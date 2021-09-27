« previous next »
Author Topic: Sadio Mané

KirkVanHouten

Re: Sadio Mané
September 27, 2021, 08:36:44 am
There were some classic Mane moments when he beat two and crossed for Firmino which nearly ended in a goal. Through ball to Mo for that great chance. Some pretty physical play where he retained the ball. It's a little odd to be honest. I mean you can see he's still strong, he's still quick, he's still quite skilful. But it just feels like he hasn't really consistently put all of these things together yet this season, only in moments. He's clearly in much better form at the moment than last season and I'm not overly concerned.

He's always been prone to missing a sitter or making a really poor pass in a good situation because he's human and it feels like some have forgotten this and seem to be comparing him to some theoretically perfect 'peak Mane' because they only remember the good bits. However, I've also felt people are too dismissive when someone raises a concern about his performances so I decided to look at the stats [1].

1. His % of shots on target this season and last season is down to just 29% this season. The average across his Liverpool career is 42% - this is probably skewed by the Leeds game.
2. Average distance from goal for his shots is no different to any other season so he's not taking harder shots (also confirmed by [2]). This says his finishing hasn't been great this season
3. He's slightly underperforming xG but is outperforming his average on xG/90 .
4. He's yet to create a shot from a dribble this season, based on previous seasons would have expected about 2 by now. This matches what I've seen with my eyes, it's been a while since I saw him shift the ball and curl it which was his trademark move.
5. His pass completion is 69% this season, average across his Liverpool career is 77%.
6. His shots created per 90 is 3.50 slightly below his Liverpool career average of 3.62.

These all have the caveat that we've only had 6 games this season, so the small sample size will naturally cause greater variation. So I think he's just probably playing average for Mane (still one of the best players in the league), not exceptional yet but definitely not poorly.

[1] all stats from here https://fbref.com/en/players/c691bfe2/Sadio-Mane
[2] this shows his shot map and it's not really that different to other seasons https://understat.com/player/838
fucking appalled

Re: Sadio Mané
September 27, 2021, 09:04:59 am
Have to say its rather eye-opening how quickly players are jumped on. And we're not talking half decent ones. We're talking players like Mane, like Robbo, like Hendo, who would all be in the conversation for being in our greatest ever XI. What have you done for me lately indeed.
Historical Fool

Re: Sadio Mané
September 27, 2021, 09:34:49 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on September 27, 2021, 09:04:59 am
Have to say its rather eye-opening how quickly players are jumped on. And we're not talking half decent ones. We're talking players like Mane, like Robbo, like Hendo, who would all be in the conversation for being in our greatest ever XI. What have you done for me lately indeed.

Itll be academic anyway - next season assuming Sadio is still here there will be immense competition for the three forward positions. Taki, Kyl, Erling (hopefully), Salah, Jota, Origi are all forwards of immense pedigree and talent.
Samie

Re: Sadio Mané
October 1, 2021, 03:04:21 pm
Has made it into CAF's Team of the 21st Century.

Illmatic

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 10:11:11 pm
Well taken goal today.
Keith Lard

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 10:13:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on October  1, 2021, 03:04:21 pm
Has made it into CAF's Team of the 21st Century.



No Kolo Toure? No Lauren? Even Edouard Mendy deserves to be in ahead of Elhadary.

Ridiculous number of Egyptian players in that team, purely because they've won the ANC so many times (obviously not including Salah)
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm
The best thing about Manes goal was about 60-seconds before it (could have been more), Neville had just finished a diatribe about how he said after the Chelsea game something isnt right about this Liverpool side and still isnt or words to that affect.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm
Was allergic to the ball first half, much to the frustration of the crowd, but came alive with a well taken goal
Redknight60

Re: Sadio Mané
Yesterday at 11:30:15 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:30:50 pm
The best thing about Manes goal was about 60-seconds before it (could have been more), Neville had just finished a diatribe about how he said after the Chelsea game something isnt right about this Liverpool side and still isnt or words to that affect.
He's said similar before, think it's his coping mechanism. We are unbeaten in the league knocking in 2-3 goals a game and just come home from winning 5-1 away in the champions League. He's a tit. Bar the first half today we've been excellent this season.
jooneyisdagod

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 08:56:04 am
Quote from: KirkVanHouten on September 27, 2021, 08:36:44 am
There were some classic Mane moments when he beat two and crossed for Firmino which nearly ended in a goal. Through ball to Mo for that great chance. Some pretty physical play where he retained the ball. It's a little odd to be honest. I mean you can see he's still strong, he's still quick, he's still quite skilful. But it just feels like he hasn't really consistently put all of these things together yet this season, only in moments. He's clearly in much better form at the moment than last season and I'm not overly concerned.

He's always been prone to missing a sitter or making a really poor pass in a good situation because he's human and it feels like some have forgotten this and seem to be comparing him to some theoretically perfect 'peak Mane' because they only remember the good bits. However, I've also felt people are too dismissive when someone raises a concern about his performances so I decided to look at the stats [1].

1. His % of shots on target this season and last season is down to just 29% this season. The average across his Liverpool career is 42% - this is probably skewed by the Leeds game.
2. Average distance from goal for his shots is no different to any other season so he's not taking harder shots (also confirmed by [2]). This says his finishing hasn't been great this season
3. He's slightly underperforming xG but is outperforming his average on xG/90 .
4. He's yet to create a shot from a dribble this season, based on previous seasons would have expected about 2 by now. This matches what I've seen with my eyes, it's been a while since I saw him shift the ball and curl it which was his trademark move.
5. His pass completion is 69% this season, average across his Liverpool career is 77%.
6. His shots created per 90 is 3.50 slightly below his Liverpool career average of 3.62.

These all have the caveat that we've only had 6 games this season, so the small sample size will naturally cause greater variation. So I think he's just probably playing average for Mane (still one of the best players in the league), not exceptional yet but definitely not poorly.

[1] all stats from here https://fbref.com/en/players/c691bfe2/Sadio-Mane
[2] this shows his shot map and it's not really that different to other seasons https://understat.com/player/838

Great post Kirk. I had a look on FBRef too and most of Sadio's numbers are identical to what they were before with perhaps the only exception being his dribbling. His dribbling is the only area where there is a discernible difference. His dribble success percentage has fallen significantly and he also isn't creating anywhere near as many goals from dribbles as he used to. He is also not dribbling into the final third as often as he did in the past few years. Something is amiss and maybe that is partly due to a tactical change we have made but it clearly shows that Sadio isn't as effective in that element of his game as he was before. The eye test tells me that he just isn't beating players as cleanly anymore but it will be interesting to see how he adapts his game.
DelTrotter

Re: Sadio Mané
Today at 11:23:58 am
Was actually an incredible goal but understandably got a bit forgotten with Mo's goal. And worth remembering when it gets frustrating when him or others miss sitters that they also have these days often enough where they have little to work with yet still him and Mo come off with a goal each, that's the way it goes.
