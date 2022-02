Insidious stuff is international football. This was the first match in Afcon I watched. I started off wanting Senegal to lose so that Sadio could come home. But after about 45 seconds I'd changed my mind and was desperate to see Mane lead his team to the Final.



Other thing. The game was played in a terrific spirit, exemplified by the end where the two sides came together. Mane in particular seemed to have genuine words of consolation for the BF manager. Good stuff.



Hope now that Cameroon win through. Unless I catch 45 secs in which case come on Mo and Egypt.