One of our most frustrating players at the moment although I have no doubt he will overcome it. He is overthinking things as the post says aboves. What makes Mané so dangerous is his explosiveness and the speed at which he does things. When he slows everything down to check back and forth things get away from him. He needs to get the finesse back in his game again, but I have no doubt Jurgen and the coaching staff will get him back to his normal standards. His goal at the weekend should give him confidence.