It depends on what your comparing his form against, as to how he well you think he’s playing. He’s definitely improved from last season but he’s miles off his peak of 2 or 3 years ago. He’s now become a lot more inconsistent and completely unreliable in front of goal.



He's scored three goals in six league games. That's 1 in 2. That's not "completely unreliable in front of goal", that's a rate that could lead to 20 goals for the season. As ever people are getting consumed by ideas that have taken root - the idea that he's become rubbish - and not looking at the evidence or the bigger picture. Remember also that he should have four goals if one had not been stopped illegally on the line by an arm.It's true his overall game has been a bit off, but the net return from him is still good. It's easy to cherry pick memories and sentimentalise the past - forgetting he's had off games and periods of bad form before, even at what you are now characterising as a passed peak.