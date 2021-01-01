For me Concussion is quite personal- my brother died about 8 hours after a concussion. He "looked" okay. He got some treatment and was happy and chatted up the nurses etc.. had to stay in hospital overnight and they'd take scans the next morning...

They even said he was free to leave and return the next morning for the scans, but he opted to overnight.

The next morning he wouldn't wake up.



Concussion isn't anything to play with. Everything may "look" hunky-dory afterwards, but the damage is internal and frequently, people die, or start to notice the effect from only a few hours to a few days later.



It's dead serious.



Sorry for you loss.Another knock on the head like that soon after could be catastrophic. A TBI is not to be fucked with. Watch The Crash Reel about snowboarder Kevin Pearce.If he plays after everything that has been said about concussion lately then it will be very sad.