Good example of how perception changes based on finishing variance. If he slots his big chance vs Leicester the posts in here are totally different. I get the but he didnt argument however hes largely been as dangerous this year as any other year.



The narratives around him constantly change and yet his underlying numbers, especially his xg, remain incredibly consistent

Hes been both over rated and under rated in his time here . Not convinced hes a significantly different player to the one he was two or three years ago.



He hasnt scored in 9 games. The narratives certainly arent knee jerk.That last line is frankly hilarious. Theres a clip of him running through half of the Spurs team in the CL final. Worth watching a montage of his goals in 2019/20 too. They epitomise the player he used to be - he has nowhere near that explosiveness/agility anymore. Go back 2 years and hed have any full back on toast - these days he cant beat even the average ones. His physicality simply isnt where it was.Id wager most decent forwards would have relatively high xG in our current set up where we generally score 2+ goals a game. To his credit, he continues to show for the ball and work his socks off but theres no doubt the edge that made him elite is currently gone.