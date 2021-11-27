« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sadio Mané  (Read 1238291 times)

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,705
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11520 on: November 27, 2021, 05:40:43 pm »
Time to get the All we need is... song (to the tune of Radio ga-ga) going methinks.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11521 on: November 27, 2021, 07:20:30 pm »
Unstoppable again
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline 50 Pence

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 536
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11522 on: November 27, 2021, 10:28:21 pm »
Mane must be one of the unluckiest players around.

Denied a goal Wednesday because his arm was in an offside position, and today's one must literally have been millimetres
Logged
I wish I'd be a bit more spontaneous. Sometimes I feel like going out, stealing a traffic cone, putting it on my head and saying, "Look at me, I'm a giant witch."

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,827
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11523 on: November 28, 2021, 01:20:45 pm »
What a pass to Robbo. :o :o
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,999
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11524 on: November 28, 2021, 02:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 28, 2021, 01:20:45 pm
What a pass to Robbo. :o :o
Do you mean the nutmeg? The kind of nutmeg you buy at Fortnums...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,003
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11525 on: November 28, 2021, 02:27:08 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 28, 2021, 01:20:45 pm
What a pass to Robbo. :o :o
Was a thing of beauty. Having an excellent season, unlucky not to have a few more goals to his name too
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11526 on: November 28, 2021, 02:39:18 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,094
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11527 on: November 29, 2021, 02:02:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 28, 2021, 01:20:45 pm
What a pass to Robbo. :o :o

Funny thing is, he over hit every through ball on Saturday apart from that one.

Here's hoping for another Goodison goal this week.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11528 on: November 29, 2021, 04:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on November 28, 2021, 01:20:45 pm
What a pass to Robbo. :o :o

Aye, motm performance.

When Mane and Robbo are on fire, it's over for the opponents. They make that left side a living hell for the opponents.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,579
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11529 on: November 29, 2021, 07:46:13 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on November 29, 2021, 04:28:41 pm
Aye, motm performance.

When Mane and Robbo are on fire, it's over for the opponents. They make that left side a living hell for the opponents.

Agreed... Understand and agree with the raving about Salah and Trent on the right side, but Sadio and Robbo seem to do everything a bit quicker, it's as though the one knows what the other will do three or four seconds before it transpires.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,914
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11530 on: December 1, 2021, 11:54:19 pm »
Another great game from Mane. He will explode with goals soon.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,479
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11531 on: December 2, 2021, 02:00:48 am »
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2021, 11:54:19 pm
Another great game from Mane. He will explode with goals soon.
If he keeps creating chances like that then we're all happy, was a pity Godfrey made that great last ditch block, don't think Sadio did anything wrong there.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Red Bird

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11532 on: December 2, 2021, 08:24:38 pm »
He had a great game, absolutely destroying Everton who couldn't just live with his movement.
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11533 on: December 11, 2021, 06:18:18 pm »
Thought he was really good today. Just looked like he could beat their full-back and do that left foot dinked cross whenever he wanted. Pressing on point as usual as well. Nightmare to play against even when he's not at his absolute best.

Oh, and he finds Robertson/Tsimikas on those over/underlaps everytime. Really underrated passer.
Logged

Offline blamski

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • its weird, isn't it?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11534 on: December 11, 2021, 07:32:01 pm »
Its hard to believe he hasn't scored for a while, because everything else he's doing is just immense. Pure menace down the left hand side. Maybe he could cut out the back heels to nobody though
Logged

Offline ac

  • Headless chicken
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11535 on: December 12, 2021, 01:07:02 am »
Quote from: groove on December 11, 2021, 06:18:18 pm
Thought he was really good today. Just looked like he could beat their full-back and do that left foot dinked cross whenever he wanted. Pressing on point as usual as well. Nightmare to play against even when he's not at his absolute best.

Oh, and he finds Robertson/Tsimikas on those over/underlaps everytime. Really underrated passer.

He is effective at the moment - a solid 6/ 7 out of 10 most weeks - but for me he is still below the world class level he was 2 seasons ago when his first touch seemed a lot more assured and he would skin defenders more frequently than what he currently does.   
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11536 on: December 12, 2021, 09:45:49 am »
He was affected by a lack of consistent partnership, notably the Gini situation.

He had his best season in 17/18 and 18/19 when Gini and Robertson was playing triangles with him but last season when Fab was asked to become a defender, Henderson and Gini was also shuffled around and Mane ended up with some times Curtis Jones, Keita or Thiago.

While Salah has a constant group on his right side with Trent and Henderson, Mane had to do with a injury prone Keita and for last couple of matches Thiago that plays deeper and more centrally. This is very different to Gini and how Mane likes it.

Until Curtis comes back to help him out on the left, he might never rediscover his old form again.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,617
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11537 on: December 12, 2021, 10:28:56 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on December 12, 2021, 09:45:49 am
He was affected by a lack of consistent partnership, notably the Gini situation.

He had his best season in 17/18 and 18/19 when Gini and Robertson was playing triangles with him but last season when Fab was asked to become a defender, Henderson and Gini was also shuffled around and Mane ended up with some times Curtis Jones, Keita or Thiago.

While Salah has a constant group on his right side with Trent and Henderson, Mane had to do with a injury prone Keita and for last couple of matches Thiago that plays deeper and more centrally. This is very different to Gini and how Mane likes it.

Until Curtis comes back to help him out on the left, he might never rediscover his old form again.

I don't know about "making do" with Naby, I thought they dovetailed really well. If Naby can get a consistent run then I think Sadio will really benefit from having him and Robbo alongside him.
Logged

Offline Theoldkopite

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
  • Survived The Boy's Pen in the 60's.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11538 on: December 12, 2021, 04:06:48 pm »
He enjoyed his walk around the pitch in front of the Kop yesterday following his substitution! Big smile on his face  ;D
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11539 on: December 14, 2021, 10:01:22 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on December 12, 2021, 10:28:56 am
I don't know about "making do" with Naby, I thought they dovetailed really well. If Naby can get a consistent run then I think Sadio will really benefit from having him and Robbo alongside him.

They do if only Naby could stay fit to form a consistent partnership. Mane has been sold short this and last season.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick@xmas

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,976
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11540 on: December 15, 2021, 10:59:59 am »
Really enjoying the interplay between Trent, Hendo and Salah this season. Like a rotating triangle. Would like to see Mane, Robbo and Thiago do that more. Wonder if it's limited by Robbo being pretty stuck to a left foot?
Logged
YNWA.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11541 on: December 15, 2021, 11:48:24 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick@xmas on December 15, 2021, 10:59:59 am
Really enjoying the interplay between Trent, Hendo and Salah this season. Like a rotating triangle. Would like to see Mane, Robbo and Thiago do that more. Wonder if it's limited by Robbo being pretty stuck to a left foot?
Thought the interplay between Mane and Robbo has been poor this year but it was really good on Saturday. Hopefully they can push on now.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,053
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11542 on: December 15, 2021, 12:55:29 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on December 15, 2021, 11:48:24 am
Thought the interplay between Mane and Robbo has been poor this year but it was really good on Saturday. Hopefully they can push on now.

It hasn't been that poor but poorer than the seasons that Gini has been here. Thiago just isn't that kind of player that runs toward the left channel to support Robertson and Mane.

Curtis would have been the better option to play to Mane's strength. Hope he starts tonight.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11543 on: Today at 01:23:44 am »
Thought he was great tonight. Really determined to make things happen
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 