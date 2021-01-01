« previous next »
Sadio Mané

Re: Sadio Mané
Mane biggest strength is his movements of the ball , in a direct play style where he doesn't need to overthink he is one of the best in the world but most teams changed their way of defending against us a while back there is no space like before and we are forced to play a slower tempo possession style where he overthinks and need to be great technically which he isn't and it's not something that can be improved by coaching that much , you can't coach Milner so his touch and control reach Thiago level for example, it's a gift. We also adjusted our attack , we mostly overload one side of the pitch to create space for Salah or a midfield space for TTA so he can take advantage of Mane and Jota movements, a clear example of this is Mane great goal vs Burnley. It works most of the time recently ( at first we were so open to counter attacks ) but for Mane he is still struggling with space especially since Jota trys to do the same things as him and both are similar very direct players , no wonder Mane chance came after Jota dropped deep which Mane took advantage of. He is far from finished like what some people are saying but we need to evolve more, we get a better right midfielder and a technically gifted false 9 or replace him with technical player. Anyhow that's my humble opinion sorry if this post is a mess English isn't my native language and it's freezing cold
Re: Sadio Mané
Mane biggest strength is his movements of the ball , in a direct play style where he doesn't need to overthink he is one of the best in the world but most teams changed their way of defending against us a while back there is no space like before and we are forced to play a slower tempo possession style where he overthinks and need to be great technically which he isn't and it's not something that can be improved by coaching that much , you can't coach Milner so his touch and control reach Thiago level for example, it's a gift. We also adjusted our attack , we mostly overload one side of the pitch to create space for Salah or a midfield space for TTA so he can take advantage of Mane and Jota movements, a clear example of this is Mane great goal vs Burnley. It works most of the time recently ( at first we were so open to counter attacks ) but for Mane he is still struggling with space especially since Jota trys to do the same things as him and both are similar very direct players , no wonder Mane chance came after Jota dropped deep which Mane took advantage of. He is far from finished like what some people are saying but we need to evolve more, we get a better right midfielder and a technically gifted false 9 or replace him with technical player. Anyhow that's my humble opinion sorry if this post is a mess English isn't my native language and it's freezing cold

Your post is not a mess. You have summed it up.

He was brilliantly effective in our old style of play. He is far less effective in the way we play now. And Jota has taken over his role as second scorer.

And the less effective he becomes, the more he snatches at chances, the more he slows down the play, and the more poor decisions he makes. A downward spiral.

Spurs right before half time was perfect example. Promising fast break.  Carrying the ball right down the middle, runners just ahead of him. Suddenly he stopped, turned around 180 degrees, and passed the ball sideways to Trent. Move ended.

I believe the cold weather is helping you think clearly. If you are not confident in English, perhaps you can try solving some math puzzles?


Re: Sadio Mané
Shocking display by Mané. Like Mané of last season. Hes been a bit better this season but that was terrible last night. Although he wasnt the only one. Hopefully just one of them nights but his finishing has really dropped over recent years.
Re: Sadio Mané
He probably needs a Jota to his Firmino. Buy someone young and hungry who is ready to compete for his starting spot and let them fight it out.
Re: Sadio Mané
Shocking display by Mané. Like Mané of last season. Hes been a bit better this season but that was terrible last night. Although he wasnt the only one. Hopefully just one of them nights but his finishing has really dropped over recent years.

If Mane was shocking what was Salah or Jota, he was our best attacking player. The big miss was not good but Mo missed our best chance overall. I really dont get the tendency after a disappointing team performance for people wanting to find scapegoats. It was a disappointing performance overall, I would say only Matip and Kostas played anything close to decent last night.
Re: Sadio Mané
I did say he wasnt the only one. It was not only poor, but also surprising given how we e been playing lately. Yes Salah clearly missed our best chance , although it can be said that Mané misses far too many good chances.
I agree Matip and Kostas were the only 2 players that could be satisfied with their performances.,
Re: Sadio Mané
I think people are just a bit fed up that Sadio hasnt scored for 9 games in this attacking side.
Re: Sadio Mané
Fabinho was really good yesterday as well in my opinion.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 02:48:27 pm »
He has had a bit of a weird season, at least i think so. At the start of the season when he was scoring regularly I didnt think his general play was that great. Since he has stopped scoring I think his general play seems to have passed the eye test.
Re: Sadio Mané
He had a couple of games at the beginning of this lean spell where he scored but they were disallowed by tight VAR off side calls. But since then his confidence in front of goal has got worse and worse.

I also dont think his general outfield play has been that great, his control is inconsistent and his passing all over the place. In the first half last night he picked the ball up on the left, come inside and then played a long looping ball to the right hand side but with no one there.

To his credit though his workrate is still phenomenal and he never stops trying.
Re: Sadio Mané
Spot on.

I do think he "gets away" with misses that the likes of Bobby wouldn't be forgiven for.
