Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:42:47 pm
I think that's what kept Karius on the pitch in the CL Final.

The thing is with concussion, you don't really know you have it and you can't make your own judgement on how you are. I rode 30 miles home after a motorbike crash, just feeling a bit odd, I was actually concussed, my crash helmet was actually twisted/deformed from the impact of hitting the road at 40mph. The doctor in A&E missed it, it was my GP a few days later who diagnosed it.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm
This won't be popular - but Sadio will want to play in the quarterfinal ... he may tell everyone he is fine.

be really strange if he didnt.

Should never be up to a player though whether they get to play with concussion.
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:50:04 pm
be really strange if he didnt.

Should never be up to a player though whether they get to play with concussion.

Exactly. I'm sure Salah was delighted he couldn't play against Barcelona at Anfield in a CL semi, but ultimately the player is the last person involved that it should be up to.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:44:43 pm
was gonna say the same - get a plane there overnight, back in the UK tomorrow lunch time, straight to a top doctor for an independent assessment.
second thoughts .... him getting on a plane may be the 100% last thing he should be doing right now.  give it a day or two.
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
Didnt Adebayor nearly get shot once?

Also happens in South America as well I guess.

Think the problem is that players just dont seem to get looked after on international duty as well as they do with their clubs.
It's because they don't pay their wages.
If you get something for free... sometimes you take "it" for granted.
Finally managed to see the footage. Absolute disgrace he was allowed to play on. He was out cold.
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:22:23 pm
Finally managed to see the footage. Absolute disgrace he was allowed to play on. He was out cold.

Absolutely. This competition is a complete and utter farce.
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.
He didnt die mate
im gobsmacked they let him play on. i lost three days of memory i've never 'recovered' due to concusion and i wasn't even knocked out, i went to bed after the incident, woke up that evening and had no memory of the three previous days (bonfire night was the last thing i could recall and that was four days previous). It's head trauma that can have many ramifications short and long term which can't really be predicted severity wise and 'im fine, i can carry on' means absolutely fuckall, apparently i was cogent after the incident but seemed a bit 'off' yet was conversing/functioning etc before i fell asleep. It's a decision you dont leave in the hands of the individual.

There are some true horror stories from seemingly innocuous single incidents (sadio's is clearly not innocuous), something we're very aware of in this age and for a professional organisation to put him back out there is baffling with no concern for player welfare.

And if you're ignorant around the topic there's an enlightening joe rogan podcast dealing with the subject (tho i cant recall the person on the episode, so maybe not easy to find)
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:07:08 pm
im gobsmacked they let him play on. i lost three days of memory i've never 'recovered' due to concusion and i wasn't even knocked out, i went to bed after the incident, woke up that evening and had no memory of the three previous days (bonfire night was the last thing i could recall and that was four days previous). It's head trauma that can have many ramifications short and long term which can't really be predicted severity wise and 'im fine, i can carry on' means absolutely fuckall, apparently i was cogent after the incident but seemed a bit 'off' yet was conversing/functioning etc before i fell asleep. It's a decision you dont leave in the hands of the individual.

There are some true horror stories from seemingly innocuous single incidents (sadio's is clearly not innocuous), something we're very aware of in this age and for a professional organisation to put him back out there is baffling with no concern for player welfare.

And if you're ignorant around the topic there's an enlightening joe rogan podcast dealing with the subject (tho i cant recall the person on the episode, so maybe not easy to find)

Sounds fucking awful mate. Hopefully all the necessary precautions are taken by Senegal.


Does Rogan discount and disregard indisputable medical evidence in said episode?
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.

the hysteria in this post  ;D
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
Sounds fucking awful mate. Hopefully all the necessary precautions are taken by Senegal.


Does Rogan discount and disregard indisputable medical evidence in said episode?

total opposite - the guest on the podcast had a very innocuous incident (banged her head on a cupboard door while standing up and thought little of it, has brain problems years later from that single incident) and was there to bring awareness of the seriousness of concusion which rogan explored via the guest

from a peronal perspective, it's odd that on the few occasions i have been out cold (motorbike accidents and these were after the incident i've cited) i had no after effects/problems but on the one where i wasn't out cold it clearly fucked up my long term memory around that time - like i inferred, ramifications after a concusion are a bit of a lottery we dont fully understand but is a condition we're well aware can have serious consequences (with professional sport being in the limelight concerning this, ie NFL) and sadio's treatment by his team staff is pathetic and self-serving over player welfare

you compare how teams consider a muscle pull/hamstring strain etc with regard to a player's welfare and continual use if you carry on and it's chalk and cheese, while in reality they are nothing compared to potential consequences of a concusion - it may sound like over-egging it and being a bit of a fanny about it but no, it's real, it's serious and all the right precautions are far more important than those we show to injuries more typically associated with football
Surely he has to be kept out of action for 7 days if those are the FIFA protocols?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:29:54 pm
AFCON is a FIFA tournament.  So I presume they use their protocols.
My question was whether the rules apply to FIFA, I don't know. I know that they are valid in UEFA tournaments.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.
attempted manslaughter surely? 🤔
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
total opposite - the guest on the podcast had a very innocuous incident (banged her head on a cupboard door while standing up and thought little of it, has brain problems years later from that single incident) and was there to bring awareness of the seriousness of concusion which rogan explored via the guest

Nice one mate.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 08:19:33 pm
This won't be popular - but Sadio will want to play in the quarterfinal ... he may tell everyone he is fine.
That's why concussion protocols take the decision out of the player. A concussed player might feel fine, but might suffer a severe brain damage later in life (just look at American football cases).
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.

what?
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:36:35 pm
That's why concussion protocols take the decision out of the player. A concussed player might feel fine, but might suffer a severe brain damage later in life (just look at American football cases).

all presuming they are followed and the truth is being told.

Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
all presuming they are followed and the truth is being told.


Of course. But once you have a procedure in place, there are usually checks an balances. Escapes can and will happen, but in any event it will be better than asking the player if he can continue. Which is, I'm afraid, what the evidence points to at AFCON.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
Sounds fucking awful mate. Hopefully all the necessary precautions are taken by Senegal.


Does Rogan discount and disregard indisputable medical evidence in said episode?

Out of curiosity: what do you consider "indisputable medical evidence"? Especially since there is very little in science that is "indisputable".

And especially so in medicine, where the potential for making profits is enormous, and where many have been bought and paid for?
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:45:58 pm
all presuming they are followed and the truth is being told.

which is why in the NFL, who's had the greatest negative exposure on this subject, have independent doctors and bodies that examine a player for suspected concusion and their word is law and if confirmed the player is immediately out of the game with a period of non-participation thereafter that is non-negotiable and then has to pass Return-To-Participation Protocol before being allowed back to practice - all by independent body

this should also be the case in top flight football, there's no excuse for there not to be

https://www.nfl.com/playerhealthandsafety/health-and-wellness/player-care/concussion-protocol-return-to-participation-protocol gives you some idea how serious this is now considered and treated in a sport maligned due to its previous treatment of concusion and CTE (CTE is not concusion but it's linked to repeated blows to the head - eg boxing, you know when an old retired boxer was labled punch-drunk, ie brain impairment). The famous case regarding CTE was hernandez (ex-NFL player) which blew this all open (tho CTE was first recognised in boxers): -

"An autopsy of former NFL player Aaron Hernandez's brain revealed that the athlete had a severe form of the brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) when he died in April. CTE is a degenerative brain condition that has been found in the brains of professional football players and boxers, according to news reports.

The analysis of Hernandez's brain was particularly striking; in a press release, his family's lawyer announced that Hernandez had "the most severe case they [doctors] had ever seen in someone of Aaron's age (27)." In fact, Hernandez's CTE had progressed to the level that doctors might expect to see in a 60-year-old."

To be clear, concusion is not CTE, it is dangerous in itself, but the links to CTE by the very nature of what a concusion is indicates there are even more reasons to treat them seriously.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:52:29 pm by Armand9 »
OMG, I just saw a video of the incident (it seems that Big Brother has taken a lot of the videos down)... Horrific! Head clash with the keeper then from the fall slamming his head on the floor...

This is worse than Brendford's head clash on the weekend, except for the lack of blood streaming from both heads.

Sadio should not play the next game, it would be criminal. The Club should refer that case to FIFA.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 09:50:44 pm
Senegal manager has totally and knowingly disregarded the welfare of Mane because he was their best player. This is bordering on manslaughter.

Has someone died?
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Out of curiosity: what do you consider "indisputable medical evidence"? Especially since there is very little in science that is "indisputable".

And especially so in medicine, where the potential for making profits is enormous, and where many have been bought and paid for?

Head injuries are bad. That's indisputable.
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Out of curiosity: what do you consider "indisputable medical evidence"? Especially since there is very little in science that is "indisputable".

And especially so in medicine, where the potential for making profits is enormous, and where many have been bought and paid for?

I know a couple of things that are indisputable in microbiology. Things Rogan has attempted to cry conspiracy over. By his own admittance, he doesnt really know much about anything. The guy is harmless but quite largely a clown.
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
I know a couple of things that are indisputable in microbiology. Things Rogan has attempted to cry conspiracy over. By his own admittance, he doesnt really know much about anything. The guy is harmless but quite largely a clown.

Clown - 100%

Harmless - not true. No need to devolve this thread - but a guy touting Ivermectin as a cure for covid is not harmless.
Quote from: Jambo Power on Yesterday at 11:57:48 pm
I know a couple of things that are indisputable in microbiology. Things Rogan has attempted to cry conspiracy over. By his own admittance, he doesnt really know much about anything. The guy is harmless but quite largely a clown.

Someone with that large of an audience isnt harmless.

Anyway back to the point of this thread, hope Sadio is okay and isnt rushed back in the field. Delighted for him that Senegal progressed.
Pay huge wages for your best employees to fuck off for a month every 2 years to play in a tournament that could easily be held during your annual leave like every other employee's, where they'll get shot at in their bus, sent into stadiums where spectators die, and allowed/made to play after being knocked unconscious... But remember, if you have a problem with any of this, you're a horrible racist who needs to show more respect.
