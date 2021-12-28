Will go down as one of the best forwards in Liverpool's history but, has now unfortunately become a passenger is this team.
Set aside his wayward passing, that one on one miss is unforgivable.
Spot on.
I do think he "gets away" with misses that the likes of Bobby wouldn't be forgiven for.
If you two can't forgive that's your problem, not Sadio's and frankly you don't speak for me or for most fans I suspect.
Unforgiveable, lol
His confidence looks fragile these days. Sure, hes had a fairly long run of no goals, but I dont think hes been particularly bad. Hes still been a big part of our attacking play. Tonight, however, his confidence looked shot. Poor first touch and dreadful finishing.
Agreed that there's a confidence issue going on with him, yet he's still doing much of what he was doing, just not everything.
Slight marginal drops-offs can seem major because of the importance of small margins at this level. A marginal improvement in his confidence and poise could mean major visble improvements and lots of humble pie and back-peddling. As always.