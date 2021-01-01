

Mane biggest strength is his movements of the ball , in a direct play style where he doesn't need to overthink he is one of the best in the world but most teams changed their way of defending against us a while back there is no space like before and we are forced to play a slower tempo possession style where he overthinks and need to be great technically which he isn't and it's not something that can be improved by coaching that much , you can't coach Milner so his touch and control reach Thiago level for example, it's a gift. We also adjusted our attack , we mostly overload one side of the pitch to create space for Salah or a midfield space for TTA so he can take advantage of Mane and Jota movements, a clear example of this is Mane great goal vs Burnley. It works most of the time recently ( at first we were so open to counter attacks ) but for Mane he is still struggling with space especially since Jota trys to do the same things as him and both are similar very direct players , no wonder Mane chance came after Jota dropped deep which Mane took advantage of. He is far from finished like what some people are saying but we need to evolve more, we get a better right midfielder and a technically gifted false 9 or replace him with technical player. Anyhow that's my humble opinion sorry if this post is a mess English isn't my native language and it's freezing cold