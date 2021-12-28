« previous next »
Quote from: a little break on December 28, 2021, 10:12:23 pm
Will go down as one of the best forwards in Liverpool's history but, has now unfortunately become a passenger is this team.

Set aside his wayward passing, that one on one miss is unforgivable.

Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on December 29, 2021, 03:10:20 pm
Spot on.

I do think he "gets away" with misses that the likes of Bobby wouldn't be forgiven for.
If you two can't forgive that's your problem, not Sadio's and frankly you don't speak for me or for most fans I suspect.

Unforgiveable, lol

Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 28, 2021, 10:15:05 pm
His confidence looks fragile these days. Sure, hes had a fairly long run of no goals, but I dont think hes been particularly bad. Hes still been a big part of our attacking play. Tonight, however, his confidence looked shot. Poor first touch and dreadful finishing.
Agreed that there's a confidence issue going on with him, yet he's still doing much of what he was doing, just not everything.

Slight marginal drops-offs can seem major because of the importance of small margins at this level. A marginal improvement in his confidence and poise could mean major visble improvements and lots of humble pie and back-peddling. As always.
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 30, 2021, 11:21:06 am
Good example of how perception changes based on finishing variance. If he slots his big chance vs Leicester the posts in here are totally different. I get the but he didnt argument however hes largely been as dangerous this year as any other year.

The narratives around him constantly change and yet his underlying numbers, especially his xg, remain incredibly consistent
Hes been both over rated and under rated in his time here . Not convinced hes a significantly different player to the one he was two or three years ago.
Agreed. People are dumb. And reactive
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 30, 2021, 11:21:06 am
Good example of how perception changes based on finishing variance. If he slots his big chance vs Leicester the posts in here are totally different. I get the but he didnt argument however hes largely been as dangerous this year as any other year.

The narratives around him constantly change and yet his underlying numbers, especially his xg, remain incredibly consistent
Hes been both over rated and under rated in his time here . Not convinced hes a significantly different player to the one he was two or three years ago.

He hasnt scored in 9 games. The narratives certainly arent knee jerk.

That last line is frankly hilarious. Theres a clip of him running through half of the Spurs team in the CL final. Worth watching a montage of his goals in 2019/20 too. They epitomise the player he used to be - he has nowhere near that explosiveness/agility anymore. Go back 2 years and hed have any full back on toast - these days he cant beat even the average ones. His physicality simply isnt where it was.

Id wager most decent forwards would have relatively high xG in our current set up where we generally score 2+ goals a game. To his credit, he continues to show for the ball and work his socks off but theres no doubt the edge that made him elite is currently gone.
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 03:10:46 am
Agreed. People are dumb. And reactive
Ah, you just have to look at any election in any democratic country to know all of that is true. It makes you wonder how "people" make history...
