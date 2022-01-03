« previous next »
Re: Sadio Mané
January 3, 2022, 07:46:18 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on January  3, 2022, 05:41:18 pm
It's because he has a bad boy hairstyle ("Look Ma, he's got a coloured line in his hair!") and plays football like a streetfighter. Plus jealousy. Some loud voices have decided he must be arrogant and a dirty player and a diver, and the rest just follow.

Shame really as he's one of the nicest, most humble, least dirty players you can find. He does play football like a streetfighter, though, and it's boss.

No one ever, has said Mane is a bad boy.  ;D

Him and Robertson have a bit needle about them, players you love playing for your club but hate elsewhere. You don't be League and European winners by not deploying some form of  dart arts. Not doubting he is a nice fella, but on the pitch he ain't no mug.
Re: Sadio Mané
January 10, 2022, 04:40:39 pm
90+7 :D Get in mate
Re: Sadio Mané
January 10, 2022, 05:24:31 pm
Great to see Sadio getting the winner, hope he has a great tournament.
Re: Sadio Mané
January 10, 2022, 05:28:45 pm
Was easily the best player on the pitch, leads by example. Put one on a platter earlier in the half. Gem of a player
Re: Sadio Mané
January 10, 2022, 05:36:43 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on January 10, 2022, 05:28:45 pm
Was easily the best player on the pitch, leads by example. Put one on a platter earlier in the half. Gem of a player

and missed an easy 1 v 1....checks out!

yep - he was their best player by a mile though.
Re: Sadio Mané
January 10, 2022, 05:43:35 pm
Weird seeing him score a penalty. Missed the only one I can remember him taking for us (Belgrade)
Re: Sadio Mané
January 10, 2022, 07:13:32 pm
What a pen. Very Salah run up and he absolutely walloped it.
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 05:30:58 pm
Sadio knocked out cold in a horrible clash of heads in this game vs Cape Verde. But he was allowed to carry on which is utterly negligent  ::)

And of course he also scored.

He got subbed just now too thankfully.
Re: Sadio Mané
Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 05:36:12 pm
Was worried when he went down after the goal was given. Should never have been allowed to play on.
