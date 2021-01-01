« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 300 301 302 303 304 [305]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1292792 times)

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12160 on: Yesterday at 09:53:00 pm »
Couldnt give a fuck what Senegalese non-Reds think to be honest. I am sure Mane was greeted with great respect and admiration by his teammates and colleagues.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,875
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12161 on: Yesterday at 10:13:50 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
Does anyone else find it a bit strange that Mane out performed Salah for a couple of seasons, eg equal goals in open play but worked harder defensively and scored the bigger more important goals (not discounting a couple of other seasons when Salah has been out of this world) but as a crowd we constantly sing the Salah song but barely anything for Mane?

Genuinely not wanting stoke up a controversial discussion, especially at this time because these players are 2 genuine modern day Liverpool greats, but I've always found it uncomfortable in games where Mane has been comparatively outstanding yet we are singing the Salah song so disproportionately in comparison.

What the fuck is this?

There is a Sadio Mane chant/song.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12162 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm »
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,319
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12163 on: Yesterday at 10:29:09 pm »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12164 on: Yesterday at 11:56:22 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 08:41:07 pm
We whinged when our players were not treated with the same respect in their national team. Tripper and Kyle Walker starting ahead Trent still get on my nerves so it works both ways I think.
You might have. Less of the 'we'...

And it's really not the same thing.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12165 on: Today at 12:20:16 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
Does anyone else find it a bit strange that Mane out performed Salah for a couple of seasons, eg equal goals in open play but worked harder defensively and scored the bigger more important goals (not discounting a couple of other seasons when Salah has been out of this world) but as a crowd we constantly sing the Salah song but barely anything for Mane?

Genuinely not wanting stoke up a controversial discussion, especially at this time because these players are 2 genuine modern day Liverpool greats, but I've always found it uncomfortable in games where Mane has been comparatively outstanding yet we are singing the Salah song so disproportionately in comparison.
Really? Well we'll take you word for it...

This is greatly overstated to be honest. We celebrate all our players, and we do sing Mané's name. If Salah got some excessive attention it's because he did excessive things, record breaking things, but Mané wasn't ignored. No player is, though our apprecition can take different forms.

However it is true that we don't have a Mané song that is as complex and crafted and effortlessly singable as those for Salah, Bobby, Virgil and now Jota, but then the same also applies to others - Trent and Robbo have minimalist chants, Thiago has a decent song that's not aired anywhere near as often as it should be, for some reason, even when he is playing, and even when it is it's rarely sung in full. Matip, Ali, Hendo and Millie don't have much sung about them. And yet Bobby has a song that's so enjoyably singable that it's constantly sung, even when he's not playing, just because it rocks.

Football singing is a strange, arcane art in itself. A lot comes down to a moment of inspiration that makes a decent song come about. It can't be forced or created by committee or created to order.

And it has to be inspiration coming to the right people who will carry it into the ground and make it work, make it become a thing, make it sing, if you like. We joke around making up songs here but they never transfer to the ground; that's not how it works. It's a strange, organic, unpredictable, mysterious thing as to which players get a boss song that is constantly sung and which don't.

And sometimes that inspiration just doesn't hit. Some amazing players go through their entire career at a club without a really notable song, just basic name chants at best. I'm sure footballers, who are mad about the game, know this.

Sadio knows that we love him and nothing about Sadio suggests the kind of primadonna who would take umbrage or exception to something like this. All that being said, I still hope that a really boss song for him can be crafted.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,811
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12166 on: Today at 12:40:43 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:29:09 pm
This is this?

Interesting...

;D

that cant be! What about a little bit of this and that? Its a well know scientific principal that for every this there's an equal and opposite that. If this was just this all the time, the universe would explode. under its own weight, like.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,985
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12167 on: Today at 03:44:47 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
Does anyone else find it a bit strange that Mane out performed Salah for a couple of seasons, eg equal goals in open play but worked harder defensively and scored the bigger more important goals (not discounting a couple of other seasons when Salah has been out of this world) but as a crowd we constantly sing the Salah song but barely anything for Mane?

Genuinely not wanting stoke up a controversial discussion, especially at this time because these players are 2 genuine modern day Liverpool greats, but I've always found it uncomfortable in games where Mane has been comparatively outstanding yet we are singing the Salah song so disproportionately in comparison.
I mean the first line is just wrong anyway so rest of the post can be disregarded
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #12168 on: Today at 05:46:56 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm
This

You've made a very important point here.

It all comes down to the definition of this, though, doesnt it?

I mean, what is this? It could be this, or it could be that. If its this, its clearly not that. And if its that, then its not this. But if this is like that, and thats like this, then thats what this is all about, ultimately.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:51:13 am by FLRed67 »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 300 301 302 303 304 [305]   Go Up
« previous next »
 