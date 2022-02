For all we know, they *did* welcome him with congratulations and hugs like Chelsea did for Mendy. All am saying is we our publicity/social media team should’ve been more mindful of the expectation that the African fans would want to see Mané’s teammates and the club congratulating him when he returned. This is Senegal’s very first Afcon win and Sadio was the player of the tournament. It’s a big deal to them, and on the surface it looks like we don’t care or it’s no big deal to us. Am not saying they’re right to feel so disgruntled, but I understand why.