Offline Carra-ton

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11120 on: September 14, 2021, 07:30:05 am »
Sadio is superb so far. His finishing is always suspect but he is returning to his form from couple of years ago.

Jota, Mane and Salah all have been superb really. The pre-season has helped.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11121 on: September 15, 2021, 09:53:40 pm »
Needs to get off the sauce, he doesn't know what he's doing with his feet these days.
Online Crimson

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11122 on: September 15, 2021, 10:05:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September 15, 2021, 09:53:40 pm
Needs to get off the sauce, he doesn't know what he's doing with his feet these days.

Needs to follow his instinct when he gets to the box. Looks like he's overthinking it..
Online Purple Red

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11123 on: September 15, 2021, 10:12:29 pm »
One of our most frustrating players at the moment although I have no doubt he will overcome it. He is overthinking things as the post says aboves. What makes Mané so dangerous is his explosiveness and the speed at which he does things. When he slows everything down to check back and forth things get away from him. He needs to get the finesse back in his game again, but I have no doubt Jurgen and the coaching staff will get him back to his normal standards. His goal at the weekend should give him confidence.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11124 on: September 15, 2021, 10:13:39 pm »
I'm not sure if it's confidence or just a natural decline in ability. All footballers decline at different rates. The longer he has the ball at his feet the more he seems to be indecisive. His last two goals he just pretty much banged in without having too much time to think about it. That sharp turn of pace maybe isn't there though.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11125 on: September 15, 2021, 10:17:12 pm »
Just not the same player, and he seems to wearing the same blinkers as those defending his form here as "getting back to his best".
Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11126 on: September 15, 2021, 10:18:14 pm »
Prime Mane puts that ball in he back of the net from the great pass by Ox.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11127 on: September 15, 2021, 10:19:27 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 15, 2021, 10:17:12 pm
Just not the same player, and he seems to wearing the same blinkers as those defending his form here as "getting back to his best".
So weird that someone's first thought after a classic European game is to come in here and slag off a club legend, but each to their own.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11128 on: September 15, 2021, 10:23:24 pm »
He just seems to be trying too hard. Needs the finesse back.
Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11129 on: September 15, 2021, 10:26:15 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on September 15, 2021, 10:19:27 pm
So weird that someone's first thought after a classic European game is to come in here and slag off a club legend, but each to their own.
Ah just fuck off, hardly "slagging off a club legend" and actually my first thought was the in match thread about what a fantastic game it was.

Are we not allowed to mention or discuss the elephant in the room?
Online jonkrux

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11130 on: September 15, 2021, 10:29:24 pm »
Not been the same player for some time. Still think he's class just not that level above like he was before.
Offline Illmatic

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11131 on: September 15, 2021, 11:25:26 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 15, 2021, 10:26:15 pm
Ah just fuck off, hardly "slagging off a club legend" and actually my first thought was the in match thread about what a fantastic game it was.

Are we not allowed to mention or discuss the elephant in the room?

I think some fans are a bit annoyed on what seems to be a microscopic focus on Mane I think it is fair to say his form has dropped a little but he still scored 16 goals last season. As a team despite a our great start to the season there seems to be a profligacy in front goal that was clear in the first half Mane wasn't on the field.

With the opportunities that we have created in the past couple of games Jota should have scored a few really. I mean even Salah who has been great; but he'll want to score more and with the openings this team capable of creating he'll believe he should. 
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11132 on: September 15, 2021, 11:28:59 pm »
No 100 coming on Saturday certain of it.
Offline Red Being

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11133 on: September 16, 2021, 09:50:09 am »
Thing is, when he finds his finishing form is when we are absolutely going to be on fire.
Online Red Cactii

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11134 on: Today at 03:46:47 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on September 15, 2021, 11:28:59 pm
No 100 coming on Saturday certain of it.

Boom, was the only one reacting on the possibility of a keeper spill and got his deserved reward.
Online palimpsest

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11135 on: Today at 03:48:10 pm »
I dont get it. I thought he was 85 and his legs had fallen off?
Online unknownuser

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11136 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
Looking well up for it.
Online RedSince86

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11137 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm »
Mane is back this season, whatever issues he had last season are truly gone.

He's just being a menace against defences.
Online Red Cactii

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11138 on: Today at 03:53:25 pm »
9 straight games with a goal against Palace, one for the gamblers to note down.
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11139 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on September 15, 2021, 11:28:59 pm
No 100 coming on Saturday certain of it.

Told ya 😃
Online Crimson

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11140 on: Today at 04:58:50 pm »
Looked back to his best today. A real handful!
Online farawayred

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11141 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm »
The man's back to beast mode.
Online KirkVanHouten

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11142 on: Today at 04:59:25 pm »
Now that was a classic Mane performance, genuinely couldn't get near him and he was winning everything on the ground and in the air.
Online tubby pls.

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11143 on: Today at 04:59:28 pm »
Made a really tricky finish look very simple.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11144 on: Today at 05:01:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:59:28 pm
Made a really tricky finish look very simple.

He's smiling, that's a good sign. I think he loves having the crowd back.
Online RyanBabel19

Re: Sadio Mané
« Reply #11145 on: Today at 05:01:38 pm »
He's baaaaaaaack
