There were some classic Mane moments when he beat two and crossed for Firmino which nearly ended in a goal. Through ball to Mo for that great chance. Some pretty physical play where he retained the ball. It's a little odd to be honest. I mean you can see he's still strong, he's still quick, he's still quite skilful. But it just feels like he hasn't really consistently put all of these things together yet this season, only in moments. He's clearly in much better form at the moment than last season and I'm not overly concerned.



He's always been prone to missing a sitter or making a really poor pass in a good situation because he's human and it feels like some have forgotten this and seem to be comparing him to some theoretically perfect 'peak Mane' because they only remember the good bits. However, I've also felt people are too dismissive when someone raises a concern about his performances so I decided to look at the stats [1].



1. His % of shots on target this season and last season is down to just 29% this season. The average across his Liverpool career is 42% - this is probably skewed by the Leeds game.

2. Average distance from goal for his shots is no different to any other season so he's not taking harder shots (also confirmed by [2]). This says his finishing hasn't been great this season

3. He's slightly underperforming xG but is outperforming his average on xG/90 .

4. He's yet to create a shot from a dribble this season, based on previous seasons would have expected about 2 by now. This matches what I've seen with my eyes, it's been a while since I saw him shift the ball and curl it which was his trademark move.

5. His pass completion is 69% this season, average across his Liverpool career is 77%.

6. His shots created per 90 is 3.50 slightly below his Liverpool career average of 3.62.



These all have the caveat that we've only had 6 games this season, so the small sample size will naturally cause greater variation. So I think he's just probably playing average for Mane (still one of the best players in the league), not exceptional yet but definitely not poorly.



[1] all stats from here https://fbref.com/en/players/c691bfe2/Sadio-Mane

[2] this shows his shot map and it's not really that different to other seasons https://understat.com/player/838



Great post Kirk. I had a look on FBRef too and most of Sadio's numbers are identical to what they were before with perhaps the only exception being his dribbling. His dribbling is the only area where there is a discernible difference. His dribble success percentage has fallen significantly and he also isn't creating anywhere near as many goals from dribbles as he used to. He is also not dribbling into the final third as often as he did in the past few years. Something is amiss and maybe that is partly due to a tactical change we have made but it clearly shows that Sadio isn't as effective in that element of his game as he was before. The eye test tells me that he just isn't beating players as cleanly anymore but it will be interesting to see how he adapts his game.