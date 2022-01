Good example of how perception changes based on finishing variance. If he slots his big chance vs Leicester the posts in here are totally different. I get the ‘but he didn’t’ argument however he’s largely been as dangerous this year as any other year.



The narratives around him constantly change and yet his underlying numbers, especially his xg, remain incredibly consistent

He’s been both over rated and under rated in his time here …. Not convinced he’s a significantly different player to the one he was two or three years ago.



He hasn’t scored in 9 games. The ‘narratives’ certainly aren’t knee jerk.That last line is frankly hilarious. There’s a clip of him running through half of the Spurs team in the CL final. Worth watching a montage of his goals in 2019/20 too. They epitomise the player he used to be - he has nowhere near that explosiveness/agility anymore. Go back 2 years and he’d have any full back on toast - these days he can’t beat even the average ones. His physicality simply isn’t where it was.I’d wager most decent forwards would have relatively high xG in our current set up where we generally score 2+ goals a game. To his credit, he continues to show for the ball and work his socks off but there’s no doubt the edge that made him elite is currently gone.