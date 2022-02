Don’t shoot the messenger, but Senegalese fans are losing their shit onTwitter over the “poor” reception Sadio has received from the club officially in comparison to how Bayern receivedSarr ( https://mobile.twitter.com/FCBayernEN/status/1492189764807766020nd ) Chelsea received Mendy ( https://mobile.twitter.com/thequesttimes/status/1491491722102284296 ). Much speculation (mostly in French) that no one wants to upset Salah.The vitriol from the Senegalese fan base against Liverpool is kinda sad to be honest but a part of me thinks Sadio probably won’t care that much. He knows Liverpool fans appreciate him. At least I hope so anyway.