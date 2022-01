I’ve not seen a single person from the Senegal set up acknowledge that it was a concussion. They purposely use words like ‘dizzy’ which is much broader than a concussion. I get dizzy if I stand up too quickly. That’s why he has been cleared to play. No one with a concussion can be cleared to play within 4 days.



The fact is they don’t give a shit about his long term health so long as he plays for them. Of course the player will always want to play which is why the team doctors have to take responsibility.



This isn’t an AFCON thing. I remember Reece James getting knocked clean out earlier this season and Chelsea put him back on the pitch. It’s a disgrace. Senegal can do one as far as I’m concerned.