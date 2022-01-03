It's because he has a bad boy hairstyle ("Look Ma, he's got a coloured line in his hair!") and plays football like a streetfighter. Plus jealousy. Some loud voices have decided he must be arrogant and a dirty player and a diver, and the rest just follow.
Shame really as he's one of the nicest, most humble, least dirty players you can find. He does play football like a streetfighter, though, and it's boss.
No one ever, has said Mane is a bad boy.
Him and Robertson have a bit needle about them, players you love playing for your club but hate elsewhere. You don't be League and European winners by not deploying some form of dart arts. Not doubting he is a nice fella, but on the pitch he ain't no mug.