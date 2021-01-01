« previous next »
Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11080
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 10:45:10 am
Really worry about his finishing.

He is currently standing on 99 goals scored for Liverpool, stop worrying he will be fine once he gets that 100th one.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline dutchkop

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11081
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:43:12 am
2 goals in 4 games (should have been 3 in 4 if a Chelsea player had not used an arm to scoop one out on the goal line) at the start of a season, and scored in the international break as well. Running, twisting, turning, beating his man, getting into dangerous positions over and over again.

He is doing fine. Sometimes you have games where a lot of chances fail to be converted. There's nothing new in that. You can find games like that throughout any goalscorer's career.
I agree about him getting into dangerous goal scoring positions.
I think he is too keen sometimes (& moves into position too early -including offsides)- but like Klopp or Pep Lijnders says - sometimes no one including Sadio knows what he is doing with ball at his feet.

keep it up lad, I would rather you missed  9 a match and scored in every match than you were not in a goal scoring position or getting off shots.

his stats for us are 1 in nearly every 2 nd game 99 goals in 222 games. Well done Sadio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s4nEuu-OzZo  Sadio song in Madrid.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11082
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:31:06 am
He is currently standing on 99 goals, get his 100 out of the way and he'll be on his way to finding that confidence once again. He works his arse off during a game Sadio, he will be fine.

I know you love your cricket Jill. :D

Are you saying hes in the nervous nineties?
Online jillc

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11083
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:52:27 am
I know you love your cricket Jill. :D

Are you saying hes in the nervous nineties?

He just needs his century? Is that what they call it in that strange, strange game?  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11084
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:53:56 am
He just needs his century? Is that what they call it in that strange, strange game?  ;D

Indeed! Someone scan be scoring fluently and then get a bit bogged down the closer they get to a hundred.
Online Hij

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11085
I was also worried about him. It's frustrating when he misses so many, but the determination to keep going back and not giving up will help I hope. Bang another against Palace and his confidence might start to return.
Online amir87

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11086
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:28:25 am
Exactly. As were the whole team

We coulda buried them today first half

Team, good.
Custard, good
Meat.Goood
Finishing,Bad.

;D

IT TASTE LIKE FEEEET!
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11087
I always thought Mane, even when exceptional, always had a bit of a tendency to scuff or sky a few shots, or pass when he should shoot. Like that's always been my picture of him, but it doesn't matter that much as he dives into good positions so often and gets so many chances that he'll always be good to get a fair few good shots in which can end up being a goal.

That and he is talented enough to pull off something just ludicrous as well.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11088
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 10:31:12 am
For all this talk of Mane being out of form, he has 2 goals in 4 matches so far (a rate which would be about 20 goals in a season), and finished last season with 4 in 5 or something like that. I'm too lazy to look it up, but he has probably scored more than Salah the last 10 PL games. He was in poor form in the winter, but he's a very good player in current form.

But he only has those 2 goals because in both games, we were 2 up, and shifted our play entirely to create chances for Mane, of which he wasted 5+ really good chances.  On another day, when the game is tighter, we might not have been 2 goals up and had the luxury of changing how we play just to get a specific player a goal.  A better measure of form, in terms of finishing, would be to look at his xG stats - this season, in the 4 games, he had an xG (i.e. the number of goals the AVERAGE footballer would be expected to score, based on the chances) of 3.59 - so 2 goals is woefully underperforming; Salah has 3 goals from his 2.86, so not as great as he usually is but at least outperforming xG.  In fact, nobody in the league has as high an xG as him, despite 19 other players scoring at least 2.  And last season, the stats were the same - most underperforming player in the league when comparing xG to goals actually scored (15.2, and he only scored 11)

And for reference - last 10 premier league games  - Mane has 5 goals and 2 assists (and if you go back 20, he only has 1 more goal and 2 more assists to add to that) - whereas Salah in the same 10 games has got 6 goals and 5 assists (and extending it back another 10 to the same 20 gane window, he adds 4 more goals to that total) - so no, he has not scored more than Salah (and to boot, Salah has 3 more assists in the same time frame).  Last season, he scored 2 on the last day, and scored 1 more goal in the 5 previous - so 3 in 6 - definitley not "4 in 5".
Online Knight

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11089
I'd much rather a forward had a high XG and was undershooting it than a low XG he was overshooting. We tend to think that a forward just gets chances as a matter of course and then the 'quality' side is whether they can finish them. In reality, the 'quality' side is at least as much, if not more, in getting into good shooting positions in the first place. And given we were worried that Mane had lost his 'spark' or a yard of pace or whatever, rather than that he could no longer shoot, I think the first 4 games are very, very encouraging for him. He looks good to me.
Online Bobinhood

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11090
He also would have scored but for James's handle for 3 in 4 and he scored on the international break as well.

Imagine if he put all his chances away.

Face it hes rounding back into form quite nicely indeed and rumors of his playing death are greatly exaggerated. If you want to write off a brilliant player Klopp starts in every game because you think hes now useless, head over to the Matip thread.

Oh wait Matips playing at a best in the world level. Never mind. Keep looking im sure there somebody else to blame all these wins on. Use some stats or something that'll probably work.
Online daggerdoo

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11091
I've never had any worries with Sadio. As said, he's always been clumsy at times, but he's always getting in to those positions to hurt teams. I can see how it frustrates people but calling him shite and begging for him to be taken off because he's not as good as Mo frustrates me. You can literally see how hard he's trying and some of the 'what the fuck just happened' expressions are hilarious
Online Kashinoda

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11092
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:28:25 am
Exactly. As were the whole team

We coulda buried them today first half

Team, good.
Custard, good
Meat.Goood
Finishing,Bad.

Online jepovic

Re: Sadio Mané
Reply #11093
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:33:31 pm
But he only has those 2 goals because in both games, we were 2 up, and shifted our play entirely to create chances for Mane, of which he wasted 5+ really good chances.  On another day, when the game is tighter, we might not have been 2 goals up and had the luxury of changing how we play just to get a specific player a goal.  A better measure of form, in terms of finishing, would be to look at his xG stats - this season, in the 4 games, he had an xG (i.e. the number of goals the AVERAGE footballer would be expected to score, based on the chances) of 3.59 - so 2 goals is woefully underperforming; Salah has 3 goals from his 2.86, so not as great as he usually is but at least outperforming xG.  In fact, nobody in the league has as high an xG as him, despite 19 other players scoring at least 2.  And last season, the stats were the same - most underperforming player in the league when comparing xG to goals actually scored (15.2, and he only scored 11)

And for reference - last 10 premier league games  - Mane has 5 goals and 2 assists (and if you go back 20, he only has 1 more goal and 2 more assists to add to that) - whereas Salah in the same 10 games has got 6 goals and 5 assists (and extending it back another 10 to the same 20 gane window, he adds 4 more goals to that total) - so no, he has not scored more than Salah (and to boot, Salah has 3 more assists in the same time frame).  Last season, he scored 2 on the last day, and scored 1 more goal in the 5 previous - so 3 in 6 - definitley not "4 in 5".
Ok, salah was even better than I remembered. But Salah is barely human. Mane's numbers are still excellent.

The main thing is that he's creating a lot of chances again, which he wasn't in the winter. His conversion could be better, but he's still scoring more than most wingers around. He'll get more clinical again I'm sure.
