all presuming they are followed and the truth is being told.
which is why in the NFL, who's had the greatest negative exposure on this subject, have independent doctors and bodies that examine a player for suspected concusion and their word is law and if confirmed the player is immediately out of the game with a period of non-participation thereafter that is non-negotiable and then has to pass Return-To-Participation Protocol before being allowed back to practice - all by independent body
this should also be the case in top flight football, there's no excuse for there not to behttps://www.nfl.com/playerhealthandsafety/health-and-wellness/player-care/concussion-protocol-return-to-participation-protocol
gives you some idea how serious this is now considered and treated in a sport maligned due to its previous treatment of concusion and CTE (CTE is not concusion but it's linked to repeated blows to the head - eg boxing, you know when an old retired boxer was labled punch-drunk, ie brain impairment). The famous case regarding CTE was hernandez (ex-NFL player) which blew this all open (tho CTE was first recognised in boxers): -
"An autopsy of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez's brain revealed that the athlete had a severe form of the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died in April. CTE is a degenerative brain condition that has been found in the brains of professional football players and boxers, according to news reports.
The analysis of Hernandez's brain was particularly striking; in a press release, his family's lawyer announced that Hernandez had "the most severe case they [doctors] had ever seen in someone of Aaron's age (27)." In fact, Hernandez's CTE had progressed to the level that doctors might expect to see in a 60-year-old."
To be clear, concusion is not CTE, it is dangerous in itself, but the links to CTE by the very nature of what a concusion is indicates there are even more reasons to treat them seriously.