Really? Well we'll take you word for it...This is greatly overstated to be honest. We celebrate all our players, and we do sing Mané's name. If Salah got some excessive attention it's because he did excessive things, record breaking things, but Mané wasn't ignored. No player is, though our apprecition can take different forms.However it is true that we don't have a Mané song that is as complex and crafted and effortlessly singable as those for Salah, Bobby, Virgil and now Jota, but then the same also applies to others - Trent and Robbo have minimalist chants, Thiago has a decent song that's not aired anywhere near as often as it should be, for some reason, even when he is playing, and even when it is it's rarely sung in full. Matip, Ali, Hendo and Millie don't have much sung about them. And yet Bobby has a song that's so enjoyably singable that it's constantly sung, even when he's not playing, just because it rocks.Football singing is a strange, arcane art in itself. A lot comes down to a moment of inspiration that makes a decent song come about. It can't be forced or created by committee or created to order.And it has to be inspiration coming to the right people who will carry it into the ground and make it work, make it become a thing, make it sing, if you like. We joke around making up songs here but they never transfer to the ground; that's not how it works. It's a strange, organic, unpredictable, mysterious thing as to which players get a boss song that is constantly sung and which don't.And sometimes that inspiration just doesn't hit. Some amazing players go through their entire career at a club without a really notable song, just basic name chants at best. I'm sure footballers, who are mad about the game, know this.Sadio knows that we love him and nothing about Sadio suggests the kind of primadonna who would take umbrage or exception to something like this. All that being said, I still hope that a really boss song for him can be crafted.